NTA SWAYAM Exam City Slip 2026 OUT: Check July Semester Exam City Details Here
NTA has released the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester City Intimation Slip for exams on 8 to 12 December 2026. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.nic.in/swayam using their login details. The slip shows only the exam city, and the admit card will follow separately.
Key Points
- NTA released the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester City Intimation Slip on Nov 20, 2026.
- The slip is for exams scheduled from 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 December 2026.
- Download the slip from exams.nta.nic.in swayam using your login details.
NTA SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Slip for the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester examinations. Candidates who are appearing in the exams scheduled on 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 December 2026 can now check their allotted examination city online. The slip can be downloaded from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/swayam, using the login details. The city intimation slip only tells candidates the city of their exam centre. It is not the admit card. Students are advised to check the details carefully and plan their travel and stay in advance. The admit card will be released separately.
City Intimation Slip Released for SWAYAM July 2026 Semester! Candidates appearing for the upcoming examinations scheduled on 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12 December 2026 can now check their allotted examination city. Download your City Intimation Slip from https://t.co/DKmIkXlOiU Helpdesk: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | ✉️ swayam@nta.ac.in SWAYAM जुलाई 2026 सेमेस्टर की सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप जारी! 08, 09, 10, 11 और 12 दिसंबर 2026 को आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी अब अपना आवंटित परीक्षा शहर (Exam City) देख सकते हैं। https://t.co/DKmIkXlOiU से अपनी सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप यहाँ से डाउनलोड करें! हेल्पडेस्क: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | ✉️ swayam@nta.ac.in #SWAYAM2026 #NationalTestingAgency #NTA— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 20, 2026
SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about NTA SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Parent Ministry
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Ministry of Education, Government of India
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Exam Name
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SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Examination
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Advance City Intimation Slip
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Released(20 November 2026)
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Exam Dates
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8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 December 2026
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Login Details Required
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Application Number / Email ID, Date of Birth / Password, and Security Pin / Captcha
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Official Websites
SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
NTA has activated the link to check the exam city for the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester examinations. Candidates appearing in the exams on 8 to 12 December 2026 can open the link below and download their city intimation slip as a PDF. Keep your login details ready before you open the link.
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NTA SWAYAM Exam City Slip 2026
How to Download NTA SWAYAM City Intimation Slip 2026?
Candidates can check their allotted exam city online in a few simple steps. Follow the steps given below to download the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester city intimation slip.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "City Intimation Slip for SWAYAM July 2026 Semester".
Step 3: Enter your login details, such as application number and password or date of birth, as asked on the screen.
Step 4: Fill in the security pin or captcha and click on Submit.
Step 5: Your exam city details will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the details carefully, download the slip and take a printout for future reference.
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Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com