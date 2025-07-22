All about Pennsylvania - Map, Flag, Cities, and What is It Famous for

Pennsylvania, which is known as the Keystone State, has always been important to the history and growth of the United States. Understanding Pennsylvania is a big part of the American story. Be it the role of Pennsylvania in the founding of the United States or its ongoing contributions in the State's development. For example, did you know that Pennsylvania will celebrate its 250th anniversary of independence in 2026? Events are already happening all over the state to mark this important event. Explore the heart of this lively state and find out what makes it so special.
Flag of Pennsylvania
The flag of Pennsylvania is a strong symbol of the state's history and values. The state flag, which was adopted in 1799 and then standardized in 1907, has a deep blue field with the state's coat of arms in the middle. The coat of arms is full of symbols: a shield with a ship (for trade), a plow (for farming), and three sheaves of wheat (for fertility). Two horses on either side of the shield stand for both strength and speed. An American bald eagle sits on top of the shield, which stands for loyalty to the US. The state motto, "Virtue, Liberty, and Independence," is written on a ribbon below. It sums up Pennsylvania's core values.
Flag of Pennsylvania
List of Pennsylvania Cities
There are many different cities in Pennsylvania, each with its own unique things to do, from busy cities to charming old towns. Here are some of its most important cities:
|
City
|
County
|
Key Attractions
|
Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, Reading Terminal Market, Philly Cheesesteak, Museum of Art
|
Pittsburgh
|
Allegheny
|
Andy Warhol Museum, Phipps Conservatory, Duquesne Incline, Gateway Arch, strong sports culture
|
Harrisburg
|
Dauphin
|
State Capitol Complex, National Civil War Museum, City Island
|
Allentown
|
Lehigh
|
Allentown Art Museum, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
|
Erie
|
Erie
|
Presque Isle State Park, Erie Maritime Museum, Lake Erie shoreline
|
Lancaster
|
Lancaster
|
Amish Country, Central Market, historic architecture
|
Gettysburg
|
Adams
|
Gettysburg National Military Park, historic battlefields
|
Scranton
|
Lackawanna
|
Steamtown National Historic Site, Electric City Trolley Station
What is Pennsylvania Famous For?
Pennsylvania is a state that will always be remembered because of its rich history, cultural contributions, and one-of-a-kind attractions.
-
The Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia in 1776, and the U.S. Constitution was written there. This made Pennsylvania the birthplace of American democracy.
-
Hershey, Pennsylvania, is known as "Chocolatetown, USA." It is home to Hershey's Chocolate, one of the biggest chocolate companies in the world. Visitors can have fun at Hersheypark and Hershey's Chocolate World.
-
Visitors to Lancaster County can step back in time and see how the Amish live in peace and quiet, with horse-drawn buggies and big farms.
-
Gettysburg Battlefield is a historic site that marks the turning point of the American Civil War. Millions of people visit each year to walk the battlefields and learn about this important time in U.S. history.
-
The Philly cheesesteak is a must-try for any food lover. It has thinly sliced steak and melted cheese on a long roll, and it often comes with onions and peppers.
-
The state has a lot of places to hike, fish, camp, and ski, from the rolling hills of the Pennsylvania Wilds, where there are a lot of elk, to the beautiful Pocono Mountains.
Pennsylvania is a truly interesting place with a wide range of things to see and do. From the founding documents of the country to the sweet smell of chocolate and the peaceful Amish Country landscapes. The "Keystone State" is still a great place for anyone who wants to learn about its rich history, see its beautiful cities, and explore its natural wonders.
