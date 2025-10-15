CBSE to Stop Issuing Physical Copies of Migration Certificates, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Physical copies of CBSE migration certificates will not be available from this academic year
- Students can download the digital copies of the certificates on the DigiLocker candidate login
- Physical Copies cam be acquired through CBSE Duplicate Academic Document System
CBSE Migration Certificates: As per latest reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education will officially discontinue the distribution of hard copies of migration certificates. This will come into effect for students from classes 10 and 12 from this academic year onwards.
As per reports, the physical copies of the migration certificates will now be replaced by the digital copies of the same available via DigiLocker. It must be noted that other documents including marksheets are already available on the DigiLocker App for students.
As per available data out of 1704367 students who appeared for the class 12 exams only 38,386 students applied for the physical copies of the migration certificate which indicates a majority of students are going towards acquiring digital copies.
With the digital transition, students now do not have to pay an additional sum to get the migration certificates. The board will upload the migration certificates on DigiLocker which can be acquired by students through their Candidate Login. It must however be noted that those who need the physical copies of the migration certificates can apply for the same through the CBSE Duplicate Academic Document System.
How to Download CBSE Migration Certificates
The link to download the Migration Certificates after the CBSE 10th, 12th exam results are announced will be available on the DigiLocker App. Follow the steps provided below to download the certificates
Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker
Step 2: Click on CBSE section
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Click on the migration certificate link
Step 5: Downloas for further reference
