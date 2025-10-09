Bihar STET Exam Centre 2025: The BSEB has scheduled the STET exam to be conducted from 14 October onwards. The Bihar STET 2025 admit card is expected to be released on 11 October 2025. Candidates can visit the official website of BSEB secondary.biharboardonline.com for the updates about the exam and admit card. Once the admit card link gets activated on the official website we will provide the direct link here also and the candidates will be able to check the exam centre after the admit card releases. The registration for the Bihar STET 2025 was started from 19 September and lasted till 05 October 2025.
Bihar STET Exam Centre 2025 Overview
The Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test is being conducted by the BSEB across districts in the state of Bihar from 14 October onwards in computer-based mode (online).
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar STET 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (online)
|
Exam Dates
|
From 14 October 2025 onward
|
Admit Card
|
11 October (expected)
|
Official Website
|
secondary.biharboardonline.com
Download the Bihar STET Syllabus 2025
Bihar STET 2025 District-wise Exam Centres List
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will conduct the Bihar STET exam 2025 from 14 October onwards. The exam will be conducted in approx. 61 exam centres across 12 districts. As per last year (2024), Patna had the maximum number of test centres (35), followed by Muzaffarpur and other districts. The exact exam centre details can be found in the admit cards. Once the link goes active on the official website, we will provide the link to download the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card.
-
Patna
-
Bhojpur
-
Nalanda
-
Gaya
-
Chhapra
-
Vaishali
-
Muzaffarpur
-
Darbhanga
-
Aurangabad
-
Samastipur
-
Bhagalpur
-
Purnea / Purnia
How to Check Your Bihar STET Exam Centre 2025
Candidates can check the Bihar STET exam centre 2025 from their admit cards. The details about the exam centre will be mentioned in the admit card which can be downloaded from the official website from 11 October onwards. Once the admit card link gets activated, candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official BSEB website: secondary.biharboardonline.com
-
On the homepage, search for the Admit Card / Hall Ticket section for STET 2025.
-
Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password to download the admit card.
-
Download and print the admit card. The admit card will have your district, exam venue address, reporting time, and shift details.
-
Read all instructions carefully printed on the admit card.
Bihar STET 2025 Exam Day Instructions
The BSEB has scheduled the STET exam 2025 from 14 October onwards. Candidates are advised to follow certain guidelines for the exam day. The instructions are printed on the admit card and candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of BSEB. Here are some of the basic instructions that a candidate should remember:
-
Download the admit card from the official website once the link is available.
-
Check the exam centre details on the admit card and if your exam centre is located far away from your location, plan your journey accordingly.
-
Candidates must try to be there at the exam centre at least 60-90 minutes before the reporting time.
-
Carry the printed admit card and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.).
-
Do not carry the items such as mobile phones, calculators, notes, watches, etc. which are prohibited.
-
Maintain discipline and follow instructions from centre staff.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation