With the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2027 coming close, students are getting ready by solving sample papers, NCERT books, and other CBSE resources. Solving high-yielding questions at this time helps students to develop an understanding of NCERT line-by-line and prepare with confidence to enter the examination hall. Solving practice papers based on the latest board pattern will help the students to understand the paper pattern and marking scheme as well as judge their preparation level bre the exam. Given below, practice the Top 100 CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs with Answers for all the five units of the latest CBSE Class 12 Biology (Code 044) 2026-27 Syllabus. As objective questions, assertion reasoning questions, and competency-based questions form an important part of the 70-mark theory paper, it becomes important to practice MCQs regularly to increase speed and avoid conceptual mistakes.

Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2027 Below are the top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2027: Unit VI: Reproduction (Q1–Q20) The inrmost wall layer of a microsporangium, which nourishes the developing pollen grains and possesses dense cytoplasm with generally more than one nucleus, is called: (a)Epidermis (b) Endothecium (c) Middle layers (d) Tapetum In over 60% of angiosperms, pollen grains are shed from the anther at the: (a) 1-celled stage (b) 2-celled stage (one vegetative cell and one generative cell) (c) 3-celled stage (d) 4-celled tetrad stage Which structure in a typical angiosperm embryo sac helps in guiding the pollen tube into the synergid? (a) Antipodal cells (b) Central cell (c) Filiform apparatus (d) Egg nucleus Identify the correct sequence of wall layers of the female reproductive tract (uterus) from external to internal:

(a) Endometrium → Myometrium → Perimetrium (b) Perimetrium → Myometrium → Endometrium (c) Myometrium → Perimetrium → Endometrium (d) Perimetrium → Endometrium → Myometrium Double fertilisation, a unique event in flowering plants, consists of: (a) Syngamy and Apomixis (b) Syngamy and Triple fusion (c) Parthenocarpy and Polyembryony (d) Geitonogamy and Xenogamy Persistent nucellus present in seeds such as black pepper and beet is known as: (a) Pericarp (b) Perisperm (c) Scutellum (d) Coleoptile Which hormone surge around the 14th day of a 28-day human menstrual cycle induces rupture of the Graafian follicle and release of the secondary oocyte (ovulation)? (a) Progesterone (b) Luteinizing Hormone (LH) (c) Oxytocin (d) Prolactin During human spermatogenesis, the conversion of spermatids into mature spermatozoa is termed:

(a) Spermiation (b) Spermiogenesis (c) Oogenesis (d) Capacitation Which enzyme present in the acrosome of human sperm helps dissolve the zona pellucida and corona radiata of the ovum during fertilisation? (a) DNA polymerase (b) Hyaluronidase (Sperm lysins) (c) Amylase (d) Pepsin The human placenta secretes several hormones essential for maintaining pregnancy. Which of the following is NOT secreted by the placenta? (a) Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) (b) Human Placental Lactogen (hPL) (c) Relaxin (in later phase of pregnancy) (d) Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Which of the following is a hormone-releasing Intrauterine Device (IUD) that makes the uterus unsuitable for implantation and the cervix hostile to sperms? (a) Lippes loop (b) CuT (Copper-T) (c) LNG-20 (d) Multiload 375 In Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), the transfer of an ovum collected from a donor into the fallopian tube of another female who cannot produce one, but can provide a suitable environment for fertilisation and further development, is called:

(a) ZIFT (b) GIFT (c) ICSI (d) IUI Assertion (A): Cleistogamous flowers produce assured seed-set even in the absence of pollinators.Reason (R): Cleistogamous flowers never open at all, ensuring self-pollination as anthers and stigma lie close to each other. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. In grass family (monocots), the single cotyledon situated towards one side (lateral) of the embryonal axis is called: (a) Epiblast (b) Scutellum (c) Coleorhiza (d) Aleurone layer What is the ploidy level of the Primary Endosperm Nucleus (PEN) in a typical diploid angiosperm? (a) Haploid (nn) (b) Diploid (2n2n) (c) Triploid (3n3n) (d) Tetraploid (4n4n) Which cells in the seminiferous tubules of human testes synthesize and secrete testicular hormones called androgens?

