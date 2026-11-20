OSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the OSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2026 for the Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable. The Phase-II Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable is scheduled to be held from November 26, 2026 onwards. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Physical Test round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The OSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2026 download link for the Physical Test round has been released on the official website of Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials at the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-