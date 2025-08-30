This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 30 August

Every day has a history. Why not ask? What happened on August 30? It's a day full of stories—of bold rescues, firsts in space, and landmark moments in justice and global politics.
We will highlight notable moments such as Ernest Shackleton's daring rescue on Elephant Island in 1916, the establishment of the Washington–Moscow hotline in 1963, the confirmation of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice in 1967, and astronaut Guion S. Bluford becoming the first African American in space in 1983.
Along the way, we'll uncover many more—each a window into our shared past. Let's step into August 30 and discover its footprints in history.
What Happened on this Day – August 30?
Here's what happened in history on August 30:
1721 – Treaty of Nystad Ends the Great Northern War
- Sweden and Russia sign the Treaty of Nystad.
- The war ends, and Russia gains power in the Baltic.
1813 – Fort Mims Massacre
- Creek "Red Sticks" attack Fort Mims in Alabama.
- Over 500 settlers and militia are killed.
1835 – Founding of Melbourne
- Melbourne is the capital of the Australian state of Victoria.
- It begins as a small settlement.
1862 – Second Battle of Bull Run Ends
- Confederate forces defeat the Union Army.
- Union troops retreat to Centreville, Virginia.
1916 – Shackleton Rescues Crew
- Explorer Ernest Shackleton rescues 22 men from Elephant Island.
- They had been stranded for months after Endurance sank.
1918 – Attempt on Lenin's Life
- Fanya Kaplan shot Vladimir Lenin in Moscow.
- He survives; Bolsheviks later launch reprisals.
1963 – Washington–Moscow Hotline Established
- A direct phone line is established between the White House and the Kremlin.
- It aims to prevent nuclear crises.
1967 – Thurgood Marshall Confirmed as Justice
- Thurgood Marshall becomes the first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
- It marks a significant milestone in the civil rights movement.
1969 – Ho Chi Minh Responds to Nixon
- Ho Chi Minh replies to Nixon's letter from Paris.
- He accuses the U.S. of aggression and warns of greater suffering.
1980 – "Sailing" Hits #1
- Christopher Cross's song Sailing reached No. 1 on Billboard.
- It becomes a signature soft-rock hit.
1983 – Guion S. Bluford Travels to Space
- Guion S. Bluford flies on the shuttle Challenger.
- He becomes the first African American in space.
1989 – Coffman and Marlow Sentenced
- Cynthia Coffman and James Marlow received death sentences in California.
- They are convicted of a 1986 murder; Coffman is the first woman sentenced to death since 1977.
2003 – Death of Charles Bronson
- Actor Charles Bronson dies at age 81.
- Best known for tough-guy roles in Death Wish and The Dirty Dozen.
2006 – California Climate Law Passed
- California Senate passes the Global Warming Solutions Act.
- The state becomes the first in the U.S. to cap greenhouse gases.
2021 – U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan
- U.S. troops complete their withdrawal.
- The 20-year war ends as the Taliban regain control.
2023 – Time Capsule Discovery at West Point
- A supposedly empty 1828 time capsule is reopened.
- Inside, coins and a medal are found.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 30?
August 30 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 30
1797 – Mary Shelley (1797–1851)
- The British author of Frankenstein. She helped launch science fiction.
1918 – Ted Williams (1918–2002)
- American baseball star. Known as "The Splendid Splinter". Last to hit. 400 in a season.
1972 – Cameron Diaz (1972– )
- Actress famous for roles in The Mask, Shrek, and Something About Mary.
Died on This Day – August 30
Historical Figures (Pre-1600)
- 526 – Theodoric the Great, Italian ruler.
- 1181 – Pope Alexander III.
- 1428 – Emperor Shōkō of Japan.
- 1483 – Louis XI of France.
Later Notables (1601–1900)
- 1879 – John Bell Hood, Confederate general.
- 1940 – J. J. Thomson, physicist who discovered the electron.
- 2003 – Charles Bronson, actor famed for tough-guy roles.
- 2006 – Glenn Ford, actor from Gilda and Superman.
- 2013 – Seamus Heaney, Nobel Prize–winning Irish poet.
- 2015 – Wes Craven, horror film director (Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream).
- 2015 – Oliver Sacks, neurologist and author (Awakenings).
- 2006 – Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian Nobel laureate in Literature.
- 2022 – Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union.
