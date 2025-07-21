Which Country Has The Highest Indian Population Outside India? List Of Top 10 Countries With the Most Indian Overseas Population

For years, Indians have been travelling overseas. They travel abroad for an improved quality of life, more career opportunities, and better educational opportunities. Many others choose to join their families or pursue new opportunities. Strong economies and welcoming immigration policies are attracting more Indians. While some leave permanently, others work and return home. India currently has the biggest diaspora worldwide. Over 35 million Indians are living overseas. They made significant contributions in several disciplines and established close-knit communities. With the highest Indian population outside India of any country, the United States comes out on top. It houses over 5.4 million Indians, including Indian individuals (PIOS) and non-resident Indians (NRIS). In this article, we will look at countries with the largest Indian populations outside of India.

According to the latest data, here's the list of the top 10 countries with the most Indian Overseas population: Rank Country Indian Overseas Population 1 United States 5.4 million 2 United Arab Emirates 3.6 million 3 Malaysia 2.9 million 4 Canada 2.8-2.9 million 5 Saudi Arabia 2.5 million 6 Myanmar 2.0 million 7 United Kingdom 18.5 million 8 South Africa 1.7 million 9 Sri Lanka 1.6 million 10 Kuwait 1.0 million 1. United States The United States hosts the world's largest Indian diaspora, with an estimated population of 5.4 million. Indian Americans are renowned for their exceptional educational attainment and professional success, particularly in fields such as technology, medicine, and academia.

They have the highest median household income among major ethnic groups, are prominent in fields such as engineering, IT, and healthcare, and form a vibrant entrepreneurial landscape. The Indian diaspora is highly organised, contributing substantially to the political, business, and cultural fabric of the United States. Major metropolitan areas with significant Indian populations include New York, California, Texas, and New Jersey. The community actively maintains cultural traditions through festivals and organisations while also being visible in American politics, with Indian-origin members in Congress, state legislatures, and even as Vice President. 2. United Arab Emirates Source: ThoughtsCo The UAE is home to the world's second-largest overseas Indian community, comprising approximately 3.6 million people, or roughly one-third of the country's population.

Indians in the UAE span a broad socio-economic spectrum, from blue-collar workers in construction and service sectors to white-collar professionals and prominent entrepreneurs. The country's business-friendly environment and shared cultural ties have attracted skilled migrants, making Indian-owned companies and professionals integral to the UAE's economic landscape. Additionally, Indian investors have contributed billions of dollars through investments in sectors such as retail, hospitality, and infrastructure and have also fostered cultural ties, thus making Indian traditions an integral part of the Emirati social fabric. 3. Malaysia Source: Britannica Indians in Malaysia—estimated at 2.9 million—form the largest diaspora in Southeast Asia and are primarily descendants of labourers brought by the British from South India in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The community has historically played a central role in the plantation economy and has contributed significantly to Malaysia's urbanisation, education, and civic life. Most are Tamils, with smaller groups of Malayalees, Telugus, and Punjabis; the majority remain Hindu, although there are sizable Christian, Muslim, and Sikh minorities. Over time, Malaysian Indians have migrated into professions such as law, medicine, and business, and they maintain a vibrant network of cultural, social, and religious organisations. 4. Canada Source: Expedia Canada is home to one of the world's largest Indian communities, numbering around 2.8–2.9 million. Indian immigration to Canada accelerated after 1967, following a shift in immigration policies toward skills-based and family reunification criteria. Today, the diaspora includes highly skilled professionals in technology, healthcare, academia, and business, making it one of the most influential and rapidly growing communities in Canada.

The majority of Indian Canadians are Punjabi Sikhs, comprising substantial populations in provinces such as British Columbia and Ontario. The Indian presence is strongly felt through cultural events and religious institutions, and Indo-Canadians hold seats in Parliament as well as prominent positions in public service. 5. Saudi Arabia Source: CNN Saudi Arabia's Indian diaspora, approximately 2.5 million strong, is pivotal in key sectors such as construction, healthcare, and retail. The migration surge began in the 1970s as oil-driven economic growth required substantial labour imports. Today, Indians are among the largest expatriate groups, acting as a bridge for bilateral economic and cultural ties between the two countries. The community is indispensable to Saudi Arabia's long-term economic vision, contributing both skilled and unskilled labour for major infrastructure and technology projects. Remittances from Saudi Arabia represent a significant contribution to India's economy.

6. Myanmar The Indian Community in Myanmar has a long and complex history, primarily due to British colonial policies that encouraged large-scale labour immigration to public works and plantations. The Indians played vital roles in the development of infrastructure, commerce, banks and administration in colonial Burma. Today, many remain involved in commercial, business and local professions, although the community has faced various sociopolitical challenges since Myanmar's independence, including expulsions and citizenship problems. Its presence is still remarkable in cities like Yangon and Mandalay, where Indian markets, temples, and celebrations remain vibrant. 7. United Kingdom The largest minority ethnic group in the UK is the Indian population, which numbers nearly 1.9 million. Driven first by colonial connections and then by labour shortages in the years after World War II, Indian migration to the United Kingdom has a long history.

British Indians have consistently outperformed national averages in terms of employment rates, homeownership, and professional credentials. Medicine, academia, technology, and industry all have a prominent presence, with their influence also extending to politics and public life, as evidenced by senior government posts, members of Parliament, and a sizable entrepreneurial presence. Popular Indian celebrations, cuisine, music, religious institutions, and communication show cultural integration. 8. South Africa South Africa's Indian diaspora, about 1.7 million people, is the largest in Africa. Most are descendants of indentured labourers brought to work on sugar plantations in Natal starting in 1860, followed by waves of free traders and professionals. Today, this diverse community is concentrated around the city of Durban, which has one of the largest ethnically Indian populations outside India.

Indian South Africans have made significant contributions to the country's political, economic, and cultural fabric, actively participating in the anti-apartheid movement and helping to shape South Africa's transition to democracy. The community has maintained its rich religious and cultural traditions, as evident in the continued celebration of Hindu, Muslim, and Christian festivals. It remains influential in various fields, including business, law, and public service. 9. Sri Lanka Approximately 1.6 million Indians in Sri Lanka are primarily descendants of Tamil labourers transported from southern India by the British to work in the mountainous estate industry during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. This group, sometimes referred to as the mountainous region or the interior, remains a key component of the country's tea and rubber sectors.

Many Sri Lankan Indians have become citizens, and cultural links are maintained through language, religion, and traditional festivities. Modern initiatives strive to maintain close cultural and economic ties with India while enhancing financial stability and educational prospects within the region. 10. Kuwait One of the biggest non-Arab expat communities in Kuwait, Indians number around 1 million. Driven by the need for skilled and semi-skilled workers in the oil sector, Indian immigration to Kuwait began in the mid-20th century. From building and services to medical aid, education, and banking, Indians today are active in all fields. The community maintains lively religious and cultural ties, manages Indian schools, and observes celebrations that reflect their country's culture. India's economy relies heavily on Kuwait's remittances, and Indian experts and businesspeople have made significant contributions to advancing Kuwait.