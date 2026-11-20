New PUC Certificate Rules 2026: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificates for vehicles in India. The new rules link the validity of PUC certificates to the vehicle's emission standard, age and category.

According to the Ministry's announcement dated 19 November 2026, the validity period will differ for BS-I, BS-II, BS-III, BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles.