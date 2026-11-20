RDVV Result 2026 OUT at rdujbp.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet
RDVV Result 2026 OUT: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) declared the odd semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- rdujbp.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the RDU result.
Key Points
- RDVV released 1st semester PG and Part 1 UG results for various courses.
- Results for exams held in Nov-Dec 2025 were declared on July 06, 2026.
- Students can download results from rdujbp.in by entering their roll number.
RDVV Result 2026: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) formally University of Jabalpur, has declared the 1st semester results for various PG courses like MBA, BSc Agriculture, LLB, MSc Physics, MSW, MSc Zoology, MSc Maths, MSc Computer Science, MSc Chemistry, MSc Botany, MSc Biotech, MEd Science, MEd, MCom, MA Psychology, MA Political Science, MA History, MA Education, MA Economics, BEd Science, BEd and other exams. Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: rdujbp.in. Students can check and download their rdujbp.in results for the exams held in Novemebr/December 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the RDU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2026
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya released odd semester and Part 1 results for UG and PG programs like MA, BA, BSc and BCom. The students can check their RDVV results on the official website of the University: rdujbp.in.
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Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2026
Steps to Download RDVV Results 2026
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the RDVV results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rdujbp.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Check RDVV Results 2026
Check the direct link below to check and download the RDVV results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course Name
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Result Date
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Result Link
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MBA Sem 1 (Revised Not.1849) Exam Nov-Dec 2025
|November 20, 2026
|Click here
|BSc Agriculture Sem 8 Exam May-June 2025
|November 17, 2026
|Click here
|BSc Agriculture Sem 6 Exam May-June 2025
|November 17, 2026
|Click here
|BSc Agriculture Sem 5 Exam Nov-Dec 2025
|November 17, 2026
|Click here
|BSc Agriculture Sem 3 Exam Nov-Dec 2025
|November 17, 2026
|Click here
|LLB Sem 6 Exam May-June 2026
|November 16, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Physics Sem 1 Exam Nov-Dec 2025 (1 Year Course)
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MSW Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Zoology Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Maths Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Computer Science Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Chemistry Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Botany Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Biotech. Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|M.Ed. Science Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|M.Ed. Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MCom Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MA Psychology Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MA Political Science Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MA History Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MA Education Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|MA Economics Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|B.Ed. Science Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
|B.Ed. Sem 4 Exam May-June 2026
|November 13, 2026
|Click here
Highlights of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, formally University of Jabalpur, is located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The university was established in 1956 and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after the queen Rani Durgavati.
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Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights
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University Name
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Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya
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Established
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1956
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Location
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Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
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RDVV Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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