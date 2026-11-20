TIME Magazine has released its first ever India edition of the TIME100 Next list, featuring some of the most prominent names across various fields. From Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt to Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the list features some of the most promising personalities from different fields, Meanwhile, there are also 9 athletes and sports personalities featured in the list whose achievements and journeys can inspire the next generation. What is TIME100 Next? TIME100 Next is an annual list that recognises 100 emerging leaders, innovators, artists, athletes and changemakers whose work and ideas are influencing their respective fields. This year, for the first time, the magazine has released an India-specific edition. Key Details About TIME100 Next India 2026 Particulars Details List Name TIME100 Next India 2026 Published By TIME Magazine Announcement Date November 19, 2026 Edition First-ever India edition Total Honourees 100 Fields Covered Sports, entertainment, business, science, arts, advocacy and more Presenting Partner Reliance Gala Venue Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Which Indian Sportspersons Are Featured in TIME100 Next India 2026? A total of 9 Indian sportspersons have been featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list. No. Sportsperson TIME100 Category Sport 1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Innovators Cricket 2. Harmanpreet Kaur Advocates Cricket 3. Lovlina Borgohain Phenoms Boxing 4. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Innovators Weightlifting 5. D Gukesh Phenoms Chess 6. Sania Mirza Advocates Tennis 7. Savita Punia Leaders Hockey 8. Vithya Ramraj Phenoms Athletics (400m hurdles) 9. Kumkum Mohod Innovators Archery 1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, undoubtedly one of the most talked about sporting personalities in the world right now. The 15-year-old cricketer became the youngest player to feature in IPL history. He also made headlines by becoming the youngest Indian to make his international debut, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Category: Innovators

Sport: Cricket

Major Achievement: Became the youngest Indian men's international debutant. 2. Harmanpreet Kaur Harmanpreet Kaur, the former skipper of India's women's cricket team, led the country to its maiden World Cup title in 2025. She also has several other iconic achievements, including becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to score a T20I century. Category: Advocates

Sport: Cricket

Major Achievement: Led India to its maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025. 3. Lovlina Borgohain Lovlina Borgohain, a boxer from Northeast India who became the first Olympic medallist from Assam after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She recently won gold at the Asian Games 2026. Category: Phenoms

Sport: Boxing

Major Achievement: Won gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

4. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Mirabai Chanu, another prominent woman athlete from Northeast India, is an Olympic medallist who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also won silver at the recently concluded Asian Games and has several Commonwealth Games medals to her name. Category: Innovators

Sport: Weightlifting

Major Achievement: Won silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 5. D Gukesh D Gukesh, an Indian chess grandmaster, created history in 2024 by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at the age of 18. He defeated China's Ding Liren to achieve the historic milestone and became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the title. Category: Phenoms

Sport: Chess

Major Achievement: Became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion in 2024. 6. Sania Mirza The list also features former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who has 6 Grand Slam titles to her name, including 3 in women's doubles and 3 in mixed doubles. She was also the first Indian woman to reach World No. 1 in tennis.

Category: Advocates

Sport: Tennis

Major Achievement: Became the first Indian woman to reach World No. 1 in the WTA doubles rankings. 7. Savita Punia Savita Punia, one of India's most prominent hockey players, has represented the country at 3 Olympic Games. She played a key role in India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Category: Leaders

Sport: Hockey

Major Achievement: Helped India achieve a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 8. Vithya Ramraj Vithya Ramraj is an Indian athlete who competes in the 400m hurdles. She came into the spotlight in 2023 after equalling PT Usha's long-standing national record in the event. She also won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games. Category: Phenoms

Sport: Athletics

Major Achievement: Equalled PT Usha's national record in the women's 400m hurdles in 2023.