Bihar DCECE 2025 Counselling: BCECEB Released Revised Mop Up Seat Allotment Result; Download here

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has revised the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Mop-Up Seat Allotment 2025 on August 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to check the status of the seat allotment. The details required to check the seat allotment are the roll number and password on the portal. The fresh seat allotment results have been released on the website where students can download to know their allotted centres, courses, colleges, and fee structure.

How to Check Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Seat Allotment Letter?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Seat Allotment Letter online on the official website: