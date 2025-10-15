Bihar STET Important Questions 2025: The Bihar STET exam is scheduled to be conducted from 14 October till 16 November 2025. The exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 for secondary level (Classes 9-10) and Paper 2 for higher secondary level (Classes 11-12). The exam is going to be conducted in two shifts each day. Shift 1 will be held from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm and Shift 2 will be held between 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm. The exam consists of a total of 150 questions, out of which 100 questions are subject-specific (chosen by the candidate) and remaining 50 questions are from pedagogy, GK, EVS, maths aptitude, reasoning, etc. For the candidates, who are appearing for the exam this year and for those who are preparing for the upcoming future Bihar STET exam, here is a compilation of MCQs with answers from the past year question papers. This will help candidates practice a good number of questions and understand the level of the exam.

Check the Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis for Paper 1 and 2 Bihar STET Important Questions The Bihar STET exam is being conducted by the BSEB from 14 October onwards. The exam will be held across districts in the state of Bihar. The exam will go on till 16 November 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. This is a great opportunity for the candidates who wish to pursue their career in teaching. As the Bihar STET exam 2025 is ongoing, candidates should practice more and more questions to master any topic. Practising the MCQs will help them be exam ready in a better manner. Therefore, we have compiled some of the MCQs from the Bihar STET previous year papers so that the candidates can practice them and score well in the exam. Bihar STET 2025 List Important Questions The Bihar STET exam comprises two sections- Subject-specific and Pedagogy related. Here we have provided the questions from the pedagogy section which consists of art of teaching, current affairs, GK, EVS, mathematical aptitude and reasoning. Check the Bihar STET important questions with answers here.

Q1. The 1820s saw widespread rebellions against the British. Which of the following did not revolt in the 1820s? A] Santhal B] Ahoms C] Pagalpanthi D] Ramosi Correct answer is Option [A]

Q2. What is the maximum investment by the Director in a company? A] 10% B] 15% C] 20% D] 25% Correct answer is Option [A]

Q3. Who among the following was not associated with the Champaran Satyagraha? A] Dr. Rajendra Prasad B] Anurag Narayan Singh C] J.B. Kriplani D] Jai Prakash Narayan Correct answer is Option [D]

Q4. Visva-Bharati University, which was recently in the news, is located in which State? A] Uttar Pradesh B] Bihar C] West Bengal D] Odisha Correct answer is Option [C]

Q5. Mahatma Gandhi launched the Kheda Satyagraha in Gujarat in 1918 against: A] Mill Owners

B] Landlords C] Farmers D] Kol Rebellion Correct answer is Option [C]

Q6. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched? A] Firozabad (UP) Glass Bangles B] Bhagalpur (Bihar) Silk C] Jalandhar (Punjab) Sports Goods D] Sambhar (Rajasthan) Hand Block Printing Correct answer is Option [D]

Q7. Which is the top importing country of the Indian Spices? A] China B] USA C] Vietnam D] Bangladesh Correct answer is Option [B]

Q8. Who formed the Bihar Provincial Kisan Sabha? A] Swami Sahajanand Saraswati B] Ram Sundar Singh C] Ganga Sharan Sinha D] Ramanand Mishra Correct answer is Option [A]

Q9. What is the name of the first cruise ship built in India? A] Ganga Vilas B] Bharat Vilas C] Histo Brustra D] Bharat Cafe Correct answer is Option [A]

Q10. “My Experiment with Truth” written by? A] Aurobindo

B] Mahatma Gandhi C] Tagore D] Vivekananda Correct answer is Option [B]

Q11. District Primary Programme is started on: A] 1990 B] 1994 C] 1998 D] 1996 Correct answer is Option [B]

Q12. ‘Agha Khan Cup’ is related to which of the following sports events? A] Football B] Cricket C] Hockey D] Table Tennis Correct answer is Option [C]

Q13. ‘IC Chips’ for computers are usually made of- A] Chromium B] Silicon C] Lead D] Copper Correct answer is Option [B]

Q14. In our country, ‘Van Mahotsav’ day is observed on- A] 10 August B] 01 July C] 02 October D] 01 December Correct answer is Option [B]

Q15. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is appointed by the- A] Speaker of the Lok Sabha B] Chairman of the Rajya Sabha C] Prime Minister D] President Correct answer is Option [D]

Q16. The President of India can be removed from his office by the-