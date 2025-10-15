Diwali in US 2025: Which 3 States Now Recognize Diwali as a Holiday? Check List

Diwali in the USA 2025: A historic change is happening in the United States just before the Diwali 2025 celebrations on Monday, October 20. The momentum to incorporate the Hindu Festival of Lights into the national civic calendar recently culminated in a significant milestone: three prominent US states now provide official, statewide recognition of Diwali as a holiday in the US.
This move, championed by the growing Indian-American electorate, ensures that residents in California, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut have legal avenues for observance, from paid time off for workers to school closure options for children, validating the festival’s powerful message of light over darkness for millions in the USA.
Which three US States have declared Diwali as a Holiday?
The push for cultural recognition has led to laws in three states, which is a big change in how people celebrate Diwali in the US. These legislative wins are the highest level of government recognition so far. The type of recognition varies, from a full "State Legal Holiday" to a "State Observance." The three states that have officially recognized Diwali are:
|
Name of US State
|
Status of Recognition
|
Key Impact for Diwali 2025
|
State Legal Holiday
|
Officially recognized as a legal holiday, though public schools and offices are not universally mandated to close.
|
State Holiday/Observance
|
Established as a state holiday; provides a formal framework for celebrants to request time off.
|
State Holiday (Effective 2026)
|
Bill AB 268 signed in October 2025; allows state employees paid time off and schools to close starting in 2026.
What is the Status of Diwali Holiday in California in 2025?
California is the most recent state to adopt AB 268, and this is a big deal because it has the most Indian-Americans of any state in the country. The law's full provisions for statewide closure don't go into effect until January 1, 2026, but the signing itself, just weeks before Diwali 2025, changed the conversation in the culture right away.
The law's passage brings about a number of important changes for families in California:
-
Official Acknowledgment: It officially recognizes Diwali as a major holiday, which is a big win for the diaspora community.
-
Employee Flexibility: Workers had some freedom: State workers could take a paid day off just for Diwali, which let them celebrate without losing money.
-
Local School Authority: The bill gives local public school districts the power to close for the festival, which will make it easier for students and teachers to follow the rules this year and in the future.
Which Regions have Local Diwali Recognition in the United States?
The goal is to get the holiday recognized at the state level, but many cities and large metropolitan areas in the US have allowed Diwali holidays in the USA for years, thanks to decisions made by local school districts. These local recognitions are vital where high concentrations of South Asian students reside, preventing high rates of student absence.
-
New York City (NYC): A law passed in 2023 made Diwali a mandatory public school holiday, which means that almost a million kids and teachers will have the day off.
-
New Jersey: In New Jersey, many school districts, especially in the central and northern parts of the state, have Diwali as a day off for students.
-
Texas: Students in big cities like Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston can miss school for the festival. These cities host big cultural events every year.
When is the Exact Date for Diwali 2025 in the United States?
Lakshmi Puja, the main day of the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated by people all over the United States on Monday, October 20, 2025. This date is on an important weekday, which shows how important the new state holidays are. Lighting diyas (lamps), spending time with family and friends, and following family traditions will show that good has won over evil.
This recognition of Diwali as a holiday in the USA by both the federal and state governments strengthens the lasting contributions of the Indian-American community and ensures that the Festival of Lights is always a part of the country's social and cultural fabric.
