Yogi Adityanath Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Political Journey and more

Yogi Adityanath Biography: Yogi Adityanath is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for his second consecutive term. He took oath for the second time on March 25, 2022, after the BJP secured a majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. With this, he became the first Chief Minister in the state's history to return to power after completing a full 5 year term. His first tenure lasted from March 19, 2017, to March 25, 2022. He continues to serve as the Chief Minister of the state. READ | Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0: Check List of Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and Ministers of State आपकी शुभकामनाओं हेतु सादर आभार माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी!



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी व आपके मार्गदर्शन में, डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार में 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की विकास यात्रा अनवरत जारी रहेगी। https://t.co/Nbc5tjbjhH — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2022

आपकी आत्मीय शुभेच्छाओं हेतु हृदय से आभार मा. केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी!



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के प्रेरणादायी नेतृत्व एवं आपके मार्गदर्शन में हम उत्तर प्रदेश को उन्नति के पथ पर तीव्र गति से अग्रसर करने हेतु सतत गतिशील हैं। https://t.co/P1abxLxipq — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2022 आपकी शुभकामनाओं हेतु हार्दिक आभार माननीय रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh जी!



आपके सहयोग एवं मार्गदर्शन में हम उत्तर प्रदेश के सर्वांगीण विकास हेतु कटिबद्ध हैं। https://t.co/Q5lkRRPMwI — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2022 Recently, in the UP State Assembly election, the BJP won 255 seats out of 403 assembly seats. The mega victory of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh created history. In 1991, the BJP gained a majority in Uttar Pradesh and then the feat was repeated on a bigger scale in the 2017 polls. The BJP emerged as the largest party.

Yogi Adityanath is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math which is a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur. It is a position held since the death of his spiritual father, Mahant Avaidyanath in September 2014. Yogi Adityanath's early life, family, education, achievements, political journey, etc. are discussed below. He was born on 5 June 1972 at Panchur, Distt. Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand). He was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha at the age of 26 and became the youngest member. Read about Yogi Adityanath here. He is a politician, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Mahant (Chief Priest) of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur. He is a founder of a youth organisation, the Hindu Yuva Vahini. Currently, he is a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath: Key Facts Real Name: Ajay Singh Bisht Other Name: Mahant Yogi Adityanath Date of Birth: 5 June 1972 Place of Birth: Panchur, Distt. Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) Father's Name: Anand Singh Bisht Mother’s Name: Savitri Devi Education: B.Sc. (Mathematics) Alma mater: H. N. B. Garhwal University Sports: Badminton and Swimming Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Constituency: Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) Occupation: Indian Politician, Priest Political Held: Chief Minister

Yogi Adityanath: Early Life, Family, and Education He was born on 5 June 1972 in a Gharwali Rajput family in Uttarakhand. His real name is Ajay Singh Bisht. His father, Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger. He completed his primary education at the local schools of Pauri and Rishikesh. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. Around 1990, he joined the Ayodhya Ram temple movement and became the disciple of the head priest of Gorakhnath Math Mahant Avaidyanath. Subsequently, he got the name 'Yogi Adityanath' and also succeeded Mahant Avaidyanath. Mahant Avaidyanath named Yogi Adityanath his successor in around 1994 and became the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math. Therefore, he was also named as the successor of Gorakhnath Math. Then, it was his duty to manage schools, colleges, and hospitals which were run by Gorakhnath Trust Fund.

READ| Election Commission of India: Composition, Tenure, and Functions Yogi Adityanath: Political Journey Yogi Adityanath in 1994 was appointed as the head priest of Gorakhnath Math. After four years, he was elected to the Lower House of the Indian Parliament. In the 12th Lok Sabha, he was the youngest member. He has been elected to the Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive years. He also started a youth wing named Hindu Yuva Vahini. 1998 - He was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha and became the youngest member to be elected at 26 year's age. 1998-99: He was a member of the Committee on Food, Civil Supplies, Public Distribution, and its Sub-Committee-B on the Department of Sugar and Edible Oils. Also, a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs. 1999: He was re-elected to 13th Lok Sabha in the second term in 1999-2000. He was also a Member of the Committee on Food, Civil Supplies, and Public Distribution. Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.

2004: He was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha which is his third term. He was also a member of the Committee on Government Assurances, a member of the Committee on External Affairs, member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs. 2009: In the fourth term also, he was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha. He was also a member of the Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture. 2014: Again for the fifth term, he was re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur constituency. In 2017, he was a prominent BJP campaigner in the assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh. After BJP won the assembly elections, in 2017, he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. When he came to power, he banned cow smuggling, tobacco, pan, and gutka in the government offices of Uttar Pradesh. He also formed anti-romeo squads in the state. More than 100 policemen were also suspended.

Yogi Adityanath: Political Held As Yogi Adityanath is a Chief Minister of UP, he also takes care of several other ministries that are around 36 ministries including Home, Housing, Revenue, Food, and Civil Supplies, Food Security and drug administration, stamp and registry, Town and country planning department, Economics and statistics, Mines and Minerals, Flood control, vigilance, prison, general administration, secretariat administration, personnel, and appointment, information, institutional finance, planning, urban land, estate department, UP state reorganisation committee, administration reforms, programme implementation, Relief and Rehabilitation, national integration, Rent Control, infrastructure, coordination, language, external aided project, Public Service Management, Consumer protection, weights, and measures.

Yogi Adityanath: As Chief Editor He is a Chief Editor of 'Hindi Weekly' and Monthly Magazine 'Yogvani'. Yogi Adityanath: Books Published ‘Yaugik Shatkarm’, ‘Hathayog: Swaroop evam Sadhna’, ‘Hindu Rashtra Nepal: Atit, Vartmaan evam Bhavisya’, ‘Rajyog: Swaroop evam Sadhana’ Yogi Adityanath: Social and Cultural Activities - For socially and economically weaker and backward children, he provides hostel. - He raises awareness against religious and social conventions and evils. - He is also running more than two dozen educational institutions and working for extending health facilities to rural areas. - Several spiritual and cultural organisations are also run by him including the centres of the oldest meditation system of India and the centre of a prominent philosophical sect of Nath Panth. Yogi Adityanath: Special Interests