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The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken note of complaints regarding poor print quality and blurred text in its Class 10 textbooks. Responding to increasing concerns from the parents, educators and legal advocates, the council has also announced on Sunday November 22, 2026, that is checking the issue on a priority basis and will initiate a strict action against the printing agencies who are found responsible for the lapses in printing quality. NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child. — NCERT (@ncert) November 22, 2026

Complaint Flags Readability and Eye Strain Concerns in Class 10 Books The official response from the NCERT has come shortly after the Supreme Court advocate had formally flagged serious printing defects in the Class 10 textbooks. As per the complaint, severe editions suffer from unclear, blurred or double-printed text and unusually small font sizes, which severely impact he overall clarity and readability of the study material. The complaint also noted that such sub-standard printing makes daily studying difficult for board-exam aspirants and also poses a risk of eye strain for students who rely heavily on these textbooks as their primary academic resource. Given that millions of CBSE and state board students across India depend on NCERT publications, the issue has also sparked wider scrutiny over quality control during the textbook production process.