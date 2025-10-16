SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
School Holidays Today (October 16): Schools Closed These Districts of Tamil Nadu, Check Details Here

Oct 16, 2025, 11:27 IST

Schools in some of the districts in Tamil Nadu are closed today, October 16, due to heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in the Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in These Districts
Key Points

  • Orange alert issued in Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts
  • Schools closed in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi
  • Orange alert issued for very heavy rainfall in certain districts

As per the latest updates, an orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in the Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts. According to reports, heavy rainfall is also expected in the Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Erode districts. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Kallakurichi, Vilipuram, Chengaltattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts. 

Due to heavy rainfall, school holidays have been announced in various districts. Tirunelveli district collector has announced a holiday for schools in the district for today due to heavy rainfall affecting the district in the last three days.  

The Thoothukudi and Tenkasi district collectors have also announced a holiday for schools in their respective districts due to heavy rainfall. 

Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities regarding the reopening of schools in these districts.


