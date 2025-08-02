CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the CAPF Assistant Commandant (AC) Exam 2025 will be held on Sunday, 3 August 2025. This article details the exam day schedule, shift timings, admit card information, reporting instructions, and essential guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam.

Check the UPSC CAPF AC Exam Timings & Schedule

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025: The UPSC is going to conduct the CAPF exam on 03 August. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm. Shift 1 comprises General Ability and Intelligence paper, while shift 2 consists of General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. Paper I is objective in nature and Paper II is descriptive.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Timings and Schedule 2025

The UPSC CAPF AC examination will be conducted in two shifts on 3 August 2025 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across centres nationwide.

Exam Name

Paper

Shift Timings

UPSC CAPF AC 2025

Paper 1: General Ability & Intelligence (Objective)

10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
 

Paper 2: General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Descriptive)

02:00 PM to 05:00 PM

Reporting Time and Gate Closure for CAPF Exam 2025

Candidates must check their admit cards for exact reporting instructions. Typically, they are expected to arrive well before the exam begins to complete entry formalities smoothly.

Paper

Reporting Time 

Gate Closing Time

Paper I

08:30 AM

09:45 AM

Paper II

01:00 PM

01:45 PM

How to Download the Admit Card for CAPF Exam

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, Click on the ‘e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024’ then ‘Click Here’ given against it

  • Read the given instructions and remember to take a print out of the admit card

  • Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

  • Download the admit card and take the printout of the call letter.

Important Guidelines for Exam Day

Candidates must strictly follow these instructions to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day:

Documents to Carry

  • Printout of the e‑admit card.

  • Original and self-attested photocopy of a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, PAN, passport, voter ID, or driving licence).

  • Two recent passport-sized photographs as per admit card specifications.

Other Instructions

  • Bring a ball‑point pen (preferably black ink).

  • Carry your own clipboard/hardboard with nothing pre‑written on it.

  • No calculators, tables, maps, or graph sheets are permitted.

  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or gadgets of any kind are strictly prohibited.

  • Use of unfair means will result in immediate disqualification.

Also Check:

UPSC CAPF AC Important Questions

UPSC CAPF Selection Process

Be sure to arrive at your allotted centre well before the gates close, carry the necessary documents, and comply with all UPSC‑mandated rules. Missing admission or reporting deadlines, or violating any guidelines may result in non‑entry or cancellation of candidature.
Good luck with your UPSC CAPF AC Written Examination 2025.


