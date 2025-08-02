UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025: The UPSC is going to conduct the CAPF exam on 03 August. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm. Shift 1 comprises General Ability and Intelligence paper, while shift 2 consists of General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. Paper I is objective in nature and Paper II is descriptive.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Timings and Schedule 2025

The UPSC CAPF AC examination will be conducted in two shifts on 3 August 2025 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across centres nationwide.