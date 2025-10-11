Mahindra University & Virginia Tech: PhD Admissions Begin; Entrance Test Set for November 22

Applications for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program are now being accepted for the January 2026 intake. This program is run by Mahindra University in collaboration with Virginia Tech in the United States. The deadline for submitting these applications is October 31, 2025. Also check: Engineering Excellence in the Capital: Top Colleges in Delhi According to the university, the program makes sure research scholars can use all necessary labs, studios, and computing tools. A special center at the university, the IARCT, also partners with Virginia Tech to encourage joint research in cutting-edge technologies. The joint PhD program includes studies in engineering and sciences. Students can choose to specialize in many areas, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Smart Cities, finding new disease markers (Biomarker Discovery), Energy and Water systems, Materials Research, Quantum Technologies, monitoring the health of buildings and bridges (Civil and Structural Health Monitoring), and advanced Computer Science.

UGC-NET Score, Written Exam, and Interview: Admission Process Mahindra University will follow the official rules set by the UGC for admissions. Students will be judged on three things: Their UGC-NET score. A written test given by the university (this counts for 60% of their final selection score). An interview (this counts for 40% of their final selection score). If you have already passed the UGC-NET, you automatically get credit. However, you still have the option to take the written test if you want to try for better score. The list of candidates chosen for interviews will be ready on November 10. After that, the PhD entrance test and interviews will take place on November 22. The final results will be announced on December 1, and the new Spring 2026 semester will begin on January 15, 2026.