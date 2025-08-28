TS PGECET 2025: Telangana TGCHSE Extended Web Option Entry Deadline For MTech, MArch; Details here

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has extended the TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (PGECET) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Web Option Entry deadline to August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit and apply on the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will need to use their hall ticket number and PGECET, GPAT, or GATE Rank to fill choices for ME, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and PharmD courses online.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for TS PGECET 2025 round 1 choice entry was August 26. The official notice reads, “The last date for exercising web options for M.E./M.Tech./MArch courses have been extended up to 30th August 2025 (Saturday) by 2:00 PM.”

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can read the important points of TS PGECET Counselling 2025 here: