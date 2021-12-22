Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

List of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh

List of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh is the most populous and fourth-largest state of India. The Vidhan Sabha of Uttar Pradesh has 404 members of which 403 are elected and 1 nominated and the Vidhan Parishad has 100 members. Yogi Adityanath is the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Check the complete list of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh here.
List of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh:  The grand oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as UP Chief Minister for the second consecutive term will take place on Friday (March 25, 2022) and is expected to be attended by the party's top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also the Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states. The swearing-in-ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of UP will take place at 4 PM at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. 

Uttar Pradesh was formed in January 1950. The state contributes 80 seats to Lok Sabha and 31 seats to Rajya Sabha in the Indian parliament. The capital city of the state is Lucknow and Kanpur is the economic and industrial capital.

Before 26th January 1950, Uttar Pradesh was a part of the United Province and now it is the state with the largest population in India. Here, we are providing the list of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh from the time of its being United Province till present.

United Province: It was a province under the rule of the British Government, which has its centre at Allahabad. In the recent era, the United Province area can be found incorporated into Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

List of Chief Ministers of United Province

Name

Headquarters/Office

Political Party

Mohd. Ahmad Saiyed Khan

3rd April 1937 to 16th July 1937

Independent

Gobind Ballabh Panth

17th July 1937 to 2nd November 1939

Indian National Congress

Vacant

Vacant

Vacant

Gobind Ballabh Panth

1st April 1946 to 25 January 1950

Indian National Congress

Uttar Pradesh: In the post-independence era, United Province is known as the State of Uttar Pradesh. On 26th January 1950, the head of the United Province, Shri Gobind Ballabh Pant became the first Chief Minister of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

List of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh

Name

Headquarters/Office

Political Party

Gobind Ballabh Panth

26th  January 1950 to 27th December 1954

Indian National Congress

Sampoornanand

28th December 1954 to 6th December 1960

Indian National Congress

Chandrabhanu Gupta

7th December 1960 to 1st October 1963

Indian National Congress

Sucheta Kripalani

2nd October 1963 to 13th March 1967

Indian National Congress

Chandrabhanu Gupta

14th March 1967 to 2nd April 1967

Indian National Congress

Chowdhury Charan Singh

 3rd April 1967 to 25th Feb 1968

Bhartiya Kranti Dal

President’s Rule

25th February 1968 to 26th February 1969

 

Chandrabhanu Gupta

26th February 1969 to 17th February 1970

Indian National Congress

Chowdhury Charan Singh

18th February 1970 to 1st October 1970

Bhartiya Kranti Dal

President’s Rule

1st October 1970 to 18th October 1970

 

Tribhuvana Narayana Singh

18th October 1970 to 3rd April 1971

Indian National Congress

Kamlapati Tripathi

4th April 1971 to 12th June 1973

Indian National Congress

President’s Rule

12th June 1973 to 8th November 1973

 

Hemvatinandan Bahuguna

9th November 1973 to 29th November 1975

Indian National Congress

President’s Rule

30th November 1975 to 21st January 1976

 

Narayan Dutt Tiwari

22nd January 1976 to 30th April 1977

Indian National Congress

President’s Rule

1st May 1977 to 23rd June 1977

 

Ram Naresh Yadav

23rd June 1977 to 27th February 1979

Janta Party

Banarasi Das

28th February 1979 to 17th February 1980

Janta Party

President’s Rule

17th February 1980 to 9th June 1980

 

Vishwanath Pratap Singh

9th June 1980 to 18th July 1982

Indian National Congress

Shripati Mishra

19th July 1982 to 2nd August 1984

Indian National Congress

Narayan Dutt Tiwari

3rd August 1984 to 24th September 1985

Indian National Congress

Veer Bahadur Singh

 

24th September 1985 to 24th June 1988

Indian National Congress

Narayan Dutt Tiwari

25th June 1988 to 5th December 1989

Indian National Congress

Mulayam Singh Yadav

5th December 1989 to 24th June 1991

Janta Dal

Kalyan Singh

24th June 1991 to 6th December 1992

Bhartiya Janta Party

President’s Rule

6th December 1992 to 4th December 1993

 

Mulayam Singh Yadav

4th December 1993 to 3rd June 1995

Samajwadi Party

Mayawati

3rd June 1995 to 18th October 1995

Bahujan Samaj Party

President’s Rule

18th October 1995 to 21st March 1997

 

Mayawati

21st March 1997 to 21st September 1997

Bahujan Samaj Party

Kalyan Singh

21st September 1997 to 12th September 1999

Bhartiya Janta party

Ramprakash Gupt

12th November 1999 to 28th October 2000

Bhartiya Janta party

Rajnath Singh

28th October 2000 to 8th March 2002

Bhartiya Janta Party

President’s Rule

8th March 2002 to 3rd May 2002

 

Mayawati

3rd May 2002 to 29th August 2003

Bahujan Samaj Party

Mulayam Singh Yadav

29th August 2003 to 13th May 2007

Samajwadi Party

Mayawati

13th May 2007 to 7th March 2012

Bahujan Samaj Party

Akhilesh Yadav

15th March 2012 to 11 March 2017

Samajwadi Party

 

Yogi Adityanath

March 19, 2017 - 24 March 2022

25 March 2022- Incumbent

Bhartiya Janta Party

Present

 

 From the above list, we came to know about the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and also about the United Province Chief Ministers.

FAQ

Who was the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?

Govind Ballabh Pant was the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He belonged to the Indian National Congress.

Who is the current Chief Minister of UP?

Yogi Adityanath is the current Chief Minister of UP. He is from Bharatiya Janata Party.

Who was the first female Chief Minister of UP?

Sucheta Kriplani Mendhwal was the first female Chief Minister of UP. She was sworn in on 2 October 1963 and was from Indian National Congress Party.
