ICSI CSEET 2025 November Registration Last Date, Apply at icsi.edu

Key Points
- Candidates can register and apply for CSEET November 2025 at icsi.edu
- Registration mandatory to appear for ICSI CSEET 2025 exams
- ICSI CSEET November 2025 session exams will be held on November 8, 2025
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CSEET November 2025 session registration today, October 15, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the CSEET november session exams can visit the official website of ICSI to register and apply.
The ICSI CSEET 2025 registration link for November session exams are available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.
ICSI CSEET 2025 November Session Registration - Click Here
Steps to Apply for CSEET November 2025
Candidates interested in appearing for the CSEET exams can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI
Step 2: Click on the CSEET November 2025 registration link
Step 3: Read through the instructions provided
Step 4: Click on proceed to register
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Upload listed documents
Step 7: Submit the registration fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
CSEET 2025 Documents Required
Candidates applying for ICSI CSEET November 2025 exams must upload the following documents in their application form
-
Photograph
-
Signature
-
Birth Certificate
-
Class 12 Admit Card
-
Class 12 Pass Certificate/ Marksheets
-
Category certificate
-
ID Proof
