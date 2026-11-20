Key Points New tentative date for BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims is January 17, 2027 (Sunday).

Exam was initially planned for July 26, 2026, then moved to Oct 25, 2026.

The exam is for 1,186 posts in various Bihar government departments.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a new date for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims. The exam was first planned for July 26, 2026, and later moved to October 25, 2026. After that, it was postponed again. Now, the new tentative date is January 17, 2027, which is a Sunday. This exam is for around 1,186 posts in different departments of Bihar. Thousands of candidates have been waiting for this update. In this article, we will share the new exam date, old dates, important details, and tips to help you prepare better. बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का आयोजन संभावित रूप से 17 जनवरी 2027 (रविवार) को किया जा सकता है। तिथि एवं विस्तृत निर्देश आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/ogUS7t3kvr पर प्रकाशित किए जाएंगे। #BPSC #BPSCExam #72ndBPSC #72ndCCE #BPSC72ndExam #BPSC72nd — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 20, 2026

BPSC 72nd CCE 2026 Highlights The Bihar Public Service Commission has changed the schedule of the 72nd CCE Prelims more than once. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check them quickly. Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name Integrated 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Total Vacancies 1,186 Notification Date May 5, 2026 Online Application May 7 to May 31, 2026 Old Prelims Date July 26, 2026 (rescheduled) Revised Prelims Date October 25, 2026 (postponed) New Prelims Date (Tentative) January 17, 2027 (Sunday) Exam Mode Offline Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Admit Card To be announced Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in