(a) Sertoli cells (b) Spermatogonia (c) Interstitial cells (Leydig cells) (d) Primary spermatocytes Parturition in humans is induced by a complex neuroendocrine mechanism. Which hormone acts on the uterine muscle and causes stronger uterine contractions leading to expulsion of the baby? (a) Progesterone (b) Oxytocin (c) Inhibin (d) Estrogen Saheli, the non-steroidal oral contraceptive pill for females developed by CDRI Lucknow, is taken: (a) Daily for 21 days (b) Once a week (c) Once a month (d) Within 72 hours of coitus Which Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) among the following is completely curable if detected early and treated properly? (a) Hepatitis-B (b) Genital herpes (c) HIV infection (d) Gonorrhoea Statement 1: Lactational amenorrhea is effective as a natural contraceptive method only up to a maximum period of six months following parturition.Statement 2: High levels of prolactin during intense lactation suppress gonadotropin release and prevent ovulation.

(a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Unit VII: Genetics and Evolution (Q21–Q45) In a monohybrid cross between a true-breeding tall pea plant (TTTT) and a true-breeding dwarf pea plant (tttt), what is the genotypic ratio obtained in theF2F2generation? (a)3:1 (b)1:2:1 (c)9:3:3:1 (d)1:1 Inheritance of ABO blood groups in humans is an excellent example of: (a) Incomplete dominance only (b) Co-dominance and Multiple allelism (c) Pleiotropy and Polygenic inheritance (d) Sex-linked recessive inheritance In Drosophila melanogaster, Morgan observed that the genes for white eye and yellow body were very tightly linked and showed a recombination frequency of only: (a) 37.2% (b) 1.3% (c) 50% (d) 98.7%

Which chromosomal disorder is caused by the presence of an additional copy of chromosome number 21 (trisomy of 21)? (a) Klinefelter's Syndrome (b) Turner's Syndrome (c) Down's Syndrome (d) Phenylketonuria A female with Turner's Syndrome has which karyotype and characteristic feature? (a)47,XXY; overall masculine development with gynaecomastia (b)45,XO; sterile female with rudimentary ovaries and lack of secondary sexual characters (c)47,XX+21; furrowed tongue and broad palm (d)46,XY; normal fertility Sickle-cell anaemia is caused by the substitution of Glutamic acid (Glu) by which amino acid at the sixth position of the beta-globin chain of haemoglobin? (a) Alanine (Ala) (b) Valine (Val) (c) Glycine (Gly) (d) Lysine (Lys) In birds, sex determination follows which chromosomal mechanism? (a) XX–XY type (male heterogamety)

(b) XX–XO type (male heterogamety) (c) ZZ–ZW type (female heterogamety) (d) Haplo-diploidy If a double-stranded DNA molecule contains 20% Adenine (AA), what will be the percentage of Cytosine (CC) according to Chargaff's rule? (a) 20% (b) 30% (c) 40% (d) 60% The unequivocal proof that DNA is the genetic material came from the 1952 experiment conducted by Alfred Hershey and Martha Chase using: (a) Streptococcus pneumoniae and mice (b) BacteriophageT2T2labeled with radioactive35S35and32P32P (c) Vicia faba (faba beans) and3H3H-thymidine (d) Escherichia coli and15NH4Cl15NH4Cl Which histone protein is NOT part of the core histone octamer of a nucleosome, but binds to the linker DNA where DNA enters and exits the octamer? (a)H2A (b)H2B (c)H3 (d)H1 During DNA replication, the enzyme DNA-dependent DNA polymerase catalyzes polymerization only in one direction, which is:

from any internal nucleotide In eukaryotic transcription, which enzyme transcribes precursor of mRNA (heterogeneous nuclear RNA or hnRNA)? (a) RNA Polymerase I (b) RNA Polymerase II (c) RNA Polymerase III (d) DNA Ligase Which codon acts as a dual-function codon in protein synthesis—coding for Methionine (Met) and acting as the initiator codon? (a) UAA (b) UAG (c) AUG (d) UGA In the lac operon of E. coli, what is the function of the z gene? (a) Codes for permease (b) Codes for beta-galactosidase (ββ-gal), which hydrolyzes lactose into galactose and glucose (c) Codes for transacetylase (d) Codes for the repressor protein Which technique developed by Alec Jeffreys relies on Variable Number of Tandem Repeats (VNTR) belonging to mini-satellite DNA? (a) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (b) DNA Fingerprinting (c) Gel Electrophoresis

