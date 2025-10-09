Bihar STET Exam Centre 2025: The BSEB has scheduled the STET exam to be conducted from 14 October onwards. The Bihar STET 2025 admit card is expected to be released on 11 October 2025. Candidates can visit the official website of BSEB secondary.biharboardonline.com for the updates about the exam and admit card. Once the admit card link gets activated on the official website we will provide the direct link here also and the candidates will be able to check the exam centre after the admit card releases. The registration for the Bihar STET 2025 was started from 19 September and lasted till 05 October 2025.

Bihar STET Exam Centre 2025 Overview

The Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test is being conducted by the BSEB across districts in the state of Bihar from 14 October onwards in computer-based mode (online).