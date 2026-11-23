NCERT Promises Strict Actions Over Blurred Print Quality in Class 10 Testbooks
NCERT has promised strict action against the responsible printers after complaints of blurred text and small fonts in Class 10 textbooks, which raise concerns about eye strain for students. Read complete details here.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken note of complaints regarding poor print quality and blurred text in its Class 10 textbooks. Responding to increasing concerns from the parents, educators and legal advocates, the council has also announced on Sunday November 22, 2026, that is checking the issue on a priority basis and will initiate a strict action against the printing agencies who are found responsible for the lapses in printing quality.
NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child.— NCERT (@ncert) November 22, 2026
Complaint Flags Readability and Eye Strain Concerns in Class 10 Books
The official response from the NCERT has come shortly after the Supreme Court advocate had formally flagged serious printing defects in the Class 10 textbooks. As per the complaint, severe editions suffer from unclear, blurred or double-printed text and unusually small font sizes, which severely impact he overall clarity and readability of the study material. The complaint also noted that such sub-standard printing makes daily studying difficult for board-exam aspirants and also poses a risk of eye strain for students who rely heavily on these textbooks as their primary academic resource.
Given that millions of CBSE and state board students across India depend on NCERT publications, the issue has also sparked wider scrutiny over quality control during the textbook production process.
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NCERT Promises Priority Review Over Unclear Print
NCERT has acknowledged the printing lapses and has also reassured the students and parents of swift corrective measures. Through their social media channels, the NCERT has promised that it will take strict action against the printer who is found responsible and also stated that the NCERT remains committed to offering clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every student. While the council has committed to holding the responsible printers accountable, it has not yet disclosed the total number of affected copies, the specific subjects or editions involved, or whether a replacement mechanism will be introduced for students who have already purchased defective books.
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