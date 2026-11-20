How Long Will Your Vehicle's Pollution Certificate Remain Valid in 2026? Complete Revised Validity Periods for New PUC Certificate Rules
New PUC Certificate Rules 2026: MoRTH revises PUC certificate validity in 2026. Check new validity periods for BS1, BS2, BS3, BS4 and BS6 transport and non-transport vehicles.
New PUC Certificate Rules 2026: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificates for vehicles in India. The new rules link the validity of PUC certificates to the vehicle's emission standard, age and category.
According to the Ministry's announcement dated 19 November 2026, the validity period will differ for BS-I, BS-II, BS-III, BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles.
💠 MoRTH Revises Validity Periods of PUC Certificates Based on Vehicle Age and Emission Standards The revised validity periods are proposed as follows: 🔸 BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles: 3 months. 🔸 BS-IV vehicles: 6 months. 🔸 BS-VI Nn-Transport vehicles: - Up to 6 years from the date of first registration – 3 years; - More than 6 years but not more than 10 years – 1 year; and - More than 10 years – 6 months. 🔸 BS-VI Transport vehicles: - Up to 6 years from the date of first registration – 2 years; - More than 6 years but not more than 10 years – 1 year; and - More than 10 years – 6 months. ❋ Get all the details here: https://t.co/CuiYDO5OLc— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 19, 2026
How Long Will Your Vehicle's Pollution Certificate Remain Valid?
Here is the complete list of revised New PUC certificate validity periods for your BS-I to BS-VI Vehicles:
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Vehicle category
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Age of vehicle
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Revised PUC validity
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BS-I, BS-II and BS-III
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All ages
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3 months
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BS-IV
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All ages
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6 months
|
BS-VI Non-Transport
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Up to 6 years
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3 years
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BS-VI Non-Transport
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More than 6 to 10 years
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1 year
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BS-VI Non-Transport
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More than 10 years
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6 months
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BS-VI Transport
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Up to 6 years
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2 years
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BS-VI Transport
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More than 6 to 10 years
|
1 year
|
BS-VI Transport
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More than 10 years
|
6 months
Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), PIB
What Are the New PUC Rules for BS-VI Vehicles?
The revised rules provide different validity periods for BS-VI transport and non-transport vehicles.
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BS-VI Non-Transport Vehicles: Vehicles up to 6 years old will get a PUC certificate valid for 3 years. Vehicles older than 6 years but not more than 10 years will get 1-year validity. Vehicles older than 10 years will get 6-month validity.
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BS-VI Transport Vehicles: Vehicles up to 6 years old will get 2-year validity. Vehicles older than 6 years but not more than 10 years will get 1-year validity. Vehicles older than 10 years will get 6-month validity.
When Will the Revised PUC Validity Rules Apply?
MoRTH has also introduced a transitional arrangement.
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Existing PUC certificates issued before the amendment will continue under their existing validity.
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The revised validity period will apply from the first renewal of the certificate after the amendment comes into force.
What Happens If You Renew Your PUC Certificate Before or After Expiry?
The amendment also explains how the renewed certificate's validity will be calculated.
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Renewal within 10 days before expiry: If you renew your PUC certificate within the 10 days preceding its expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the expiry date of your existing certificate.
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Renewal after expiry: If you renew your certificate after its expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the actual date of renewal.
Why Has MoRTH Revised PUC Certificate Validity?
The main objective is to make the PUC certification system more efficient and reduce the compliance burden on owners of newer and cleaner vehicles.
The revised system aims to:
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Reduce frequent emission testing for newer and cleaner vehicles.
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Make PUC certification easier for vehicle owners.
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Continue monitoring emissions from older vehicles.
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Link testing frequency with vehicle age and emission standards.
Important: These revised validity periods are based on the MoRTH announcement dated 19 November 2026. The revised schedule will apply to existing certificates at their first renewal after the amendment comes into force.
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