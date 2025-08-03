Jeanine Pirro Confirmed as New US Attorney for District of Columbia: A Biography

The legal landscape of Washington D.C. has a new, prominent figure at its helm. On August 2, 2025, the U.S. Senate officially confirmed Jeanine Pirro as the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, solidifying a key appointment by President Donald Trump. This move places the former judge and television personality in one of the most significant federal prosecutor roles in the country, a position that oversees both federal crimes and major local offenses in the nation's capital. Do you have what it takes to serve your country in the largest and busiest U.S. Attorney’s Office in the nation? If so, we are hiring!



🔗https://t.co/86Z6XddO5G https://t.co/3BP6hs3euT — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) August 1, 2025 Check Out: Texas New School Laws 2025: New Rules for Devices, Ten Commandments and Discipline

Who is the New US Attorney for the District of Columbia? Jeanine Pirro is hardly a stranger to the public eye or the courtroom. She was born in Elmira, New York. Her legal career began after graduating from Albany Law School in 1975. Her early years in law were marked by a dedication to public service, eventually leading her to break barriers in New York State. She served as a prosecutor in Westchester County, New York.

In 1990, she was elected as a judge of the Westchester County Court.

In 1993, Pirro made history by becoming the first woman elected as Westchester County District Attorney, a position she held for three terms. She established the country's first domestic violence prosecution unit during her term, and her work on cases involving domestic violence and crimes against the elderly earned her national notoriety.

Her background in the legal system is extensive, far beyond what many know from her later television career. This comprehensive legal experience is a critical aspect emphasized by supporters in light of her new role. How Did She Transition from TV to Top Prosecutor? To many Americans, Jeanine Pirro's television career highlight is her long-running Fox News show "Justice with Judge Jeanine" and following that as a co-host on "The Five." Her political views strongly colored the public perception of her, particularly her unflinching support for Donald Trump. However, her journey back to a direct government role began earlier this year. President Trump appointed her as the interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia in May 2025, following the withdrawal of his initial nominee, Ed Martin Jr. She was able to resume her prosecutorial duties during this time, which eventually helped her secure her Senate approval.

What Does the US Attorney for D.C. Do? The US Attorney District of Columbia office is unique. Unlike other US Attorney offices that primarily handle federal crimes, the D.C. office also acts as the chief prosecutor for local crimes committed by adults within the District. This dual role means the office handles a wide range of cases, from high-profile national security and public corruption matters to street-level offenses like drug possession and murder. It is considered one of the most powerful and demanding US Attorney positions in the country, on par with the Southern District of New York. Pirro's confirmation, therefore, signals a significant shift in the leadership of this critical office. Her supporters highlight her decades of prosecutorial experience and "crime fighter" mentality as key assets she brings to the role. However, her critics, primarily from the Democratic side of the aisle, have voiced concerns regarding her political alignments and previous controversies, including defamation lawsuits related to her on-air commentary on the 2020 election.