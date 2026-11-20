SSC CGL 2026 Geography: Geography is among the highest scoring topics in the General Awareness section of the SSC CGL 2026 Exam. In contrast to current affairs that keep changing every month, geography questions are more static in nature and have an established pattern. Over the years, Staff Selection Commission has asked several questions from a few fundamental topics and hence PYQs can be used as the most efficient way of preparation.

Most of the questions in the SSC CGL Geography section pertain to Indian Physiography and Drainage systems. Candidates need to revise all important Himalayan and Peninsular rivers, sources, tributaries, and dams. Passing through the mountains, islands, types of soil, monsoons, and national parks are among other topics that come in virtually all shifts. Besides Indian Geography, there is the World Geography which comprises questions related to the planets of the solar system, layers of atmosphere, important straits, grasslands, and ocean currents.