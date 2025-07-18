Exploring the Balkans: The Complete Country List

The Balkans is a region in Southeast Europe known for its rich history, diverse cultures, and stunning landscapes. The name "Balkan" originates from a Turkish word meaning "mountain", which aptly describes the area's rugged terrain and numerous mountain ranges. The Balkan Peninsula stretches from the Adriatic Sea in the west to the Black Sea in the east and from Central Europe down to the Mediterranean. Twelve countries are wholly or partly located in the Balkan Peninsula. These include well-known nations like Greece, Croatia, and Serbia, as well as smaller ones like Montenegro and Kosovo. Some countries are entirely in the Balkans, while others only have part of their land in the region. In this article, we'll examine the complete list of Balkan countries. We'll explore where they are, what makes them unique, and why this region is so fascinating to discover.

What is the Balkan Peninsula? Source: Where on Planet Earth The Balkan Peninsula is a geographical and cultural region located in southeastern Europe. It's known for its complex history, diverse cultures, and often disputed borders. Here's a breakdown of what defines the Balkan Peninsula: Geography: It's the easternmost of Europe's three major southern peninsulas (the other two being the Iberian and Italian peninsulas).

The Adriatic Sea borders it to the northwest, the Ionian Sea to the southwest, the Aegean Sea to the south, the Turkish Straits (comprising the Dardanelles and Bosphorus) to the east, and the Black Sea to the northeast.

The northern border is often debated but commonly defined by the Danube, Sava, and Kupa Rivers.

The term "Balkan" itself comes from the Turkish word for "mountain", and the peninsula is indeed characterised by numerous mountain ranges, including the Balkan Mountains (which run through Bulgaria), the Dinaric Alps, and the Pindus Mountains.

Historical and Cultural Significance: The concept of the Balkan Peninsula was introduced by German geographer August Zeune in 1808.

Historically, a significant portion of the Balkans was under the control of the Ottoman Empire, which profoundly shaped the region's cultural and religious landscape. This resulted in a complex mix of Orthodox Christianity, Roman Catholicism, and Islam in the Balkans.

The region is renowned for its rich ethnic and linguistic diversity, with a diverse range of Slavic, Romance, Turkic, and other languages spoken.

The term "Balkanisation" has even entered the English language, referring to the fragmentation of a region into smaller, often hostile, states, a reflection of the tumultuous 20th-century history of the area (particularly the breakup of Yugoslavia).

List of the Balkan Countries According to the World Population Review and ThoughtCo., here's a list of the Balkan countries: Rank Countries Capital Description Neighbouring Countries Language Spoken 1 Albania Tirana The Republic of Albania has a total population of approximately 3 million people. Located in the western part of the Balkan Peninsula, with a long coastline facing the Adriatic Sea. Its government is a unitary parliamentary constitutional republic. Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo Albanian 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo Located east of Albania, with a total population of about 3.8 million people. Ethnically diverse, comprised of three major ethnic groups: Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats. Its government is a parliamentary representative democracy. Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian (many speak all three) 3 Bulgaria Sofia The Republic of Bulgaria has a population of approximately 7 million people. Its largest ethnic group is the Bulgarians, a South Slavic group. The country's government is a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Greece, Turkey Bulgarian 4 Croatia Zagreb Located on the western edge of the Balkan peninsula along the Adriatic Sea, with a population of 4.2 million people, about 90% of whom are ethnically Croats. It is a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Italy (sea border) Standard Croatian 5 Kosovo Prishtina The Republic of Kosovo has a population of approximately 2 million people, with about 93% of the population being ethnically Albanian. It is a multi-party parliamentary representative democratic republic. Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro Albanian, Serbian 6 Moldova Chisinau Located in the eastern region of the Balkans, with a population of about 3.6 million people, 75% of whom are ethnic Moldovans. It is a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Romania, Ukraine Moldovan (a variety of Romanian) 7 Montenegro Podgorica A small country with a population of roughly 600,000 people. Ethnicity is varied, with 45% Montenegrin and 29% Serbian. Its political structure is a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania Montenegrin 8 North Macedonia Skopje The Republic of North Macedonia has a population of approximately 2.1 million. Approximately 58% of the population is Macedonian, and 24% is Albanian. Like most other Balkan states, it is a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Serbia Macedonian 9 Romania Bucharest A semi-presidential representative democratic republic, making up the most significant part of the Balkan peninsula and boasting a population of about 18 million people. Ninety-two per cent of people living in Romania are ethnic Romanians. Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Black Sea, Ukraine, Moldova Romanian 10 Serbia Belgrade The population is approximately 83% Serb, with around 6.7 million people. It is a parliamentary democracy. Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro Serbian 11 Slovenia Ljubljana About 2.1 million people live under a parliamentary representative democratic republic government. About 83% of its inhabitants are Slovenian. Italy, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Adriatic Sea (short coastline) Slovene (Slovenian in English)

1. Albania Source: Shutter Stock Albania, with a population of roughly 3 million, is located in the western Balkans. It has a long coastline on the Adriatic Sea. Tirana is its vibrant capital. The official language is Albanian. Albania is a unitary parliamentary republic with a constitutional framework. Famous cities include Berat and Gjirokastër, both UNESCO sites with unique Ottoman architecture. The ancient city of Butrint is a notable landmark. Albanian culture is known for its hospitality and strong family ties. Neighbouring countries are Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Kosovo. 2. Bosnia and Herzegovina Source: Britannica Bosnia and Herzegovina is located east of Albania, with a population of approximately 3.8 million. Sarajevo is its capital. It's ethnically diverse, with Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats. Bosnian, Croatian, or Serbian is spoken.