(d) Gene Therapy In the Human Genome Project (HGP), which human chromosome had the most genes (2,968) and which had the fewest (231)? (a) Chromosome 1 and Y chromosome respectively (b) X chromosome and Chromosome 21 respectively (c) Chromosome 2 and Y chromosome respectively (d) Chromosome 1 and X chromosome respectively In S.L. Miller's 1953 spark-discharge experiment simulating primitive Earth's reducing atmosphere, what gases were taken in the closed flask at800∘C800∘C? (a)O2,N2,CO2,O2,N2,CO2, and water vapour (b)CH4,H2,NH3,CH4,H2,NH3, and water vapour (c)CO,O3,NH3,CO,O3,NH3, andH2SHS (d)CH4,O2,N2,CH4,O2,N2, andCO2CO2 Thorns of Bougainvillea and tendrils of Cucurbita represent: (a) Analogous organs resulting from convergent evolution (b) Homologous organs resulting from divergent evolution (c) Vestigial organs

(d) Atavistic structures According to Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, the frequency of heterozygous individuals (Aa a) in a diploid population is represented by: (a)p2p2 (b)q2q2 (c)2pq (d)p+q Which hominid ancestor had a brain capacity between 650–800 cc and probably did not eat meat? (a) Homo habilis (b) Homo erectus (c) Neanderthal man (d) Cro-Magnon man Assertion (A): In a transcription unit, the template strand has3′→5′3′→5′polarity while the coding strand has5′→3′5′→3′polarity.Reason (R): The sequence of RNA transcribed is identical to the coding strand (except Uracil replacing Thymine), even though it is synthesized complementary to the template strand. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false.

(d) A is false, but R is true. In Meselson and Stahl's experiment on E. coli using15N15N and14NN, what proportion of DNA molecules had hybrid (15N/14N15N/14N) density after 40 minutes (two generations)? (a) 100% (b) 50% (c) 25% (d) 0% Adaptive radiation is best illustrated by: (a) Darwin's finches on the Galapagos Islands and Australian marsupials (b) Wings of butterfly and wings of birds (c) Eyes of octopus and mammals (d) Flippers of penguins and dolphins Industrial melanism observed in peppered moths (Biston betularia) in England before and after industrialisation is a classic example of: (a) Genetic drift (b) Directional natural selection (c) Disruptive selection (d) Artificial mutation Who proposed that the first form of life could have come from pre-existing non-living organic molecules (chemical evolution)?

(a) Louis Pasteur (b) Oparin and Haldane (c) Hugo de Vries (d) Thomas Malthus Unit VIII: Biology in Human Welfare (Q46–Q65) The confirmatory diagnostic test commonly used for Typhoid fever caused by Salmonella typhi is: (a) ELISA test (b) Widal test (c) Mantoux test (d) Western Blot Which toxic substance released upon rupture of Red Blood Cells (RBCs) is responsible for the chill and high fever recurring every 3 to 4 days in Malaria? (a) Interferon (b) Haemozoin (c) Histamine (d) Serotonin In the life cycle of Plasmodium, fertilisation and development of gametocytes take place in the: (a) Human liver cells (b) Human red blood cells (c) Gut of the female Anopheles mosquito (d) Salivary glands of the male Anopheles mosquito Which class of antibodies (immunoglobulins) is abundant in yellowish colostrum secreted by the mother during the initial days of lactation to protect the infant?

