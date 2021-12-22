List of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh: The grand oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as UP Chief Minister for the second consecutive term will take place on Friday (March 25, 2022) and is expected to be attended by the party's top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also the Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states. The swearing-in-ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of UP will take place at 4 PM at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh was formed in January 1950. The state contributes 80 seats to Lok Sabha and 31 seats to Rajya Sabha in the Indian parliament. The capital city of the state is Lucknow and Kanpur is the economic and industrial capital.

Before 26th January 1950, Uttar Pradesh was a part of the United Province and now it is the state with the largest population in India. Here, we are providing the list of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh from the time of its being United Province till present.

United Province: It was a province under the rule of the British Government, which has its centre at Allahabad. In the recent era, the United Province area can be found incorporated into Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

List of Chief Ministers of United Province

Name Headquarters/Office Political Party Mohd. Ahmad Saiyed Khan 3rd April 1937 to 16th July 1937 Independent Gobind Ballabh Panth 17th July 1937 to 2nd November 1939 Indian National Congress Vacant Vacant Vacant Gobind Ballabh Panth 1st April 1946 to 25 January 1950 Indian National Congress

Uttar Pradesh: In the post-independence era, United Province is known as the State of Uttar Pradesh. On 26th January 1950, the head of the United Province, Shri Gobind Ballabh Pant became the first Chief Minister of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

List of Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh

Name Headquarters/Office Political Party Gobind Ballabh Panth 26th January 1950 to 27th December 1954 Indian National Congress Sampoornanand 28th December 1954 to 6th December 1960 Indian National Congress Chandrabhanu Gupta 7th December 1960 to 1st October 1963 Indian National Congress Sucheta Kripalani 2nd October 1963 to 13th March 1967 Indian National Congress Chandrabhanu Gupta 14th March 1967 to 2nd April 1967 Indian National Congress Chowdhury Charan Singh 3rd April 1967 to 25th Feb 1968 Bhartiya Kranti Dal President’s Rule 25th February 1968 to 26th February 1969 Chandrabhanu Gupta 26th February 1969 to 17th February 1970 Indian National Congress Chowdhury Charan Singh 18th February 1970 to 1st October 1970 Bhartiya Kranti Dal President’s Rule 1st October 1970 to 18th October 1970 Tribhuvana Narayana Singh 18th October 1970 to 3rd April 1971 Indian National Congress Kamlapati Tripathi 4th April 1971 to 12th June 1973 Indian National Congress President’s Rule 12th June 1973 to 8th November 1973 Hemvatinandan Bahuguna 9th November 1973 to 29th November 1975 Indian National Congress President’s Rule 30th November 1975 to 21st January 1976 Narayan Dutt Tiwari 22nd January 1976 to 30th April 1977 Indian National Congress President’s Rule 1st May 1977 to 23rd June 1977 Ram Naresh Yadav 23rd June 1977 to 27th February 1979 Janta Party Banarasi Das 28th February 1979 to 17th February 1980 Janta Party President’s Rule 17th February 1980 to 9th June 1980 Vishwanath Pratap Singh 9th June 1980 to 18th July 1982 Indian National Congress Shripati Mishra 19th July 1982 to 2nd August 1984 Indian National Congress Narayan Dutt Tiwari 3rd August 1984 to 24th September 1985 Indian National Congress Veer Bahadur Singh 24th September 1985 to 24th June 1988 Indian National Congress Narayan Dutt Tiwari 25th June 1988 to 5th December 1989 Indian National Congress Mulayam Singh Yadav 5th December 1989 to 24th June 1991 Janta Dal Kalyan Singh 24th June 1991 to 6th December 1992 Bhartiya Janta Party President’s Rule 6th December 1992 to 4th December 1993 Mulayam Singh Yadav 4th December 1993 to 3rd June 1995 Samajwadi Party Mayawati 3rd June 1995 to 18th October 1995 Bahujan Samaj Party President’s Rule 18th October 1995 to 21st March 1997 Mayawati 21st March 1997 to 21st September 1997 Bahujan Samaj Party Kalyan Singh 21st September 1997 to 12th September 1999 Bhartiya Janta party Ramprakash Gupt 12th November 1999 to 28th October 2000 Bhartiya Janta party Rajnath Singh 28th October 2000 to 8th March 2002 Bhartiya Janta Party President’s Rule 8th March 2002 to 3rd May 2002 Mayawati 3rd May 2002 to 29th August 2003 Bahujan Samaj Party Mulayam Singh Yadav 29th August 2003 to 13th May 2007 Samajwadi Party Mayawati 13th May 2007 to 7th March 2012 Bahujan Samaj Party Akhilesh Yadav 15th March 2012 to 11 March 2017 Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath March 19, 2017 - 24 March 2022 25 March 2022- Incumbent Bhartiya Janta Party Present

