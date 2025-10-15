UPSC Engineering Services Apply Online 2026 Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now for 474 Post at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services Apply Online 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has announced a total of 474 vacancies to recruit candidates for the Indian Engineering Services. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying can visit the official website of UPSC to apply for the 474 posts across various engineering streams. The UPSC ESE notification was released on 26 September 2025 and the application process started from 26 September onwards with the last date to apply being 16 October 2025.
UPSC ESE 2026 Application Last Date
The last date to apply for the UPSC ESE (Engineering Services Exam) 2026 is 16 October 2025. The application window opened on 26 September and the last day to register for the UPSC ESE is 16 October (till 06:00PM).
UPSC Engineering Services 2026 Overview
The UPSC conducts the ESE examination once in a year. This year the UPSC has announced a total of 474 vacancies under four categories- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Check other details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE / IES)
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Purpose
|
Recruitment to technical services / engineering positions in various government departments
|
Notification Released
|
26 September 2025
|
Application Start
|
26 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
16 October 2025 (till 6:00 PM)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Official Website
|
upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in
Steps to Apply for UPSC ESE 2026
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the UPSC ESE 2026.
-
Visit the official portal: upsconline.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, fill all the three modules of the CAF one-by-one.
-
Register via the One-Time Registration (OTR) / profile creation if you haven’t already.
-
Login using the provided credentials and fill out the ESE-specific application form.
-
Candidates must fill all the details carefully and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee (if applicable) via the available online payment modes.
-
Double check the application form before final submission and save the application form for future reference.
UPSC ESE 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC ESE 2026 can directly access the link provided below and follow the steps given in the above section to fill the application form.
Direct Link to Apply for the UPSC ESE 2026
UPSC ESE 2026 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the UPSC ESE 2026 application fee to complete their application form submission. The application fee has to be submitted online via internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. Check the category-wise application fee details below
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹200
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Female / Ex-Service
|
Exempted
