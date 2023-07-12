Malala Day 2023: Know All About Malala Yousafzai Awards and Achievements

Malala Day 2023: Malala Day is an annual observance on July 12th that honours the advocacy and resilience of Malala Yousafzai in promoting girls' education. It raises awareness about the importance of education and the ongoing fight for equal educational opportunities for all children worldwide.
Malala Day 2023: Malala Day is an annual observance held on July 12th to honour the resilience and advocacy of Malala Yousafzai. It was established by the United Nations in recognition of her efforts to promote education for girls worldwide. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of education and the ongoing struggle for equal access to education, especially for girls in underprivileged communities.

Yousafzai spoke before the UN on July 12, 2013, her 16th birthday, to promote universal access to education. Later, the day was declared "Malala Day" by the UN. With an audience of more than 500 young education advocates from around the world, it was her first speech in front of a crowd since the attack. She said, “Malala Day is not my day. Today is the day of every woman, every boy and every girl who has raised their voice for their rights.”

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. Born on July 12, 1997, she gained international prominence after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012. Malala advocates for girls' right to education and continues to work towards improving access to education for children worldwide. Her courage and activism have made her a global symbol of education and empowerment.

List of Awards & Honours Received By Malala Yousafzai

Year

Awards & Honours

2011

International Children's Peace Prize (nominee)

2011

National Youth Peace Prize

January 2012

Anne Frank Award for Moral Courage

October 2012

Sitara-e-Shujaat, Pakistan's second-highest civilian bravery award

November 2012

Foreign Policy magazine's top 100 global thinker

December 2012

Time Magazine Person of the Year shortlist for 2012

November 2012

Mother Teresa Awards for Social Justice

December 2012

Rome Prize for Peace and Humanitarian Action

January 2013

Top Name in Annual Survey of Global English in 2012

January 2012

Simone de Beauvoir Prize

March 2013

Memminger Freiheitspreis 1525 (conferred on 7 December 2013 in Oxford)

March 2013

Doughty Street Advocacy Award of Index on Censorship

March 2013

Fred and Anne Jarvis Award of the UK National Union of Teachers

April 2013

Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards, Global Trailblazer

April 2013

One of Time's "100 Most Influential People in the World"

May 2013

Premi Internacional Catalunya Award of Catalonia, May 2013

June 2013

Annual Award for Development of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID)

June 2013

International Campaigner of the Year, 2013 Observer Ethical Awards

August 2013

Tipperary International Peace Award for 2012, Ireland Tipperary Peace Convention

2013

Portrait of Yousafzai by Jonathan Yeo displayed at National Portrait Gallery, London

September 2013

Ambassador of Conscience Award from Amnesty International

2013

International Children's Peace Prize

2013

Clinton Global Citizen Awards from Clinton Foundation

September 2013

Harvard Foundation's Peter Gomes Humanitarian Award from Harvard University

2013

Anna Politkovskaya Award – Reach All Women in War

2013

Reflections of Hope Award – Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

2013

Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought – awarded by the European Parliament

2013

Honorary Master of Arts degree awarded by the University of Edinburgh

2013

Pride of Britain (October)

2013

Glamour magazine Woman of the Year

2013

GG2 Hammer Award at GG2 Leadership Awards (November)

2014

International Prize for Equality and Non-Discrimination

2014

Awarded the World Children's Prize also known as Children's Nobel Prize

2014

Awarded Honorary Life Membership by the PSEU (Ireland)

2014

Skoll Global Treasure Award

2014

Honorary Doctor of Civil Law, University of King's College, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

2014

2014 Nobel Peace Prize, shared with Kailash Satyarthi

2014

Philadelphia Liberty Medal

2014

Asia Game Changer Award

2014

One of Time Magazine "The 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014"

2014

Honorary Canadian citizenship

2015

Asteroid 316201 Malala named in her honour.

2015

The audio version of her book I Am Malala wins a Grammy Award for Best Children's Album.

2016

Honorary President of The Students' Union of the University of Sheffield

2016

Order of the Smile

2017

Youngest ever United Nations Messenger of Peace

2017

Received an honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa

2017

Ellis Island International Medal of Honor

2017

Wonk of the Year 2017 from American University

2017

Harper's Bazaar inducted Malala in the list of "150 of the most influential female leaders in the UK"

2017

Advisor to Princess Zebunisa of Swat, Swat Relief Initiative Foundation, Princeton, New Jersey

2018

Gleitsman Award from the Center for the Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School

2019

For their first match of March 2019, the women of the United States women's national soccer team each wore a jersey with the name of a woman they were honouring, on the back; Carli Lloyd chose the name of Yousafzai.

2022

Elected World's Children's Prize Decade Child Rights Hero.

2023

Invited to Met Gala

2011 National Youth Peace Prize

Malala received Pakistan's first Youth National Peace Prize after being nominated by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Taliban's enmity against her sparked as a result of this prize.

2013 Pride of Britain

Since May 1999, the UK has hosted an annual awards ceremony called the Pride of Britain Awards. It honours British persons who have displayed exceptional bravery or strength in trying circumstances. Malala was awarded 'Teenager of Courage' by David Beckham in 2014.

2014 Noble Peace Prize

At the very young age of 17 and two years after being shot by the Taliban, Malala won the 2014 Noble Peace Prize. She shared this award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist from India.

2014 TIME’s Most Influential Teen & 100 Most Influential People

Malala was selected by TIME as one of the most influential teenagers of 2014, and she was later listed among the 2014 "Time 100" individuals. In 2013, she also established the Malala Fund, an organisation that supports girls' education.

Important Days and Dates in July 2023

Malala Yousafzai is an inspiration for millions due to her unwavering commitment to girls' education in the face of adversity. Despite surviving a targeted attack, she continued to speak out and fight for the rights of girls to receive an education. Her courage, resilience, and determination have motivated millions globally, empowering them to stand up for their rights and work towards positive change in their communities.
