Yogi Adityanath Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Political Journey and more

Yogi Adityanath is a politician, member of Bharatiya Janata Party and Mahant (Chief Priest) of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur. He is a founder of a youth organisation, the Hindu Yuva Vahini. Currently, he is a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Real Name: Ajay Singh Bisht

Other Name: Mahant Yogi Adityanath

Date of Birth: 5 June, 1972

Place of Birth: Panchur, Distt. Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)

Father's Name: Anand Singh Bisht

Mother’s Name: Savitri Devi

Education: B.Sc. (Mathematics)

Alma mater: H. N. B. Garhwal University

Sports: Badminton and Swimming

Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Occupation: Indian Politician, Priest

Political Held: Chief Minister

Yogi Adityanath: Early Life, Family and Education

He was born on 5 June, 1972 in a Gharwali Rajput family in Uttarakhand. His real name is Ajay Singh Bisht. His father, Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger. He completed his primary education from the local schools of Pauri and Rishikesh. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Around 1990, he joined Ayodhya Ram temple movement and became the disciple of the head priest of Gorakhnath Math Mahant Avaidyanath. Subsequently, he got the name 'Yogi Adityanath' and also succeeded Mahant Avaidyanath.

Mahant Avaidyanath named Yogi Adityanath his successor in around 1994 and became the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math. Therefore, he was also named as the successor of Gorakhnath Math. Then, it was his duties to manage schools, colleges, and hospitals which were run by Gorakhnath Trust Fund.

Yogi Adityanath: Political Journey

Yogi Adityanath in 1994 was appointed as the head priest of Gorakhnath Math. After four years, he was elected to the Lower House of the Indian Parliament. In the 12th Lok Sabha, he was the youngest member. He has been elected to the Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive years. He also started a youth wing named Hindu Yuva Vahini.

1998 - He was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha and became the youngest member to be elected at 26 year's age.

1998-99: He was a member of Committee on Food, Civil Supplies, Public Distribution and its Sub-Committee-B on Department of Sugar and Edible Oils. Also, a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.

1999: He was re-elected to 13th Lok Sabha in the second term in 1999-2000. He was also the Member of Committee on Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution. Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.

2004: He was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha which is his third term. He was also the member of Committee on Government Assurances, member of Committee on External Affairs, member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.

2009: In the fourth term also, he was re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha. He was also the member of Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

2014: Again for the fifth term, he was re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur constituency.

In 2017, he was a prominent BJP campaigner in assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh. After BJP won the assembly elections, in 2017, he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. When he came to power, he banned cow smuggling, tobacco, pan and gutka in the government offices of Uttar Pradesh. He also formed anti-romeo squads in the state. More than 100 policemen were also suspended.

Yogi Adityanath: Political Held

As Yogi Adityanath is a Chief Minister of UP, he also taking care of several other ministries that are around 36 ministries including Home, Housing, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Security and drug administration, stamp and registry, Town and country planning department, Economics and statistics, Mines and Minerals, Flood control, vigilance, prison, general administration, secretariat administration, personnel and appointment, information, institutional finance, planning, urban land, estate department, UP state reorganisation committee, administration reforms, programme implementation, Relief and Rehabilitation, national integration, Rent Control, infrastructure, coordination, language, external aided project, Public Service Management, Consumer protection, weights and measures.

Yogi Adityanath: As Chief Editor

He is a Chief Editor of 'Hindi Weekly' and Monthly Magazine 'Yogvani'.

Yogi Adityanath: Books Published

‘Yaugik Shatkarm’, ‘Hathayog: Swaroop evam Sadhna’, ‘Hindu Rashtra Nepal: Atit, Vartmaan evam Bhavisya’, ‘Rajyog: Swaroop evam Sadhana’

Yogi Adityanath: Social and Cultural Activities

For socially and economically weaker and backward children, he provides hostel.

He raises awareness against religious and social conventions and evils.

He is also running more than two dozens educational institutions and working for extending health facilities to rural areas.

Several spiritual and cultural organisations are also run by him including the centers of the oldest meditation system of India and the centre of a prominent philosophical sect of Nath Panth.

Yogi Adityanath: Special Interests

He has a special interest in yoga and spirituality. He promotes campaigning Cow-protection. He also runs Rashtra Raksha Abhiyan for Social and National Security, Gardening, religious Discourses, Bhajans and Touring Religious Spots.

He is a hard worker and dedicated personality towards work. Even after receiving his father’s demise news, he continued the meeting with the officials of the core group on COVID-19 and after completing it in around 45 minutes, he stood up.

