SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICSI CSEET 2025 November Registration Last Date, Apply at icsi.edu

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 15, 2025, 11:24 IST

ICSI CSEET November 2025 registration window closes today. Candidates yet to submit their applications can click on the direct link provided here to apply. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSI CSEET 2025 November Registration Close Today
ICSI CSEET 2025 November Registration Close Today
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Candidates can register and apply for CSEET November 2025 at icsi.edu
  • Registration mandatory to appear for ICSI CSEET 2025 exams
  • ICSI CSEET November 2025 session exams will be held on November 8, 2025

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration:  The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CSEET November 2025 session registration today, October 15, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the CSEET november session exams can visit the official website of ICSI to register and apply. 

The ICSI CSEET 2025 registration link for November session exams are available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register. 

ICSI CSEET 2025 November Session Registration - Click Here

Steps to Apply for CSEET November 2025

Candidates interested in appearing for the CSEET exams can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on the CSEET November 2025 registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions provided

Step 4: Click on proceed to register

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Upload listed documents

Step 7: Submit the registration fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

CSEET 2025 Documents Required

Candidates applying for ICSI CSEET November 2025 exams must upload the following documents in their application form

  • Photograph

  • Signature

  • Birth Certificate

  • Class 12 Admit Card

  • Class 12 Pass Certificate/ Marksheets

  • Category certificate

  • ID Proof

Also Read: Ministry of Jal Shakti Offers Internship for UG, PG PhD Students in Mass Communication, Check Details Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News