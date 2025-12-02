School Holiday on December 3, 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday December 3, 2025: Schools in several parts of India will remain closed on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, due to Cyclone Ditwah–triggered heavy rainfall, widespread waterlogging, and local festive celebrations such as Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu and Kottar Peralaya in Kanyakumari. These region-specific holidays have been announced to ensure student safety and smooth crowd management during major religious events. Check this article for the latest updates on school closures, weather alerts, and district-wise holiday status across India. Cyclone Ditwah Impact: Heavy Rainfall & Red Alert in Tamil Nadu The remnant of Cyclone Ditwah, now a deep depression, is stationed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move closer to the Chennai–Puducherry–South AP coastline. This has resulted in continuous heavy to extremely heavy spells with gusty winds (40–60 km/h) and waterlogging in several coastal regions.

IMD Red Alert — Districts Affected The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for: Chennai

Tiruvallur

Chengalpattu

Kancheepuram These districts recorded rainfall above 20 cm in multiple localities — Parrys (26.52 cm) and Ennore (26.43 cm) being among the highest. Due to unsafe conditions, schools and colleges in these districts remain shut until further orders from local authorities. School Holiday in Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam Festival The grand Karthigai Deepam Mahotsavam is underway at Annamalaiyar Temple, attracting lakhs of devotees. The major rituals — Bharani Deepam at 4 AM and Mahadeepam at 6 PM on the Annamalai hill — are scheduled for December 3. Because of these massive gatherings: All educational institutions and government offices in Tiruvannamalai district will remain closed on December 3

Saturday, December 13 will be a compensatory working day

Examinations scheduled will continue as planned

Local Holiday in Kanyakumari for Kottar Peralaya Festival A local holiday has been announced in the Kanyakumari district for the Kottar Peralaya festival, celebrated with huge community participation. Schools, colleges, and government offices will stay closed on December 3, 2025. This festival also attracts devotees from Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi, resulting in crowd-management measures across the region. Delhi-NCR Pollution Update — Offline Classes for PT-2 Exams Delhi-NCR is experiencing unstable pollution levels. The GRAP Stage-III restrictions were recently applied as AQI crossed the ‘Severe’ mark in multiple zones. However: Most schools have shifted back to offline classes

PT-2 Exams and academic schedules continue normally

Outdoor physical activities remain restricted where AQI remains poor

Parents of students with respiratory issues are advised to take necessary precautions.

State-wise School Closure Status for December 3, 2025 State/Region Status Reason Tamil Nadu (Tiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari) Holiday declared Festivals Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram) Schools shutdown in several areas Heavy rain, Cyclone Ditwah alerts Puducherry, Coastal Andhra, Kerala, South Karnataka Localized closures expected Weather disturbance & IMD forecast Delhi-NCR Mostly offline mode Pollution monitored, exams ongoing Parents are advised to check individual school notices for final confirmation. Stay Tuned for More Updates This article will continue to monitor: Latest IMD advisories

Additional school closure notifications

Live weather and Cyclone Ditwah movement

AQI shifts in Delhi-NCR

Festival-related traffic and safety measures