UPSC Engineering Services Apply Online 2026 Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now for 474 Post at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services Apply Online 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has announced a total of 474 vacancies to recruit candidates for the Indian Engineering Services. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying can visit the official website of UPSC to apply for the 474 posts across various engineering streams. The UPSC ESE notification was released on 26 September 2025 and the application process started from 26 September onwards with the last date to apply being 16 October 2025.

UPSC ESE 2026 Application Last Date

The last date to apply for the UPSC ESE (Engineering Services Exam) 2026 is 16 October 2025. The application window opened on 26 September and the last day to register for the UPSC ESE is 16 October (till 06:00PM).