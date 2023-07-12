Malala Day 2023: Know All About Malala Yousafzai Awards and Achievements

Malala Day 2023: Malala Day is an annual observance held on July 12th to honour the resilience and advocacy of Malala Yousafzai. It was established by the United Nations in recognition of her efforts to promote education for girls worldwide. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of education and the ongoing struggle for equal access to education, especially for girls in underprivileged communities.

Yousafzai spoke before the UN on July 12, 2013, her 16th birthday, to promote universal access to education. Later, the day was declared "Malala Day" by the UN. With an audience of more than 500 young education advocates from around the world, it was her first speech in front of a crowd since the attack. She said, “Malala Day is not my day. Today is the day of every woman, every boy and every girl who has raised their voice for their rights.”

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. Born on July 12, 1997, she gained international prominence after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012. Malala advocates for girls' right to education and continues to work towards improving access to education for children worldwide. Her courage and activism have made her a global symbol of education and empowerment.

List of Awards & Honours Received By Malala Yousafzai

2011 National Youth Peace Prize

Malala received Pakistan's first Youth National Peace Prize after being nominated by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Taliban's enmity against her sparked as a result of this prize.

2013 Pride of Britain

Since May 1999, the UK has hosted an annual awards ceremony called the Pride of Britain Awards. It honours British persons who have displayed exceptional bravery or strength in trying circumstances. Malala was awarded 'Teenager of Courage' by David Beckham in 2014.

2014 Noble Peace Prize

At the very young age of 17 and two years after being shot by the Taliban, Malala won the 2014 Noble Peace Prize. She shared this award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist from India.

2014 TIME’s Most Influential Teen & 100 Most Influential People

Malala was selected by TIME as one of the most influential teenagers of 2014, and she was later listed among the 2014 "Time 100" individuals. In 2013, she also established the Malala Fund, an organisation that supports girls' education.

Malala Yousafzai is an inspiration for millions due to her unwavering commitment to girls' education in the face of adversity. Despite surviving a targeted attack, she continued to speak out and fight for the rights of girls to receive an education. Her courage, resilience, and determination have motivated millions globally, empowering them to stand up for their rights and work towards positive change in their communities.