(a)IgE (b)IgA (c)IgM (d)IgG Which type of immunity is acquired when ready-made antibodies are directly injected into the body, such as anti-tetanus serum (ATS) or anti-venom for snakebite? (a) Natural active immunity (b) Artificial active immunity (c) Artificial passive immunity (d) Innate cellular barrier HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a retrovirus that replicates inside which specific human immune cells, acting as an "HIV factory"? (a) B-lymphocytes (b) Helper T-lymphocytes (THTHcells) (c) Natural Killer (NK) cells (d) Erythrocytes Normal cells show a property by virtue of which contact with other cells inhibits their uncontrolled growth; cancer cells lose this property, known as: (a) Metastasis (b) Contact inhibition (c) Apoptosis (d) Angiogenesis Morphine, a very effective sedative and painkiller extracted from the latex of poppy plant (Papaver somniferum), binds to specific opioid receptors present in our:

(a) Cardiovascular system only (b) Central Nervous System (CNS) and gastrointestinal tract (c) Respiratory alveoli (d) Renal tubules Cannabinoids (marijuana, hashish, charas, ganja) are obtained from the inflorescences, flower tops, leaves, and resin of the plant: (a) Erythroxylum coca (b) Cannabis sativa (c) Atropa belladonna (d) Datura stramonium Which microbe is commercially used for the production of the blood-cholesterol-lowering agent Statins? (a) Trichoderma polysporum (b) Monascus purpureus (c) Aspergillus niger (d) Saccharomyces cerevisiae Cyclosporin-A, used as an immunosuppressive agent in organ-transplant patients, is produced by the fungus: (a) Penicillium notatum (b) Trichoderma polysporum (c) Clostridium butylicum (d) Acetobacter aceti Which enzyme is used as a "clot buster" for removing clots from blood vessels of patients who have undergone myocardial infarction?

(a) Pectinase (b) Streptokinase (from Streptococcus) (c) Lipase (d) Protease During secondary (biological) treatment of sewage, vigorous growth of useful aerobic microbes into masses associated with fungal filaments to form mesh-like structures are called: (a) Activated sludge (b) Flocs (c) Primary sludge (d) Biogas slurry Which bacterium commonly found in the anaerobic sludge during sewage treatment and in the rumen of cattle produces biogas (rich in methane)? (a) Rhizobium (b) Methanobacterium (c) Lactobacillus (d) Azotobacter Nucleopolyhedroviruses (Baculoviruses) are excellent candidates for species-specific, narrow-spectrum insecticidal applications because: (a) They kill all soil earthworms and pollinators. (b) They have no negative impacts on plants, mammals, birds, fish, or even non-target insects.

(c) They synthesize chemical DDT inside insect larvae. (d) They fix atmospheric nitrogen in paddy fields. Assertion (A): High Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) of a water body indicates a high level of organic pollution.Reason (R): Microorganisms consume a large amount of dissolved oxygen to decompose abundant organic matter present in polluted water. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Large holes in "Swiss cheese" are formed due to the production of a large amount ofCO2CO2by the bacterium: (a) Lactobacillus acidophilus (b) Propionibacterium sharmanii (c) Streptococcus thermophilus (d) Saccharomyces cerevisiae Which fungal genus forms symbiotic mycorrhizal associations with plant roots, helping absorb phosphorus from soil and conferring resistance to root-borne pathogens?

(a) Glomus (b) Nostoc (c) Anabaena (d) Oscillatoria Which among the following alcoholic beverages are produced WITHOUT distillation? (a) Whisky and Brandy (b) Wine and Beer (c) Rum and Vodka (d) Whisky and Rum Allergy symptoms such as sneezing, watery eyes, and running nose are caused by the rapid release of chemicals like histamine and serotonin from: (a) Neutrophils (b) Mast cells (c) Platelets (d) Erythrocytes Unit IX: Biotechnology and Its Applications (Q66–Q85) In the restriction enzyme EcoRI, what does the letter 'R' represent? (a) Genus Rhizobium (b) Species restricta (c) Strain RY 13 (d) Order of isolation Which palindromic recognition sequence on double-stranded DNA is specifically recognized and cut by EcoRI? (a)5′-GAATTC-3′5′-GAATTC-3′ (b)5′-GGATCC-3′5′-GGATCC-3′ (c)5′-AAGCTT-3′5′-AAGCTT-3′ (d)5′-CCCGGG-3′5-CCCGGG-3′

