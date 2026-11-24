NCERT Releases Official Advisory on Textbook Printing Standards; Sets 5 Mandatory Rules for Printers
NCERT Publication Division has issued a strict advisory to the selected printing presses over poor textbook print quality, warning of penalties, contract termination, and blacklisting. Read the complete details here.
Following the complaints regarding the poor and substandard printing quality of the school books available in the market, the Publication Division of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a strict official advisory to all enlisted printing presses. Directing printers to make sure that there is zero defects in production, the Council warned that any supply of inferior-quality textbooks will invite severe penalties, contract termination, and blacklisting. In its official advisory, the Council has also noted with serious concern that inferior printing quality adversely affects the acceptability of its publications and undermines the reputation and credibility of the premier national institution.
Ensuring Quality in Every Book! Taking serious note of concerns regarding compromised printing quality and substandard NCERT textbooks, the NCERT Publication Division has issued a strict advisory to all empanelled printing presses. The advisory emphasises strict adherence to prescribed quality standards, technical specifications, proper inspection and quality control at every stage of printing and production. Quality is non-negotiable when it comes to educational resources. Read the Advisory: https://t.co/VvDertJrrM #NCERT #NCERTTextbooks #QualityEducation #PublicationDivision #Education— NCERT (@ncert) November 23, 2026
Five Mandatory Quality Rules for the Selected Printers by NCERT
To safeguard the readability and durability of educational resources supplied to the school children across India, NCERT has instructed all the enlisted printing presses to enforce strict quality control at every stage of production:-
- Strictly adhere to technical specifications, prescribed quality standards, and production guidelines issued by NCERT from time to time.
- Maintain consistently high standards in printing clarity, colouring reproduction, registration, finishing, binding, and overall workmanship.
- Conduct thorough inspections and quality checks at every production stage so that only defect-free books conforming to prescribed standards are supplied.
- Use appropriate printing machinery, skilled manpower, and adequate quality-control mechanisms to make sure error-free output and timely delivery.
- Comply strictly with all terms and conditions outlined in tenders, work orders, and agreements which are executed with NCERT.
Also check, NCERT Promises Strict Actions Over Blurred Print Quality in Class 10 Testbooks
Penalties, Contract Termination, and Blacklisting for Violations
NCERT has also made it clear that any negligence in maintaining the quality benchmarks or deviation from the technical specifications will be treated as a serious violation. Where lapses or errors are established, the Council will start strict contractual action, including:-
- Imposition of financial penalties and rejection of defective book supplies.
- Cancellation of allotted print work and termination of active contracts.
- Revocation of enlistment and permanent debarment or blacklisting of printing presses.
Also check, UP Board Practical Exam Date 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Phase-Wise Schedule
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.