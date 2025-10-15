IRCTC to Roll Out New 'Date Change Feature', Allowing You To Change Your Train Date Without Paying Any Cancellation Penalty; Check How You Can USE It

Indian Railways is rolling out a significant, passenger-friendly change. Soon, you can change the travel date of your confirmed train ticket without paying any cancellation penalty. This new feature is expected to be launched on the IRCTC website and app from January 2026. Currently, if your plans change, you must cancel your ticket and rebook. This often results in a loss of up to 50% of your fare as cancellation charges. The new rule stops this financial loss. It allows you to reschedule directly online. You will only pay the difference if the new ticket costs more. The latest booking remains subject to seat availability. This policy is a considerable step towards easier, more flexible train travel across India. In this article, we'll explain exactly how you can use this new date change feature on IRCTC, the terms and conditions you need to know, and all the key benefits for you as a traveller.

How Can You Change Your Train Date Online on IRCTC? The process will be simple and fully digital via the IRCTC website and mobile app. You will no longer need to cancel and rebook your ticket. You will log in to your account and go to your 'Booked Tickets' section. A new option, likely labelled 'Change Travel Date' or 'Reschedule Journey', will appear next to your confirmed PNR. After selecting this option, you will choose the new desired date and train. The system will then check for seat availability in real-time. If a confirmed seat is available, your ticket will be instantly updated. If the fare for the new date is higher, you must pay the fare difference to confirm the change. No extra penalty or cancellation fee will be applied. What Are the Key Rules for Using the New Date Change Feature?