BPSC 72nd Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Integrated CCE Prelims Date at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date 2026: BPSC has announced a new tentative date for the 72nd CCE Prelims: January 17, 2027. The exam was earlier set for July 26 and October 25, 2026, but was postponed. It covers 1,186 posts. Candidates should check bpsc.bihar.gov.in for updates.
Key Points
- New tentative date for BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims is January 17, 2027 (Sunday).
- Exam was initially planned for July 26, 2026, then moved to Oct 25, 2026.
- The exam is for 1,186 posts in various Bihar government departments.
BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a new date for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims. The exam was first planned for July 26, 2026, and later moved to October 25, 2026. After that, it was postponed again. Now, the new tentative date is January 17, 2027, which is a Sunday. This exam is for around 1,186 posts in different departments of Bihar. Thousands of candidates have been waiting for this update. In this article, we will share the new exam date, old dates, important details, and tips to help you prepare better.
बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का आयोजन संभावित रूप से 17 जनवरी 2027 (रविवार) को किया जा सकता है। तिथि एवं विस्तृत निर्देश आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/ogUS7t3kvr पर प्रकाशित किए जाएंगे। #BPSC #BPSCExam #72ndBPSC #72ndCCE #BPSC72ndExam #BPSC72nd— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 20, 2026
BPSC 72nd CCE 2026 Highlights
The Bihar Public Service Commission has changed the schedule of the 72nd CCE Prelims more than once. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Integrated 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)
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Total Vacancies
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1,186
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Notification Date
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May 5, 2026
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Online Application
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May 7 to May 31, 2026
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Old Prelims Date
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July 26, 2026 (rescheduled)
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Revised Prelims Date
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October 25, 2026 (postponed)
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New Prelims Date (Tentative)
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January 17, 2027 (Sunday)
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains, Interview
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Admit Card
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To be announced
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC 72nd Exam Date 2026
The BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims was first announced for July 26, 2026. Later, the commission's revised calendar, released on August 14, 2026, moved the exam to October 25, 2026. However, BPSC postponed it again through a notice dated October 12, 2026. According to the latest report dated November 20, 2026, the Prelims is now likely to be held on January 17, 2027, which is a Sunday. The exam will be conducted offline for 1,186 posts. The admit card date has not been announced yet. Candidates should keep checking the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for the final confirmation and any further updates.
Also Check: IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Released at ibps.in LIVE: Download Probationary Officer Scorecard PDF Link Active By 5 PM
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com