During Agarose Gel Electrophoresis, DNA fragments separate according to their size through the sieving effect of agarose gel and move towards the: (a) Cathode (negative electrode) because DNA is positively charged (b) Anode (positive electrode) because DNA is negatively charged (c) Centre of the gel (d) Buffer reservoir indiscriminately To visualize separated DNA bands in an agarose gel, the gel is stained with Ethidium Bromide followed by exposure to: (a) Infrared light (b) UV radiation (appearing as bright orange-coloured bands) (c) Visible white light (d) X-rays In the cloning vector pBR322, if a foreign DNA is ligated at the BamHI site, the recombinant plasmid will lose resistance to: (a) Ampicillin (b) Tetracycline (c) Kanamycin (d) Chloramphenicol Why is Agrobacterium tumefaciens called "nature's genetic engineer" for dicotyledonous plants?

(a) It produces Bt toxin against bollworms. (b) It delivers a piece of DNA known as 'T-DNA' from its Ti plasmid to transform normal plant cells into tumor cells, and disarmed Ti plasmids are used to deliver desirable genes into plants. (c) It fixes nitrogen in root nodules. (d) It degrades crude oil spills. During isolation of purified DNA from fungal cells, which enzyme is used to break open the chitinous cell wall? (a) Lysozyme (b) Cellulase (c) Chitinase (d) Ribonuclease Which thermostable DNA polymerase isolated from the bacterium Thermus aquaticus remains active during the high-temperature denaturation step (94∘C94∘C) of PCR? (a) Taq polymerase (b) DNA ligase (c) Reverse transcriptase (d) RNA primase What is the correct sequence of three steps in each cycle of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)? (a) Annealing → Denaturation → Extension

(b) Denaturation → Annealing → Extension (c) Extension → Denaturation → Annealin (d) Denaturation → Extension → Annealing Which Bacillus thuringiensis toxin genes were introduced into cotton plants to control cotton bollworms? (a) cryIAb (b) cryIAc and cryIIAb (c) cryIIIAb (d) nif genes Why does the inactive Bt protoxin crystal NOT kill the Bacillus bacterium itself, whereas it kills the insect upon ingestion? (a) Bacteria possess thick peptidoglycan walls. (b) The protoxin is converted into an active toxin only in the alkaline pH of the insect gut, which solubilizes the crystals. (c) The protoxin requires acidic pH of human stomach. (d) The bacterium digests the toxin immediately. RNA interference (RNAi) used to protect tobacco plants against the nematode Meloidogyne incognita involves silencing of a specific mRNA due to:

(a) Single-stranded DNA molecule (b) Complementary double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) molecule that binds to and prevents translation of mRNA (c) Restriction endonuclease digestion (d) Methylation of histone proteins In mature human insulin, the A-peptide and B-peptide chains are linked together by: (a) Hydrogen bonds (b) Disulphide bridges (c) Phosphodiester bonds (d) Glycosidic bonds Which stretch of amino acids present in pro-insulin is removed during maturation into functional insulin? (a) A-peptide (b) B-peptide (c) C-peptide (d) Signal leader sequence The first clinical gene therapy was given in 1990 to a 4-year-old girl suffering from deficiency of which enzyme? (a) Phenylalanine hydroxylase (b) Adenosine deaminase (ADA) (c) Alpha-1-antitrypsin (d) Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase Golden Rice is a genetically modified biofortified crop enriched with:

(a) Vitamin C (Ascorbic acid) (b)ββ-carotene (Provitamin A) (c) Iron and Zinc (d) VitaminB12 In 1997, the first transgenic cow named Rosie produced human protein-enriched milk (2.4 g/L2.4 g/L) containing: (a) Human alpha-1-antitrypsin (b) Human alpha-lactalbumin (c) Human growth hormone (d) Human blood clotting factor IX The illegal exploitation and patenting of biological resources and traditional knowledge of a nation by multinational companies without proper authorization or compensatory payment is called: (a) Bioremediation (b) Biopiracy (c) Biofortification (d) Biomagnification Assertion (A): Insertional inactivation of theββ-galactosidase coding sequence allows easy selection of recombinants over non-recombinants on a chromogenic substrate.Reason (R): Non-recombinant colonies produce blue-coloured colonies in the presence of a chromogenic substrate, whereas recombinant colonies do not produce any colour.

