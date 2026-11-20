SSC CGL 2026 Geography Exam: Most Repeated Questions & Previous Year MCQs
Geography SSC CGL Exam 2026- Prepare for your Geography Exam by practicing with questions that are highly repeated & previous year’s questions. These highly productive questions on topics such as Rivers of India, Mountains, Soil, Climate, National Parks of India, and Geography of World will help you understand the pattern of exams and improve your GA score.
SSC CGL 2026 Geography: Geography is among the highest scoring topics in the General Awareness section of the SSC CGL 2026 Exam. In contrast to current affairs that keep changing every month, geography questions are more static in nature and have an established pattern. Over the years, Staff Selection Commission has asked several questions from a few fundamental topics and hence PYQs can be used as the most efficient way of preparation.
Most of the questions in the SSC CGL Geography section pertain to Indian Physiography and Drainage systems. Candidates need to revise all important Himalayan and Peninsular rivers, sources, tributaries, and dams. Passing through the mountains, islands, types of soil, monsoons, and national parks are among other topics that come in virtually all shifts. Besides Indian Geography, there is the World Geography which comprises questions related to the planets of the solar system, layers of atmosphere, important straits, grasslands, and ocean currents.
SSC CGL 2026 Geography Exam
Below is an effective list of top 60 Geography PYQs which have been repeated very often in SSC CGL TIER-1 & TIER-2, grouped by topics of higher weightages.
1. Indian Drainage System & Rivers (Q1 to Q15)
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Which river is known as 'Dakshin Ganga' or 'Vridha Ganga'?
(a) Krishna (b) Kaveri (c) Godavari (d) Mahanadi
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Which of the following rivers flows through a rift valley in India?
(a) Narmada (b) Ganga (c) Brahmaputra (d) Yamuna
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Majuli, the largest inhabited riverine island in the world, is located on which river? (a) Ganga (b) Brahmaputra (c) Godavari (d) Indus
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Where do the Bhagirathi and Alaknanda rivers meet to form the Ganga? (a) Rudraprayag (b) Karnaprayag (c) Devprayag (d) Vishnuprayag
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Which river is called the 'Sorrow of Bihar' due to its frequent course changes and devastating floods? (a) Damodar (b) Kosi (c) Gandak (d) Son
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Which of the following is the largest west-flowing river of Peninsular India? (a) Tapi (b) Sabarmati (c) Narmada (d) Mahi
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By what name is the Brahmaputra River known in Tibet? (a) Dihang (b) Jamuna (c) Yarlung Tsangpo (d) Lohit
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Jog Falls (Gersoppa Falls), one of the highest plunge waterfalls in India, is situated on which river? (a) Sharavati (b) Kaveri (c) Mandovi (d) Periyar
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Which lake in India is the largest brackish water lagoon? (a) Pulicat Lake (b) Vembanad Lake (c) Chilika Lake (d) Wular Lake
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Loktak Lake, famous for the floating Keibul Lamjao National Park, is located in which state? (a) Meghalaya (b) Manipur (c) Mizoram (d) Assam
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Which river originates from Amarkantak Plateau in Madhya Pradesh? (a) Narmada (b) Chambal (c) Betwa (d) Godavari
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Which tributary of the Indus originates from Rakshastal near Mansarovar and enters India through Shipki La? (a) Jhelum (b) Chenab (c) Ravi (d) Sutlej
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Hirakud Dam, the longest earthen dam in the world, is built across which river? (a) Mahanadi (b) Krishna (c) Kaveri (d) Sutlej
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Which river is known as the 'Sorrow of Bengal'? (a) Hooghly (b) Damodar (c) Teesta (d) Subarnarekha
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Lonar Lake in Maharashtra was formed due to which geological event? (a) Tectonic faulting (b) Glacial erosion (c) Meteorite impact (d) Volcanic lava damming
2. Physiography, Mountains, Passes & Islands (Q16 to Q30)
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Which is the highest peak in India (including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)? (a) Kangchenjunga (b) K2 (Godwin-Austen) (c) Nanda Devi (d) Kamet
