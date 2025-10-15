ICSI CSEET 2025 November Registration Last Date, Apply at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CSEET November 2025 session registration today, October 15, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the CSEET november session exams can visit the official website of ICSI to register and apply.

The ICSI CSEET 2025 registration link for November session exams are available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

ICSI CSEET 2025 November Session Registration - Click Here

Steps to Apply for CSEET November 2025

Candidates interested in appearing for the CSEET exams can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on the CSEET November 2025 registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions provided