Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment to begin October 22; Check Revised Schedule Here

Key Points
- Chhattisgarh AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule has been released.
- The seat allotment process begins tomorrow, October 22, 2025.
- Seat allotment results will be published on October 24, 2025 at cgayush.admissions.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Directorate of AYUSH, Chhattisgarh has updated the Chhattisgarh AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule. The seat allotment process will begin tomorrow, October 22, 2025, whereas the results will be published on October 24, 2025 at the official website at cgayush.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to fill their course and college preferences within the stipulated time or their chances will get locked automatically.
Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of AYUSH, Chhattisgarh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cgayush.admissions.nic.in
|
State
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS)
Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the revised schedule for Chhattisgarh AYUSH NEET counselling 2025 is as follows.
|
Round 2
|
Process of seat allotment
|
October 23, 2025
|
Publication of result
|
October 24, 2025
|
Scrutiny and admission process
|
October 25 - 26, 2025
|
Mop-up round
|
Choice filling and locking
|
October 28 - 29, 2025
|
Process of Seat allotment
|
October 30, 2025
|
Publication of result
|
October 31, 2025
|
Scrutiny and admission process
|
November 3 - 4, 2025
|
Stray vacancy round
|
Registration and payment date
|
November 7 - 10, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking
|
November 7 - 10, 2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
November 12, 2025
|
Process of seat allotment
|
November 13 - 14, 2025
|
November 20 - 21, 2025
|
Release of result
|
November 15 and 22, 2025
|
Scrutiny and admission process
|
November 18 and 24, 2025
