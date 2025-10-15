Diwali in US 2025: Which 3 States Now Recognize Diwali as a Holiday? Check List

Diwali in the USA 2025: A historic change is happening in the United States just before the Diwali 2025 celebrations on Monday, October 20. The momentum to incorporate the Hindu Festival of Lights into the national civic calendar recently culminated in a significant milestone: three prominent US states now provide official, statewide recognition of Diwali as a holiday in the US.

This move, championed by the growing Indian-American electorate, ensures that residents in California, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut have legal avenues for observance, from paid time off for workers to school closure options for children, validating the festival’s powerful message of light over darkness for millions in the USA.

Which three US States have declared Diwali as a Holiday?

The push for cultural recognition has led to laws in three states, which is a big change in how people celebrate Diwali in the US. These legislative wins are the highest level of government recognition so far. The type of recognition varies, from a full "State Legal Holiday" to a "State Observance." The three states that have officially recognized Diwali are: