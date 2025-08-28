TS PGECET 2025: Telangana TGCHSE Extended Web Option Entry Deadline For MTech, MArch; Details here

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has extended the TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (PGECET) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Web Option Entry deadline to August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit and apply on the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will need to use their hall ticket number and PGECET, GPAT, or GATE Rank to fill choices for ME, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and PharmD courses online.
Earlier, the deadline to apply for TS PGECET 2025 round 1 choice entry was August 26. The official notice reads, “The last date for exercising web options for M.E./M.Tech./MArch courses have been extended up to 30th August 2025 (Saturday) by 2:00 PM.”
TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can read the important points of TS PGECET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Web Option Entry
|
Exam name
|
TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (PGECET)
|
Board name
|
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Pharmacy
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Programmes
|
Master of Engineering (ME)
Master of Technology (MTech)
Master of Pharmacy (MPharma)
Master of Architecture (MArch)
Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)
|
Credentials
|
Hall ticket number
PGECET/GPAT/GATE Rank
DIRECT LINK - TG PGECET 2025 Counselling Web Entry Option
Latest News:
List of Participating Institutes for TS PGECET Counselling 2025
Candidates can find the elaborate list of participating institutions offering MArch programmes under the TS PGECET Counselling 2025:
|
College Name
|
Specialization
|
District
|
Tuition Fee Per Annum (INR)
|
JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture
|
MArch Interior Design
|
Hyderabad
|
90000
|
JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture
|
MArch Environmental Design
|
Hyderabad
|
90000
|
CSI Institute of Technology, School of Architecture
|
MArch Interior Design
|
Hyderabad
|
75000
|
CSI Institute of Technology, School of Architecture
|
MArch Construction Management
|
Hyderabad
|
75000
|
JNIAS School of Planning & Architecture
|
MArch Construction Management
|
Hyderabad
|
70000
|
JNIAS School of Planning & Architecture
|
MArch Landscape Architecture
|
Hyderabad
|
70000
|
JBR Architecture College
|
MArch Environmental Design
|
Ranga Reddy
|
80000
|
JBR Architecture College
|
MArch Interior Design
|
Ranga Reddy
|
80000
|
Ashoka School of Planning and Architecture
|
MArch Architectural and Construction Project Management
|
Yadadri Bhongiri
|
70000
|
Auroras Design Academy
|
MArch Interior Design
|
Hyderabad
|
70000
|
Auroras Design Academy
|
MArch Urban Design
|
Hyderabad
|
70000
|
Sri Venkateshwara College of Architecture
|
MArch Interior Design
|
Hyderabad
|
70000
