Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya released odd semester and Part 1 results for UG and PG programs like MA, BA, BSc and BCom. The students can check their RDVV results on the official website of the University: rdujbp.in.

RDVV Result 2026: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) formally University of Jabalpur, has declared the 1st semester results for various PG courses like MBA, BSc Agriculture, LLB, MSc Physics, MSW, MSc Zoology, MSc Maths, MSc Computer Science, MSc Chemistry, MSc Botany, MSc Biotech, MEd Science, MEd, MCom, MA Psychology, MA Political Science, MA History, MA Education, MA Economics, BEd Science, BEd and other exams. Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: rdujbp.in. Students can check and download their rdujbp.in results for the exams held in Novemebr/December 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the RDU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2026 Click here

Steps to Download RDVV Results 2026

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the RDVV results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rdujbp.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Check RDVV Results 2026

Check the direct link below to check and download the RDVV results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.