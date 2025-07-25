UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers: The UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant exam is highly competitive. Practicing previous year papers (PYQs) is one of the most effective strategies- it helps you uncover frequently asked topics, exam trends, and difficulty levels. The previous year papers are an important resource for streamlining the preparation strategy. The past year papers help you analyse the most important topic, past trends, and helps build a better strategy. Solutions included can help you cross-check and correct your errors.
UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers PDF Download
Aspirants can download the previous year paper for Paper‑I and Paper‑II PDFs (General Ability & Intelligence; General Studies, Essay & Comprehension) along with solutions:
UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2024
UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2023
UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2022
UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2021
How to Download UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers
The UPSC CAPF AC previous year papers can be downloaded by visiting the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Follow these steps to access PDFs from the UPSC official site:
Visit upsc.gov.in.
Navigate to the “Previous Year Question Papers” section.
Select the year and choose the CAPF AC Paper‑I or Paper‑II PDF.
Download and save for offline practice.
How to Solve UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers
Aspirants who are going to appear for the UPSC CAPF AC exam must practice as many mock tests as possible and they also need to prepare from the previous year papers, as these are the most vital source of preparation.
Download the PDFs and identify answer keys/solution PDFs.
Use a timer: 2 hours for objective, 3 hours for descriptive paper.
Attempt questions in exam-like conditions.
Mark your answers and compare with solution PDFs.
Review mistakes- focus on recurring errors and weak topics.
Benefits of Solving UPSC CAPF AC PYQs
There are a lot of benefits of practicing previous year papers. The previous year papers helps you:
Get familiar with exam pattern, question types, and marking scheme.
Improve time management, accuracy, and reduce negative marking.
Identify high‑weightage topics and recurring themes.
Enhance writing skills for Paper‑II essays and comprehension.
Boost confidence and exam-day readiness.