(a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Which Indian organization makes decisions regarding the validity of GM research and the safety of introducing GM organisms for public services? (a) ICMR (b) GEAC (Genetic Engineering Approval Committee) (c) CSIR (d) NITI Aayog Unit X: Ecology and Environment (Q86–Q100) Which of the following equations correctly represents the Verhulst-Pearl Logistic Growth model of a population? (a)dNdt=rNdtdN=rN (b)dNdt=rN(K−NK)dN=rN(KK−N) (c)Nt=N0ertNt=N0ert (d)dNdt=(b−d)×NdtdN=(b−d)×N The population interaction between an orchid growing as an epiphyte on a mango branch is an example of: (a) Mutualism (+,++,+) (b) Commensalism (+,0+,0)

(c) Parasitism (+,−+,−) (d) Amensalism (−,0−,0) In brood parasitism, which bird lays its eggs in the nest of its host (crow) and lets the host incubate them? (a) Weaver bird (b) Koel (Cuckoo) (c) Hornbill (d) Tailor bird Gause's Competitive Exclusion Principle states that: (a) Two closely related species competing for the same limiting resources cannot co-exist indefinitely and the competitively inferior one will be eliminated eventually. (b) Competition always leads to mutualism. (c) Predators always exterminate their prey completely. (d) Resource partitioning accelerates extinction. Which pyramid of energy in any natural ecosystem is ALWAYS upright and can never be inverted? (a) Pyramid of Numbers (b) Pyramid of Biomass (c) Pyramid of Energy (d) Pyramid of Standing Crop In an aquatic marine ecosystem, the pyramid of biomass is generally inverted because:

(a) Zooplankton have a longer lifespan than whales. (b) The biomass of fishes (consumers) far exceeds that of phytoplankton (producers) at any given point of time due to rapid turnover of phytoplankton. (c) Energy flows backwards from consumers to producers. (d) Phytoplankton do not perform photosynthesis. What is the correct sequence of five steps in the process of Decomposition of detritus? (a) Fragmentation → Leaching → Catabolism → Humification → Mineralisation (b) Leaching → Fragmentation → Humification → Catabolism → Mineralisation (c) Catabolism → Fragmentation → Leaching → Mineralisation → Humification (d) Humification → Fragmentation → Leaching → Catabolism → Mineralisation The relationship between Gross Primary Productivity (GPP), Net Primary Productivity (NPP), and Respiration losses (RR) is:

(a)GPP=NPP−R (b)NPP=GPP−R (c)NPP=GPP+R (d)R=NPP−GPP Approximately what percentage of Photosynthetically Active Radiation (PAR) is captured by plants to sustain the entire living world? (a) 50% (b) 2–10% (c) 25–30% (d) 0.01% In the species-area relationship equation log⁡S=log⁡C+Zlog⁡logS=logC+ZlogA formulated by Alexander von Humboldt, what is the typical value of the regression coefficient (Z) for frugivorous birds and mammals in tropical forests of different continents? (a)0.1−0.2 (b)0.6−1.2 (around1.15) (c)2.5−3.0 (d)0.01−0.05 Who proposed the Rivet Popper Hypothesis using an airplane analogy to explain how loss of key species threatens ecosystem stability? (a) Edward Wilson (b) Paul Ehrlich (c) Robert May (d) David Tilman Which of the following is the single most important cause driving animals and plants to extinction among "The Evil Quartet"?

(a) Over-exploitation (b) Habitat loss and fragmentation (c) Alien species invasions (d) Co-extinctions Introduction of which predatory alien fish into Lake Victoria in East Africa led to the extinction of an ecologically unique assemblage of more than 200 species of cichlid fish? (a) African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) (b) Nile perch (c) Water hyacinth (Eichhornia) (d) Lantana camara Which of the following is an example of Ex-situ (off-site) biodiversity conservation? (a) Biosphere Reserves (b) National Parks (c) Sacred Groves (d) Cryopreservation of gametes and Seed Banks Assertion (A): Tropical latitudes have remained relatively undisturbed for millions of years compared to temperate regions and receive more solar energy, contributing to higher species diversity.Reason (R): Constant and predictable tropical environments promote niche specialisation and lead to greater species diversification.