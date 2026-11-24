Following the complaints regarding the poor and substandard printing quality of the school books available in the market, the Publication Division of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a strict official advisory to all enlisted printing presses. Directing printers to make sure that there is zero defects in production, the Council warned that any supply of inferior-quality textbooks will invite severe penalties, contract termination, and blacklisting. In its official advisory, the Council has also noted with serious concern that inferior printing quality adversely affects the acceptability of its publications and undermines the reputation and credibility of the premier national institution.

Ensuring Quality in Every Book! Taking serious note of concerns regarding compromised printing quality and substandard NCERT textbooks, the NCERT Publication Division has issued a strict advisory to all empanelled printing presses. The advisory emphasises strict adherence to prescribed quality standards, technical specifications, proper inspection and quality control at every stage of printing and production. Quality is non-negotiable when it comes to educational resources. Read the Advisory: https://t.co/VvDertJrrM #NCERT #NCERTTextbooks #QualityEducation #PublicationDivision #Education — NCERT (@ncert) November 23, 2026