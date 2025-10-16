Oracle Unveils OCI Zettascale10- The Largest AI Supercomputer in the Cloud

Tech giant Oracle (ORCL) just dropped a major update in the world of artificial intelligence. The company has introduced Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Zettascale10 (OCI Zettascale10)- the largest AI supercomputer ever built in the cloud. This cutting-edge system connects hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA (NVDA) GPUs across multiple data centers, offering up to 16 zettaFLOPS of peak performance. In simpler terms, it is an absolute beast of a machine that can process data faster than anything we have seen before. What Is OCI Zettascale10? OCI Zettascale10 is Oracle’s latest and most powerful AI cloud system. It is designed to handle massive artificial intelligence workloads, such as training large language models, running advanced simulations, and powering data-heavy research. To achieve this, Oracle has linked hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs together, spread across multiple data centers. These data centers work like one giant brain, forming what’s called multi-gigawatt clusters, huge computing setups capable of doing trillions of calculations per second.

Built in Partnership with OpenAI This new supercomputer is also the backbone of Oracle's collaboration with OpenAI - the company behind ChatGPT. Together, they're building a flagship AI supercluster called Stargate, located in Abilene, Texas. The Stargate project is expected to redefine how AI is developed and scaled. It will serve as a testbed for running some of the most advanced AI models ever created, making it a big step toward faster, more efficient AI systems. What Makes It So Powerful? At the heart of OCI Zettascale10 lies Oracle's Acceleron RoCE networking architecture, a next-generation system that allows GPUs to communicate at lightning speed. This reduces delays between GPUs and ensures that the system runs smoothly even when handling extremely complex AI workloads.

On top of that, OCI Zettascale10 runs on NVIDIA's top-tier AI infrastructure, which boosts performance, increases efficiency, and ensures that the system stays reliable even under heavy demand. Oracle claims that it delivers industry-leading price-performance, meaning users get more power for their money. Conclusion The race for AI computing power is intensifying rapidly. Companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and now Oracle are competing to build the largest and most advanced AI infrastructure. With OCI Zettascale10, Oracle has entered the game at full speed. The system's massive computing power means AI developers can train and deploy next-generation models faster, unlocking new possibilities for everything from chatbots to medical research.