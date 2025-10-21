Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment to begin October 22; Check Revised Schedule Here

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Directorate of AYUSH, Chhattisgarh has updated the Chhattisgarh AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule. The seat allotment process will begin tomorrow, October 22, 2025, whereas the results will be published on October 24, 2025 at the official website at cgayush.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to fill their course and college preferences within the stipulated time or their chances will get locked automatically.

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: