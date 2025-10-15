IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025: The IB JIO 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on October 15, in a single shift. The Intelligence Bureau Junior Intelligence Officer (IB JIO) Exam is organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hire candidates for 394Group C technical posts. This year, MHA conducted the nationwide online exam at around 160 designated centres in a single shift from 9 AM to 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for IB JIO 2025 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 2 hours, during which students had to answer 100 questions totalling 100 marks. In this article, we will discuss the IB JIO 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination.

IB JIO 2025 Exam Highlights The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is conducted to hire talented and qualified candidates for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer Grade–II (Technical). It's a three-stage selection process which includes Tier 1 (CBT), Tier 2 (Skill Test), and Tier 3 (Interview/Personality Test). Mode Computer-based mode Number of Sessions Single Type of Questions MCQ Number of Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Language of Question Paper English Only Shifts in IB JIO exam Single shifts Exam Duration 2 Hours IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025, October 15: Exam Timings The IB JIO exam is being held on October 15, 2025, in a single shift. The shift shall begin from 9 am and the exam will be over at 12:30 pm. Check the table below for more details. Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Timing Reporting Time Advice 07:30 AM 08:30 AM 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM Candidates should arrive at least 30 minutes before reporting time.

IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025, October 15 The IB JIO 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This IB JIO exam analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts. Students who took the IB JIO 2025 exam have provided mixed reviews of the online exam.

Some found the exams easy, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.

A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam. IB JIO 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the IB JIO 2025 Exam held on October 15. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.