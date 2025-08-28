GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Bihar DCECE 2025 Counselling: BCECEB Released Revised Mop Up Seat Allotment Result; Download here

Aug 28, 2025, 18:43 IST

Bihar DCECE 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) updated the Mop-Up Seat Allotment for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2025 on August 27, 2025. Candidates can check their seat allotment status on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, using their roll number and password.

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has revised the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Mop-Up Seat Allotment 2025 on August 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to check the status of the seat allotment. The details required to check the seat allotment are the roll number and password on the portal. The fresh seat allotment results have been released on the website where students can download to know their allotted centres, courses, colleges, and fee structure. 

How to Check Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Seat Allotment Letter?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Seat Allotment Letter online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the homage, click on the ‘Revised MOP-UP Round Seat Allotment Result of DCECE[PE]-2025’ under the ‘Download Section’
  3. Check your allotment status and download for future reference

Bihar DCECE Mop-Up Counselling 2025 Official Notice

DCECE 2025 Revised Mop-Up Counselling Schedule

Event

Date

Publication of Revised Mop-Up Allotment Result

August 27, 2025

Downloading of Revised Provisional Allotment Letter

August 28 to September 2, 2025

Document Verification & Admission

September 1 to 2, 2025

Background on the DCECE 2025 Revised Mop-Up Allotment

The official notice mentioned the reason for the revision in the Bihar DCECE counselling 2025 mop-up round as mentioned below:

  • Candidates with Changes (68 individuals): Must retrieve documents from their previous institutes and report to their new allotment center with a verification slip between September 1-2, 2025.
  • Excluded Candidates (10 individuals): Their allotments and admissions are cancelled, and they need to collect original records from their institutes.
  • Candidates with Unchanged Institute/Branch but Changed Remarks: Need to report for fresh verification and admission between September 1-2, 2025. Their admission will be based on the fee receipt already deposited.

This might lead the board to conduct a second mop-up round for DCECE 2025 counselling later.

