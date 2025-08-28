If you possess Whiz-Level Intellectual IQ, Then Find the Hidden Animal in this Beautiful Geometrical Optical Illusion

GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
By Prabhat Mishra
Aug 28, 2025, 23:00 IST

Test your perception with this clever optical illusion puzzle. At first glance, it looks like geometric patterns with 3D hexagons and shading, but hidden within lies an animal blending seamlessly into the artwork. Can you spot the Green Pit Viper in just 9 seconds using your sharp IQ and vision?

An Optical illusion is a type of puzzle that creates a misinterpretation in the brain of the reality that our eyes perceive and creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. 

Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. 

These types of optical illusion are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). 

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring an optical illusion created using geometric patterns and shading. These 3D hexagonal shapes give the illusion of depth.

The challenge is to find the Hidden Animal in this beautiful Geometrical Optical Illusion.

Can you prove you have a Whiz-Level Intellectual IQ of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? 

Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Animal in this Beautiful Geometrical Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds!

Using Your Whiz-Level Intellectual IQ with 20/20 Eye-Sight, Find the Hidden Animal in this Beautiful Geometrical Optical Illusion

find the animal

At first glance, the artwork appears to be a geometric pattern and shading of this optical illusion.

On the left side, you can see horizontal blue-green slabs stacked one above the other, and on the right side, you can see a honeycomb-like structure made up of 3D hexagonal shapes, giving the illusion of depth.

This optical image is a gradient shading that enhances the illusion.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is an Animal or reptile—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Animal without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden Animal in this beautiful Artwork of Geometrical Optical Illusion in 9 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Animal in this beautiful Artwork of Geometrical Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Animal in this beautiful Artwork of Geometrical Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this beautiful Artwork of Geometrical Optical Illusion Challenge: Which animal is hidden?

So, are you excited to know which animal is hidden in this beautiful Artwork of Geometrical Optical Illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the right side of the honeycomb-like structure made up of 3D hexagonal shapes. There is a “Green Pit Viper” hidden, and if still not found, look down in the image; it is circled.

find the animal-sol

So, now you all know which animal is hidden in this beautiful Artwork of a Geometrical Optical Illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