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Which is the highest peak of the Peninsular Plateau (South India)? (a) Doddabetta (b) Anamudi (c) Mahendragiri (d) Guru Shikhar
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The Ten Degree Channel separates which two island groups? (a) Andaman and Nicobar (b) Lakshadweep and Minicoy (c) Minicoy and Maldives (d) South Andaman and Little Andaman
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Nathu La and Jelep La passes are located in which Indian state? (a) Arunachal Pradesh (b) Himachal Pradesh (c) Sikkim (d) Uttarakhand
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Which mountain range is the oldest fold mountain system in India? (a) Himalayas (b) Vindhyas (c) Aravalli Range (d) Satpura Range
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The Duncan Passage is located between which two islands? (a) South Andaman and Little Andaman (b) North Andaman and Middle Andaman (c) Car Nicobar and Great Nicobar (d) Kavaratti and Minicoy
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Which is the only active volcano in India? (a) Narcondam Island (b) Barren Island (c) Baratang Island (d) Ross Island
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Khardung La and Zoji La passes are located in which Union Territory? (a) Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh (b) Himachal Pradesh (c) Uttarakhand (d) Sikkim
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Where do the Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats meet? (a) Cardamom Hills (b) Nilgiri Hills (c) Palani Hills (d) Shevaroy Hills
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Which state has the longest coastline in India? (a) Tamil Nadu (b) Andhra Pradesh (c) Gujarat (d) Maharashtra
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The Tropic of Cancer (2330'N) passes through how many Indian states? (a) 6 (b) 7 (c) 8 (d) 9
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Which Indian state shares its international border with three countries (Nepal, Bhutan, and China)? (a) Arunachal Pradesh (b) Sikkim (c) West Bengal (d) Uttarakhand
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The boundary line between India and China is known as: (a) Radcliffe Line (b) Durand Line (c) McMahon Line (d) Maginot Line
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Which plateau is known as the 'Mineral Heartland of India'? (a) Malwa Plateau (b) Deccan Plateau (c) Chota Nagpur Plateau (d) Shillong Plateau
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What is the southernmost point of the Indian Union? (a) Kanyakumari (b) Indira Point (c) Indira Col (d) Kibithu
3. Indian Soil, Climate, Agriculture & Biosphere Reserves (Q31 to Q45)
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Which soil is also known as 'Regur Soil' and is ideal for cotton cultivation? (a) Alluvial Soil (b) Black Soil (c) Laterite Soil (d) Red Soil
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Which soil covers the largest geographical area of India? (a) Black Soil (b) Red Soil (c) Alluvial Soil (d) Desert Soil
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Pre-monsoon showers in Karnataka and Kerala that help in the early ripening of mangoes are known as: (a) Kalbaisakhi (b) Loo (c) Mango Showers (d) Bardoli Chheerha
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Which region in India receives the highest average annual rainfall in the world? (a) Cherrapunji (b) Mawsynram (c) Agumbe (d) Mahabaleshwar
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Which state receives most of its annual rainfall during winter (October–December) from the retreating/Northeast monsoon? (a) Kerala (b) Tamil Nadu (c) Odisha (d) Gujarat
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Which was the first Biosphere Reserve established in India (1986)? (a) Nanda Devi (b) Nilgiri (c) Gulf of Mannar (d) Sundarbans
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Kaziranga National Park in Assam is globally famous for conserving which animal? (a) Asiatic Lion (b) One-horned Rhinoceros (c) Snow Leopard (d) Sangai Deer
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Which crop is a classic example of a Kharif crop in India? (a) Wheat (b) Mustard (c) Paddy (Rice) (d) Barley
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Slash-and-burn agriculture in North-East India is locally known as: (a) Bewar (b) Podu (c) Jhum (d) Kumari
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Which Indian state is the largest producer of coffee? (a) Kerala (b) Tamil Nadu (c) Karnataka (d) Andhra Pradesh
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Khetri mines in Rajasthan are famous for the production of which mineral? (a) Iron Ore (b) Copper (c) Bauxite (d) Mica
