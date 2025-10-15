IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 15, 2025, 11:07 IST

IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025: The IB JIO 2025 Paper Analysis includes details on the exam content, types of questions asked, difficulty level, and initial student responses. Candidates can find the IB JIO 2023 Exam Analysis here. 

IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025
IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025

IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025: The IB JIO 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on October 15, in a single shift. The Intelligence Bureau Junior Intelligence Officer (IB JIO) Exam is organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hire candidates for 394Group C technical posts. This year, MHA conducted the nationwide online exam at around 160 designated centres in a single shift from 9 AM to 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for IB JIO 2025 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 2 hours, during which students had to answer 100 questions totalling 100 marks.

In this article, we will discuss the IB JIO 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination. 

IB JIO 2025 Exam Highlights

The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is conducted to hire talented and qualified candidates for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer Grade–II (Technical). It's a three-stage selection process which includes Tier 1 (CBT), Tier 2 (Skill Test), and Tier 3 (Interview/Personality Test). 

Mode

Computer-based mode

Number of Sessions

Single

Type of Questions

MCQ

Number of Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Language of Question Paper

English Only

Shifts in IB JIO exam

Single shifts

Exam Duration

2 Hours

IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025, October 15: Exam Timings

The IB JIO exam is being held on October 15, 2025, in a single shift. The shift shall begin from 9 am and the exam will be over at 12:30 pm. Check the table below for more details.

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Timing

Reporting Time Advice

07:30 AM

08:30 AM

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Candidates should arrive at least 30 minutes before reporting time.

IB JIO Exam Analysis 2025, October 15

The IB JIO 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This IB JIO exam analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts.

  • Students who took the IB JIO 2025 exam have provided mixed reviews of the online exam. 

  • Some found the exams easy, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.

  • A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam.

IB JIO 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level

Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the IB JIO 2025 Exam held on October 15. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.

Subject

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Mental Ability

25

To be updated

To be updated

Technical Knowledge (Electronics/IT/Computer/Communication)

75

To be updated

To be updated

Total

100

To be updated

To be updated

