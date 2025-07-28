UPSC CAPF AC Important Questions 2025: Topic Wise Practice for Paper I

UPSC CAPF AC Important Questions: The CAPF AC exam includes two papers. Paper I is objective in nature. The questions asked will be multiple choice type. Candidates who are looking forward to appearing in this exam must practice previous year papers thoroughly. Practising as many questions as possible will increase the chances of clearing the exam. Candidates are required to practice mock tests provided by the coaching institutes. There are various websites which provide free resources to the candidates. Here we have provided some of the most important questions that can give your preparation a boost. Check the UPSC CAPF AC Selection Process Important Questions for UPSC CAPF Exam 2025 Some of the important questions that have been asked in the exam previously and that can be asked are provided below.

Q1. Which one of the following statements for an object falling freely under the influence of gravity is correct?

(a) Zero acceleration always implies zero velocity

(b) Zero acceleration has no relation with the velocity of the object

(c) Zero velocity at any instant necessarily means zero acceleration at that instant

(d) Acceleration is constant all throughout the free fall

Answer: Option (d) Q2. Two magnetic field lines produced by the same source

(a) never intersect

(b) can originate from same point

(c) can terminate at same point

(d) can intersect depending on situation

Answer: Option (a) Q3. Which one of the following statements regarding Fleming's Rule is correct?

(a) Fleming's left hand rule gives direction of force on a current carrying conductor in a magnetic field

(b) Fleming's right hand rule gives direction of force on a current carrying conductor in a magnetic field

(c) Both the left-hand and right-hand rule can be used for finding direction of force on a current-carrying conductor in a magnetic field

(d) Fleming's rules has nothing to do with magnetic field

Answer: Option (a)

Q4. Which one of the following statements regarding motion is correct?

(a) All the periodic motions are necessarily simple harmonic

(b) All the simple harmonic motions are necessarily periodic motions

(c) There is no co-relation between the simple harmonic motions and the periodicity of motion

(d) The relation between the simple harmonic motion and periodic motion depends upon the mass of object undergoing the motion

Answer: Option (b) Q5.The radar used by police to check over-speeding vehicles works on the principle of

(a) Raman effect

(b) Induction effect

(c) Doppler effect

(d) Coulomb effect

Answer: Option (c) Q6. Magnesium is used in

(a) fireworks to make a bright white light

(b) gemstones in jewellery

(c) examination of alimentary canal of the patient

(d) purification of water

Answer: Option (a) Q7. Which one of the following ingredients does NOT constitute paint?

(a) Turpentine Oil (thinner)

(b) Poly-hydroxy phenols (anti-skinning agent)

(c) Thiourea (accelerator)

(d) Titanium Dioxide (pigment)

Answer: Option (c)