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Which state is the largest producer of saffron in India? (a) Himachal Pradesh (b) Uttarakhand (c) Jammu & Kashmir (d) Sikkim
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Gir National Park, the only natural habitat of the Asiatic Lion, is located in: (a) Madhya Pradesh (b) Gujarat (c) Rajasthan (d) Maharashtra
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Laterite soil is rich in which two elements? (a) Nitrogen and Humus (b) Iron oxide and Aluminium (c) Potash and Lime (d) Phosphorus and Calcium
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According to Census 2011, which Indian state has the highest population density? (a) West Bengal (b) Uttar Pradesh (c) Bihar (d) Kerala
4. World Geography, Solar System & Atmosphere (Q46 to Q60)
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Which planet in our Solar System is known as 'Earth's Twin' due to its similar size and mass? (a) Mars (b) Venus (c) Mercury (d) Neptune
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Which is the hottest planet in our Solar System? (a) Mercury (b) Venus (c) Mars (d) Jupiter
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In which layer of the Earth's atmosphere does the Ozone Layer primarily reside? (a) Troposphere (b) Stratosphere (c) Mesosphere (d) Thermosphere
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All weather phenomena such as rainfall, fog, and hailstorms occur in which atmospheric layer? (a) Stratosphere (b) Troposphere (c) Ionosphere (d) Exosphere
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Which strait separates Asia from North America? (a) Malacca Strait (b) Bering Strait (c) Gibraltar Strait (d) Hormuz Strait
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Which is the deepest oceanic trench on Earth? (a) Java Trench (b) Puerto Rico Trench (c) Mariana Trench (d) Tonga Trench
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The temperate grasslands of South America (Argentina) are called: (a) Prairies (b) Steppes (c) Pampas (d) Velds
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Which river is the only river in the world to cross the Equator twice? (a) Amazon River (b) Congo (Zaire) River (c) Nile River (d) Limpopo River
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Which canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea? (a) Panama Canal (b) Suez Canal (c) Kiel Canal (d) Erie Canal
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Which instrument is used to measure the intensity/magnitude of an earthquake? (a) Barometer (b) Seismograph (Richter/Mercalli Scale) (c) Hygrometer (d) Anemometer
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The 'Ring of Fire', associated with frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, is located around which ocean? (a) Atlantic Ocean (b) Indian Ocean (c) Pacific Ocean (d) Arctic Ocean
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Which is the largest desert in the world (overall, including polar deserts)? (a) Sahara Desert (b) Arabian Desert (c) Antarctic Desert (d) Gobi Desert
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What is the imaginary line joining places with equal atmospheric pressure called? (a) Isotherm (b) Isobar (c) Isohyet (d) Isohaline
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Which warm, dry local wind blows down the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in North America and is known as the 'Snow Eater'? (a) Foehn (b) Chinook (c) Mistral (d) Sirocco
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Spring tides occur when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in a straight line. What is this alignment called? (a) Aphelion (b) Syzygy (c) Perihelion (d) Quadrature
SSC CGL 2026 Geography Exam: Answer
Below are the answers for the SSC CGL 2026 Geography Most Repeated Questions & Previous Year MCQs:
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Q
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Ans
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Q
|
Ans
|
Q
|
Ans
|
Q
|
Ans
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1
|
(c)
|
16
|
(b)
|
31
|
(b)
|
46
|
(b)
|
2
|
(a)
|
17
|
(b)
|
32
|
(c)
|
47
|
(b)
|
3
|
(b)
|
18
|
(a)
|
33
|
(c)
|
48
|
(b)
|
4
|
(c)
|
19
|
(c)
|
34
|
(b)
|
49
|
(b)
|
5
|
(b)
|
20
|
(c)
|
35
|
(b)
|
50
|
(b)
|
6
|
(c)
|
21
|
(a)
|
36
|
(b)
|
51
|
(c)
|
7
|
(c)
|
22
|
(b)
|
37
|
(b)
|
52
|
(c)
|
8
|
(a)
|
23
|
(a)
|
38
|
(c)
|
53
|
(b)
|
9
|
(c)
|
24
|
(b)
|
39
|
(c)
|
54
|
(b)
|
10
|
(b)
|
25
|
(c)
|
40
|
(c)
|
55
|
(b)
|
11
|
(a)
|
26
|
(c)
|
41
|
(b)
|
56
|
(c)
|
12
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(d)
|
27
|
(b)
|
42
|
(c)
|
57
|
(c)
|
13
|
(a)
|
28
|
(c)
|
43
|
(b)
|
58
|
(b)
|
14
|
(b)
|
29
|
(c)
|
44
|
(b)
|
59
|
(b)
|
15
|
(c)
|
30
|
(b)
|
45
|
(c)
|
60
|
(b)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.