OSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in: Download Excise Constable Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
OSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for the Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable posts on its official website. The Phase-II Physical Test is scheduled to be held from November 26, 2026 onwards. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
OSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the OSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2026 for the Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable. The Phase-II Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable is scheduled to be held from November 26, 2026 onwards. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Physical Test round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The OSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2026 download link for the Physical Test round has been released on the official website of Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials at the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|OSSSC PET Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
How to Download OSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2026?
The OSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2026 download link for the Physical Test round has been released on the official website. The candidates can now download the OSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2026 after following the steps given below -
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Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).
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Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitment” tab on the home page.
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Step 3:Look for the OSSSC Excise Constable Physical Test Admit Card download link.
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Step 4: Click on the link and provide your login details to the space.
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Step 5: Now, you can view the admit card in a new window.
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Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.
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