This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 30 August

Every day has a history. Why not ask? What happened on August 30? It's a day full of stories—of bold rescues, firsts in space, and landmark moments in justice and global politics.

We will highlight notable moments such as Ernest Shackleton's daring rescue on Elephant Island in 1916, the establishment of the Washington–Moscow hotline in 1963, the confirmation of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice in 1967, and astronaut Guion S. Bluford becoming the first African American in space in 1983.

Along the way, we'll uncover many more—each a window into our shared past. Let's step into August 30 and discover its footprints in history.

What Happened on this Day – August 30?

Here's what happened in history on August 30:

1721 – Treaty of Nystad Ends the Great Northern War