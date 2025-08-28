Which U.S. State is Known as the "Gem State"?

Across the United States, states carry nicknames that reveal much about their culture, geography, or history. From the “Sunshine State” of Florida to the “Empire State” of New York, each moniker captures a unique identity. One such remarkable nickname is the “Gem State”, a title that not only sounds precious but also holds a fascinating story rooted in natural wealth and pride. So, which U.S. state is called the “Gem State”? The answer is Idaho.

Why is Idaho Called the “Gem State”?

Idaho is famously known as the Gem State because of its rich deposits of precious and semi-precious stones. With over 72 different types of gems discovered, it is considered one of the most mineral-rich regions in the entire United States.

In fact, rare stones such as star garnets, which are found in only two places in the world, Idaho and India, cemented their reputation. Therefore, the nickname reflects both its natural resources and its enduring identity.