TS PGECET 2025: Telangana TGCHSE Extended Web Option Entry Deadline For MTech, MArch; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 28, 2025, 19:48 IST

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: TG Council of Higher Education has extended the deadline for TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Web Option Entry to August 30, 2025. Applicants can apply online using their hall ticket number and rank to select various postgraduate courses at the earliest.

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Web Entry Option deadline extended till August 30, 2025.
TS PGECET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has extended the TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (PGECET) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Web Option Entry deadline to August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit and apply on the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will need to use their hall ticket number and PGECET, GPAT, or GATE Rank to fill choices for ME, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and PharmD courses online. 

Earlier, the deadline to apply for TS PGECET 2025 round 1 choice entry was August 26. The official notice reads, “The last date for exercising web options for M.E./M.Tech./MArch courses have been extended up to 30th August 2025 (Saturday) by 2:00 PM.”

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can read the important points of TS PGECET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Web Option Entry

Exam name 

TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (PGECET)

Board name 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in

State 

Telangana 

Stream 

Engineering 

Pharmacy 

Level 

Postgraduate 

Programmes 

Master of Engineering (ME)

Master of Technology (MTech)

Master of Pharmacy (MPharma)

Master of Architecture (MArch)

Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)

Credentials 

Hall ticket number 

PGECET/GPAT/GATE Rank

List of Participating Institutes for TS PGECET Counselling 2025 

Candidates can find the elaborate list of participating institutions offering MArch programmes under the TS PGECET Counselling 2025:

College Name

Specialization

District

Tuition Fee Per Annum (INR)

JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture

MArch Interior Design

Hyderabad

90000

JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture

MArch Environmental Design

Hyderabad

90000

CSI Institute of Technology, School of Architecture

MArch Interior Design

Hyderabad

75000

CSI Institute of Technology, School of Architecture

MArch Construction Management

Hyderabad

75000

JNIAS School of Planning & Architecture

MArch Construction Management

Hyderabad

70000

JNIAS School of Planning & Architecture

MArch Landscape Architecture

Hyderabad

70000

JBR Architecture College

MArch Environmental Design

Ranga Reddy

80000

JBR Architecture College

MArch Interior Design

Ranga Reddy

80000

Ashoka School of Planning and Architecture

MArch Architectural and Construction Project Management

Yadadri Bhongiri

70000

Auroras Design Academy

MArch Interior Design

Hyderabad

70000

Auroras Design Academy

MArch Urban Design

Hyderabad

70000

Sri Venkateshwara College of Architecture

MArch Interior Design

Hyderabad

70000

