Mahindra University & Virginia Tech: PhD Admissions Begin; Entrance Test Set for November 22

Applications for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program are now being accepted for the January 2026 intake. This program is run by Mahindra University in collaboration with Virginia Tech in the United States. The deadline for submitting these applications is October 31, 2025.
Also check: Engineering Excellence in the Capital: Top Colleges in Delhi
According to the university, the program makes sure research scholars can use all necessary labs, studios, and computing tools. A special center at the university, the IARCT, also partners with Virginia Tech to encourage joint research in cutting-edge technologies.
The joint PhD program includes studies in engineering and sciences. Students can choose to specialize in many areas, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Smart Cities, finding new disease markers (Biomarker Discovery), Energy and Water systems, Materials Research, Quantum Technologies, monitoring the health of buildings and bridges (Civil and Structural Health Monitoring), and advanced Computer Science.
UGC-NET Score, Written Exam, and Interview: Admission Process
Mahindra University will follow the official rules set by the UGC for admissions. Students will be judged on three things:
-
Their UGC-NET score.
-
A written test given by the university (this counts for 60% of their final selection score).
-
An interview (this counts for 40% of their final selection score).
If you have already passed the UGC-NET, you automatically get credit. However, you still have the option to take the written test if you want to try for better score.
The list of candidates chosen for interviews will be ready on November 10. After that, the PhD entrance test and interviews will take place on November 22. The final results will be announced on December 1, and the new Spring 2026 semester will begin on January 15, 2026.
Aiming for World-Class Research Quality
The official announcement highlights the program's main benefits: students will get guidance from professors at both Mahindra University and Virginia Tech (co-supervision). The program has a clear, set plan for taking classes and writing the final thesis. Also, the research itself can cover a wide range of subjects, including Science, Math, all types of Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
The university strongly encourages students to publish their research in top international journals and at global conferences. It also offers special guidance in very new areas of study, like Generative AI, Deep Learning, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR/XR), Urban Mobility, RNAi Therapeutics, and Smart Materials.
Yajulu Medury, the Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said: "Working with universities around the world is great because it lets us share knowledge, gives students new ideas, and benefits everyone involved. Our work with Virginia Tech means our PhD students get guidance from world-famous experts and are taught using research standards that are as good as the best globally. This program successfully mixes serious study, new ideas (innovation), and international experience."