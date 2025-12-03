A quote of the day is a concise, impactful statement shared daily to inspire motivation, reflection, and positive change. These quotes provide quick wisdom that boosts resilience, encourages action, and shifts perspectives during tough moments. The quote of the day today is by Malala Yousafzai.

Malala Yousafzai is an Education Activist who is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Her words carry profound weight, coming from a young activist who survived an assassination attempt to champion girls' education worldwide.

Read the quote of the day by Malala Yousafzai and its empowering message on education's power. Learn about Malala's life, activism, why she's famous, key facts, and other inspirational quotes from the Nobel laureate.

Quote of the Day by Malala Yousafzai

“One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”