SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC Engineering Services Apply Online 2026 Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now for 474 Post at upsc.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 15, 2025, 16:43 IST

UPSC Engineering Services Apply Online 2026: Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC Engineering Services (ESE / IES) Examination 2026 must hurry as the application window closes tomorrow, 16 October 2025. The applicants can visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in to apply. The Commission has invited applications for a total of 474 vacancies for various engineering streams. Check the eligibility criteria and other details regarding the recruitment before applying. Get the apply online link, steps to apply, important dates, and application fee details in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPSC ESE 2026 Last Date
UPSC ESE 2026 Last Date

UPSC Engineering Services Apply Online 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has announced a total of 474 vacancies to recruit candidates for the Indian Engineering Services. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying can visit the official website of UPSC to apply for the 474 posts across various engineering streams. The UPSC ESE notification was released on 26 September 2025 and the application process started from 26 September onwards with the last date to apply being 16 October 2025.

UPSC ESE 2026 Application Last Date

The last date to apply for the UPSC ESE (Engineering Services Exam) 2026 is 16 October 2025. The application window opened on 26 September and the last day to register for the UPSC ESE is 16 October (till 06:00PM).

UPSC Engineering Services 2026 Overview

The UPSC conducts the ESE examination once in a year. This year the UPSC has announced a total of 474 vacancies under four categories- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Check other details below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE / IES)

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Purpose

Recruitment to technical services / engineering positions in various government departments

Notification Released

26 September 2025

Application Start

26 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

16 October 2025 (till 6:00 PM)

Mode of Application

Online

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Official Website

upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in

Steps to Apply for UPSC ESE 2026

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the UPSC ESE 2026.

  • Visit the official portal: upsconline.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, fill all the three modules of the CAF one-by-one.

  • Register via the One-Time Registration (OTR) / profile creation if you haven’t already.

  • Login using the provided credentials and fill out the ESE-specific application form.

  • Candidates must fill all the details carefully  and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee (if applicable) via the available online payment modes.

  • Double check the application form before final submission and save the application form for future reference.

UPSC ESE 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC ESE 2026 can directly access the link provided below and follow the steps given in the above section to fill the application form.

Direct Link to Apply for the UPSC ESE 2026

UPSC ESE 2026 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the UPSC ESE 2026 application fee to complete their application form submission. The application fee has to be submitted online via internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. Check the category-wise application fee details below

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹200

SC / ST / PwBD / Female / Ex-Service

Exempted

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News