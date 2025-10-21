Assam TET Result 2025
Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment to begin October 22; Check Revised Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 21, 2025, 20:10 IST

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: Chhattisgarh AYUSH NEET-UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule is updated. Seat allotment starts October 22, results October 24 at cgayush.admissions.nic.in. Students must fill preferences on time or lose their chance.

Chhattisgarh AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule has been released.
Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule has been released.
  • The seat allotment process begins tomorrow, October 22, 2025.
  • Seat allotment results will be published on October 24, 2025 at cgayush.admissions.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Directorate of AYUSH, Chhattisgarh has updated the Chhattisgarh AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule. The seat allotment process will begin tomorrow, October 22, 2025, whereas the results will be published on October 24, 2025 at the official website at cgayush.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to fill their course and college preferences within the stipulated time or their chances will get locked automatically.

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Directorate of AYUSH, Chhattisgarh

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

cgayush.admissions.nic.in

State 

Chhattisgarh 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)

Programmes 

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS)

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule for Chhattisgarh AYUSH NEET counselling 2025 is as follows.

Round 2

Process of seat allotment

October 23, 2025

Publication of result

October 24, 2025

Scrutiny and admission process

October 25 - 26, 2025

Mop-up round

Choice filling and locking

October 28 - 29, 2025

Process of Seat allotment

October 30, 2025

Publication of result

October 31, 2025

Scrutiny and admission process

November 3 - 4, 2025

Stray vacancy round

Registration and payment date

November 7 - 10, 2025

Choice filling and locking

November 7 - 10, 2025

Publication of merit list

November 12, 2025

Process of seat allotment

November 13 - 14, 2025

November 20 - 21, 2025

Release of result

November 15 and 22, 2025

Scrutiny and admission process

November 18 and 24, 2025

Chhattisgarh AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Official Notice 

