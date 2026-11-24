Key Points The Bihar BSSC Stenographer city slip will be released on November 24, 2026.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for BSSC Stenographer is on December 01, 2026.

Admit cards for the BSSC Stenographer exam will be released on November 27, 2026.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will shortly release the Bihar BSSC Stenographer city slip on its official website i.e., bssc.bihar.gov.in. The BSSC will conduct the computer based online test on December 01, 2026. As per the official notification, the BSSC will release the Bihar Steno city slip on November 24. Candidates who have registered for the Bihar BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2026 can download their BSSC Steno city intimation slip from the official website once it is officially released. Through this recruitment drive the commission will fill 531 posts of Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III. Bihar BSSC Stenographer 2026 City Intimation Slip The Bihar BSSC Stenographer city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download the Bihar BSSC Stenographer City Slip 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download their Bihar BSSC Stenographer city intimation slip for the December 01 exams: Step 1: Go to the official of BSSC bssc.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Bihar BSSC Stenographer 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Notice Board’ section. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit. Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference. Details Mentioned In Bihar Steno Exam City Slip 2026 Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the Bihar BSSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2026. Bihar BSSC Stenographer Exam City Slip will have the following details: Name of the candidate

Father's Name

Application Number

Gender & Date of Birth

Category & PwD status

Exam City

Exam Date

Shift Timing

Bihar BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 Release Date As per the official notice the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will release the Bihar BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 with detail exam centre details on November 27, 2026.BSSC Admit Card is a mendory document which every candidates needs to carry to the exam centre, without admit card the candidate will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Bihar BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 The Bihar BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on December 01, 2026 at different exam centres across Bihar. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. Bihar BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Overview The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the details of Bihar BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment can check the complete exam details and important information in the table below.