It's a parliamentary representative democracy. Mostar, with its iconic Old Bridge (Stari Most), is a famous city. The Kravica Waterfall and the Sarajevo Tunnel are notable landmarks. The culture is a blend of Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian influences, evident in its architecture and cuisine. Neighbours include Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro. 3. Bulgaria Source: Pexels The Republic of Bulgaria has a population of approximately 7 million people. Sofia is its capital. Bulgarian, a Slavic language, is the official language. Bulgarians are the largest ethnic group. It's a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Plovdiv, one of Europe's oldest continuously inhabited cities, and Veliko Tarnovo, with its medieval fortress, are famous. The Rila Monastery is a key cultural landmark. Bulgarian culture has rich folklore, music, and traditions. Neighbouring countries are Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Greece, and Turkey.

4. Croatia Source: iStock Croatia, a parliamentary republic, is situated on the western edge of the Balkan Peninsula, bordering the Adriatic Sea. Its capital is Zagreb. Croatia has a population of 4.2 million, mostly Croats, speaking Standard Croatian. Dubrovnik, known as the "Pearl of the Adriatic", and Split, home to Diocletian's Palace, are renowned. Plitvice Lakes National Park is a stunning natural landmark. Croatian culture is a blend of Mediterranean and Central European influences, with a strong maritime heritage. It borders Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro. 5. Kosovo Source: iStock The Republic of Kosovo has a population of approximately 2 million people. Prishtina is its capital. Albanian and Serbian are official languages. Most of the population is ethnically Albanian. It is a multi-party parliamentary representative democratic republic. Prizren, with its well-preserved Ottoman architecture, is a significant city.

The Patriarchal Monastery of Peć and the Gračanica Monastery are two of the most important cultural landmarks. Kosovar culture reflects Albanian traditions, influenced by centuries of diverse history. Its neighbours are Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Montenegro. 6. Moldova Moldova, located in the eastern Balkans, has a population of approximately 3.6 million people. Chisinau is its capital. Moldovan, a variety of Romanian, is the official language. Most people are ethnic Moldovans. It is a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Orheiul Vechi, a historic cave monastery complex, is a significant cultural site. The Mileștii Mici wine cellars are a famous landmark. Moldovan culture is deeply rooted in its winemaking traditions and rural heritage. It borders Romania and Ukraine. 7. Montenegro

Tiny Montenegro has roughly 600,000 people. Podgorica is its capital. Montenegrin is the official language. It has a diverse ethnic composition, including Montenegrin and Serbian. It's a parliamentary representative democratic republic. The Bay of Kotor, with its charming medieval towns such as Kotor and Perast, is a renowned region. The Ostrog Monastery, built into a cliff, is a remarkable landmark. Montenegrin culture is influenced by its mountainous landscape and Adriatic coast. It neighbours Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, and Albania. 8. North Macedonia The Republic of North Macedonia has approximately 2.1 million people. Skopje is its capital. Macedonian is the official language, closely related to Bulgarian. Macedonians and Albanians are the largest ethnic groups in the region.

It's a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Ohrid, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its lake and churches, is a famous city. The Stone Bridge in Skopje and the ancient town of Heraclea are notable landmarks. Its culture reflects a blend of Slavic, Byzantine, and Ottoman influences. It borders Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Kosovo, and Serbia. 9. Romania Romania, a semi-presidential representative democratic republic, occupies a significant portion of the Balkan Peninsula. Bucharest is its capital. It has approximately 18 million people, with 92% of the population being ethnic Romanians. Romanian is the official language. Bran Castle (also known as Dracula's Castle) and Peleș Castle are renowned landmarks. Sibiu and Sighișoara are well-known for their medieval heritage. Romanian culture is rich in folklore, traditions, and a blend of Eastern and Western European influences. Neighbouring countries are Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Moldova. It also has a Black Sea coastline.

10. Serbia Serbia has approximately 6.7 million people, with around 83% identifying as Serbs. Belgrade is its capital, and Serbian is the official language. Serbia is a parliamentary democracy. Novi Sad, known for its Petrovaradin Fortress, is a notable city. The Studenica Monastery and the Uvac Canyon are also noteworthy landmarks. Serbian culture is shaped by its Orthodox Christian heritage and a history as a crossroads of civilisations. Serbia borders Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro. 11. Slovenia Slovenia has about 2.1 million people and is a parliamentary representative democratic republic. Ljubljana is its capital. Slovene is the official language. About 83% of inhabitants are Slovenian. Lake Bled, with its iconic island church and castle, is a globally recognised landmark. Piran, a charming coastal town, is also famous.