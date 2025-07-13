Which Country Has The Most Forest Cover? List Of Top 10 Countries With the Largest Forest Area

Forests are vital for life. They clean our air, help regulate the climate, and host most of Earth's wildlife. Trees also protect soils, shield against floods, and supply resources like timber and food. Yet forests are under threat. In the past decade, the world lost roughly 10 million hectares of forest each year, about 3 % of global tree cover, mainly due to agriculture and logging. Over 1990–2020, around 420 million hectares vanished—an area the size of India. Since 2010, net forest loss has slowed to about 4.7 million hectares annually, but deforestation remains high. In 2023 alone, tropical regions lost another 6–7 million hectares, a record two-decade high. This shows how urgent the challenge is. However, the country with the largest forest area is Russia, with around 815 million hectares, holding over one-fifth of global forests.

In this article, we'll look at the top 10 countries with the most forest area and which country leads them all. List of Countries with the Largest Forest Areas in the World According to Worldometer, here are the top 10 countries with the highest forest cover in the world: Rank Country Forest Area (hectares) Square Meters per Capita 1 Russia 814,848,460 55,740 2 Brazil 491,570,000 24,014 3 Canada 346,975,800 94,265 4 United States 310,645,000 9,351 5 China 211,405,700 1,497 6 DR Congo 151,955,200 17,449 7 Australia 125,367,000 50,692 8 Indonesia 89,641,200 3,353 9 Peru 73,637,800 23,508 10 India 71,038,800 522 11 Mexico 65,856,800 5,337 12 Colombia 58,448,300 12,144 13 Angola 57,606,400 19,053 14 Bolivia 54,186,000 47,764 15 Zambia 48,301,800 27,694 16 Venezuela 46,354,200 15,166 17 Tanzania 45,316,000 8,143 18 Mozambique 37,527,200 13,323 19 Papua New Guinea 33,553,400 36,556 20 Sweden 28,073,000 27,911

1. Russia Russia leads the world with about 815 million hectares of forest, covering nearly half its land. Boreal forests in regions like Irkutsk cover over 80% of the land (~62 million ha) and hold 12.5% of Russia's mature tree stock. Russia protects large intact landscapes (289 million ha) and strict reserves like the Vitim Nature Reserve (~586,000 ha). It tracks health with satellite data and fights wildfires. Still, 2024 brought massive forest fires—over 8.8 million ha burnt. Logging industries follow sustainable management laws, and large areas are protected or replanted. 2. Brazil Brazil holds around 492 million hectares of forest, mainly in the Amazon, particularly in Pará and Amazonas states. Programs like ARPA protect millions of km². In Piauí, carbon‑credit schemes aim to cut deforestation by 10% yearly and generate 20 million credits by 2030.

Amazon saw a 68% drop in April 2023 deforestation versus last year. Still, soy expansion threatens forest loss. Indigenous-led efforts, protected areas, and federal laws support progress. 3. Canada Canada has about 347 million hectares of forest, nearly 50% of its land mass. Ontario harbours ~70 million ha; British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest protects some 6.4 million ha, preserving 85% of old-growth. Canada enforces sustainable forestry and conservation laws. Over 24 million ha are in parks and reserves. Provinces follow strict management and replanting guidelines. Indigenous communities co-manage protected lands. 4. United States The U.S. maintains roughly 311 million hectares of forest. Regions like Alaska and the Pacific Northwest are the most densely forested. Federal laws, national forests, and parks help manage and protect these lands. Indigenous and local groups also run restoration programmes.

Sustainable forestry practices guide logging and replanting. Research and monitoring aim to curb invasive pests and wildfires. The U.S. Forest Service actively combats fires and restores damaged areas. 5. China China's forests span about 211 million hectares, with high density in the Northeast (Heilongjiang) and Southwest (Yunnan) provinces. Large-scale reforestation programmes like the Grain for Green initiative convert cropland back to forest. National parks and nature reserves now cover about 18% of the land. China invests heavily in planting trees to fight desertification (e.g., the "Great Green Wall"). Forest cover rose from ~12% in the 1990s to over 23% today. 6. DR Congo The Democratic Republic of Congo contains around 152 million hectares of tropical forest, especially in Équateur and Tshopo provinces. Congo basin forests are home to incredible biodiversity.

It enforces logging moratoriums and engages in REDD+ carbon programmes. It has established protected areas like Salonga National Park (3.6 million ha). Government and international partners monitor deforestation using satellite data. 7. Australia Australia's forests cover about 125 million hectares, heavily concentrated in Tasmania and Queensland. Protected national parks, like the vast Tasmanian Wilderness, help conserve old-growth and rainforest ecosystems. Australia's forestry rules regulate logging and encourage replanting. Fire management is critical due to frequent wildfires. Indigenous land management practices are increasingly integrated. 8. Indonesia Indonesia holds around 90 million hectares of forest, mainly in Kalimantan and Sumatra. These tropical forests are biodiversity hotspots. The government banned new forest conversion in 2011. Peatland restoration and moratoria protect carbon-rich areas.

National parks, such as Gunung Leuser, conserve key habitats. Still, palm oil expansion and illegal logging persist. Indonesia monitors logging via satellite and enforces penalties. 9. Peru Peru's forests cover about 74 million hectares, mainly in the Amazon region, especially Madre de Dios and Loreto. The government enforces logging controls and has created conservation zones like Tambopata National Reserve. Indigenous communities co-manage forests and receive payments for conservation (REDD+). Satellite-based monitoring tracks deforestation. 10. India India contains nearly 71 million hectares of forest, with dense forest in the Northeast states and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Projects like the Green India Mission aim to increase green cover. Protected areas like Sundarbans, Gir, and Jim Corbett preserve habitats. India plants millions of trees annually during the monsoon. Community forest rights support local stewardship. Efforts focus on preventing degradation, not just expansion.

What Is The Rank Of India In the World Forest? India ranks 10th in the world in terms of total forest area, with approximately 71 million hectares of forest cover. This places it among the top ten forest-rich nations globally. However, India also ranks 3rd worldwide for net forest gain between 2010 and 2020. It added an average of 266,000 hectares of new forest each year during that period Which Country Has The largest Forest In The World? The country with the largest forest area in the world is Russia, boasting over 8.15 million square kilometres of forest land. That's nearly 20% of the planet's total forest cover, and it's mostly made up of the vast Siberian taiga. This sprawling boreal forest plays a significant role in absorbing carbon dioxide and regulating the global climate. Which State Of India has 75% Forest?