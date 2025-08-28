Bihar DCECE 2025 Counselling: BCECEB Released Revised Mop Up Seat Allotment Result; Download here

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has revised the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Mop-Up Seat Allotment 2025 on August 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to check the status of the seat allotment. The details required to check the seat allotment are the roll number and password on the portal. The fresh seat allotment results have been released on the website where students can download to know their allotted centres, courses, colleges, and fee structure.
How to Check Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Seat Allotment Letter?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Seat Allotment Letter online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- On the homage, click on the ‘Revised MOP-UP Round Seat Allotment Result of DCECE[PE]-2025’ under the ‘Download Section’
- Check your allotment status and download for future reference
Bihar DCECE Mop-Up Counselling 2025 Official Notice
DCECE 2025 Revised Mop-Up Counselling Schedule
|
Event
|
Date
|
Publication of Revised Mop-Up Allotment Result
|
August 27, 2025
|
Downloading of Revised Provisional Allotment Letter
|
August 28 to September 2, 2025
|
Document Verification & Admission
|
September 1 to 2, 2025
Background on the DCECE 2025 Revised Mop-Up Allotment
The official notice mentioned the reason for the revision in the Bihar DCECE counselling 2025 mop-up round as mentioned below:
- Candidates with Changes (68 individuals): Must retrieve documents from their previous institutes and report to their new allotment center with a verification slip between September 1-2, 2025.
- Excluded Candidates (10 individuals): Their allotments and admissions are cancelled, and they need to collect original records from their institutes.
- Candidates with Unchanged Institute/Branch but Changed Remarks: Need to report for fresh verification and admission between September 1-2, 2025. Their admission will be based on the fee receipt already deposited.
This might lead the board to conduct a second mop-up round for DCECE 2025 counselling later.
