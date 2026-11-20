TIME100 Next India 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Lovlina Borgohain, Meet the 9 Indian Sports Personalities on the List
TIME100 Next India 2026 recognises emerging personalities from different fields. The inaugural India edition features 9 sportspersons from cricket, boxing, chess, tennis, hockey, athletics, weightlifting and archery.
TIME Magazine has released its first ever India edition of the TIME100 Next list, featuring some of the most prominent names across various fields. From Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt to Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the list features some of the most promising personalities from different fields,
Meanwhile, there are also 9 athletes and sports personalities featured in the list whose achievements and journeys can inspire the next generation.
What is TIME100 Next?
TIME100 Next is an annual list that recognises 100 emerging leaders, innovators, artists, athletes and changemakers whose work and ideas are influencing their respective fields. This year, for the first time, the magazine has released an India-specific edition.
Key Details About TIME100 Next India 2026
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Particulars
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Details
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List Name
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TIME100 Next India 2026
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Published By
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TIME Magazine
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Announcement Date
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November 19, 2026
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Edition
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First-ever India edition
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Total Honourees
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100
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Fields Covered
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Sports, entertainment, business, science, arts, advocacy and more
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Presenting Partner
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Reliance
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Gala Venue
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Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
Which Indian Sportspersons Are Featured in TIME100 Next India 2026?
A total of 9 Indian sportspersons have been featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list.
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No.
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Sportsperson
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TIME100 Category
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Sport
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1.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Innovators
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Cricket
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2.
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Harmanpreet Kaur
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Advocates
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Cricket
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3.
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Lovlina Borgohain
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Phenoms
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Boxing
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4.
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Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
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Innovators
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Weightlifting
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5.
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D Gukesh
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Phenoms
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Chess
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6.
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Sania Mirza
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Advocates
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Tennis
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7.
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Savita Punia
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Leaders
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Hockey
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8.
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Vithya Ramraj
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Phenoms
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Athletics (400m hurdles)
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9.
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Kumkum Mohod
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Innovators
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Archery
1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, undoubtedly one of the most talked about sporting personalities in the world right now. The 15-year-old cricketer became the youngest player to feature in IPL history. He also made headlines by becoming the youngest Indian to make his international debut, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.
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Category: Innovators
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Sport: Cricket
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Major Achievement: Became the youngest Indian men's international debutant.
2. Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur, the former skipper of India's women's cricket team, led the country to its maiden World Cup title in 2025. She also has several other iconic achievements, including becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to score a T20I century.
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Category: Advocates
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Sport: Cricket
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Major Achievement: Led India to its maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025.
3. Lovlina Borgohain
Lovlina Borgohain, a boxer from Northeast India who became the first Olympic medallist from Assam after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She recently won gold at the Asian Games 2026.
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Category: Phenoms
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Sport: Boxing
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Major Achievement: Won gold at the 2026 Asian Games.
4. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu, another prominent woman athlete from Northeast India, is an Olympic medallist who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also won silver at the recently concluded Asian Games and has several Commonwealth Games medals to her name.
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Category: Innovators
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Sport: Weightlifting
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Major Achievement: Won silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
5. D Gukesh
D Gukesh, an Indian chess grandmaster, created history in 2024 by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at the age of 18. He defeated China's Ding Liren to achieve the historic milestone and became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the title.
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Category: Phenoms
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Sport: Chess
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Major Achievement: Became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion in 2024.
6. Sania Mirza
The list also features former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who has 6 Grand Slam titles to her name, including 3 in women's doubles and 3 in mixed doubles. She was also the first Indian woman to reach World No. 1 in tennis.
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Category: Advocates
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Sport: Tennis
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Major Achievement: Became the first Indian woman to reach World No. 1 in the WTA doubles rankings.
7. Savita Punia
Savita Punia, one of India's most prominent hockey players, has represented the country at 3 Olympic Games. She played a key role in India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
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Category: Leaders
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Sport: Hockey
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Major Achievement: Helped India achieve a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
8. Vithya Ramraj
Vithya Ramraj is an Indian athlete who competes in the 400m hurdles. She came into the spotlight in 2023 after equalling PT Usha's long-standing national record in the event. She also won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games.
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Category: Phenoms
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Sport: Athletics
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Major Achievement: Equalled PT Usha's national record in the women's 400m hurdles in 2023.
9. Kumkum Mohod
Kumkum Mohod is an Indian archer who competes in the recurve category. She recently was under spotlight in Asian Games 2026, after winning 3 medals (2 gold and 1 silver).
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Category: Innovators
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Sport: Archery
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Major Achievement: 3 medas in Asian Games 2026
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com