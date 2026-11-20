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Key Points NTA released the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester City Intimation Slip on Nov 20, 2026.

The slip is for exams scheduled from 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 December 2026.

Download the slip from exams.nta.nic.in swayam using your login details.

NTA SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Slip for the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester examinations. Candidates who are appearing in the exams scheduled on 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 December 2026 can now check their allotted examination city online. The slip can be downloaded from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/swayam, using the login details. The city intimation slip only tells candidates the city of their exam centre. It is not the admit card. Students are advised to check the details carefully and plan their travel and stay in advance. The admit card will be released separately. City Intimation Slip Released for SWAYAM July 2026 Semester! Candidates appearing for the upcoming examinations scheduled on 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12 December 2026 can now check their allotted examination city. Download your City Intimation Slip from https://t.co/DKmIkXlOiU Helpdesk: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | ✉️ swayam@nta.ac.in SWAYAM जुलाई 2026 सेमेस्टर की सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप जारी! 08, 09, 10, 11 और 12 दिसंबर 2026 को आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी अब अपना आवंटित परीक्षा शहर (Exam City) देख सकते हैं। https://t.co/DKmIkXlOiU से अपनी सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप यहाँ से डाउनलोड करें! हेल्पडेस्क: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | ✉️ swayam@nta.ac.in #SWAYAM2026 #NationalTestingAgency #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 20, 2026

SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about NTA SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Parent Ministry Ministry of Education, Government of India Exam Name SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Examination Advance City Intimation Slip Released(20 November 2026) Exam Dates 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 December 2026 Login Details Required Application Number / Email ID, Date of Birth / Password, and Security Pin / Captcha Official Websites exams.nta.nic.in/swayam / nta.ac.in SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link NTA has activated the link to check the exam city for the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester examinations. Candidates appearing in the exams on 8 to 12 December 2026 can open the link below and download their city intimation slip as a PDF. Keep your login details ready before you open the link.