The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2026 is expected to be announced after the completion of the Officer Scale I Preliminary Examination. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary examination on November 21 and 22, 2026. Candidates preparing for the examination can check the expected category-wise cutoff marks, previous years' state-wise trends and factors affecting the qualifying scores. The cutoff will vary depending on the state, category, number of vacancies, examination difficulty and candidates' overall performance. Since the official cutoff is not available yet, candidates can use previous-year marks to understand the competition and set a target score for the examination. IBPS RRB PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2026 The expected IBPS RRB PO cutoff 2026 provides an indicative idea of the marks candidates may need to qualify for the Mains examination. The actual cutoff will be announced separately for different states and categories after the preliminary examination.

Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 80) General (UR) To Be Announced OBC To Be Announced EWS To Be Announced SC To Be Announced ST To Be Announced PwBD To Be Announced IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2026: Expected Qualifying Marks The IBPS RRB PO expected cutoff 2026 will depend on the state-wise vacancies, category-wise competition and difficulty level of the question paper. Unlike some other banking examinations, the RRB PO preliminary cutoff is not uniform across India. Candidates must meet the qualifying marks applicable to their respective states and categories to proceed to the next stage. The following points should be considered while analysing the expected cutoff: Candidates from states with higher competition may face higher qualifying marks.

The cutoff may change depending on the number of vacancies available in each state.

The difficulty level of Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude can influence the overall cutoff.

Category-wise qualifying marks may differ for General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST candidates.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2026: Previous Year State-Wise Trends Previous-year cutoff marks help candidates understand the level of competition in different states. The General category cutoff marks for 2024 and 2025 are provided below for comparison. State 2024 Cutoff 2025 Cutoff Assam 50.75 52.00 Bihar 47.25 56.75 Haryana 61.75 64.75 Himachal Pradesh 59.25 63.75 Karnataka 38.50 36.00 Madhya Pradesh 55.25 55.00 Maharashtra 55.75 58.50 Odisha 56.25 58.25 Punjab 55.50 63.25 Rajasthan 49.00 55.25 Telangana 20.50 49.00 Uttar Pradesh 51.00 58.00 Uttarakhand 59.50 62.25 West Bengal 57.75 65.75 Factors Affecting IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2026 The IBPS RRB PO cutoff is influenced by several factors that determine the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage. The major factors include:

Difficulty level of the examination: A difficult question paper may result in lower cutoff marks, while an easier paper may increase competition and qualifying scores. Number of vacancies: The availability of Officer Scale I vacancies in different states can influence the state-wise cutoff. Number of applicants: The number of candidates appearing for the examination also affects the competition. Category-wise reservation: IBPS determines qualifying marks according to the applicable reservation categories. Overall performance: The performance of candidates in the examination plays an important role in determining the final qualifying marks. IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026 Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Examination must attempt two sections: Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. The examination carries a total of 80 marks and is conducted online.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Total 80 80 When Will IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2026 Be Released? The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2026 is expected to be released after the preliminary examination and result declaration. The examination is scheduled for November 21 and 22, 2026, while the Officer Scale I Mains examination is scheduled for December 20, 2026. IBPS will publish the cutoff marks along with the result or scorecard. Candidates will be able to check their qualifying status using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. How to Check IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2026? Candidates can follow these steps to check the IBPS RRB PO cutoff marks once they are officially announced: Visit the official IBPS website. Navigate to the CRP RRBs section. Select the relevant link for Officer Scale I results or scorecards. Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. Submit the login details. Check your examination score and the applicable cutoff marks. Download the scorecard for future reference.