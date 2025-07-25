UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers: The UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant exam is highly competitive. Practicing previous year papers (PYQs) is one of the most effective strategies- it helps you uncover frequently asked topics, exam trends, and difficulty levels. The previous year papers are an important resource for streamlining the preparation strategy. The past year papers help you analyse the most important topic, past trends, and helps build a better strategy. Solutions included can help you cross-check and correct your errors.

UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers PDF Download

Aspirants can download the previous year paper for Paper‑I and Paper‑II PDFs (General Ability & Intelligence; General Studies, Essay & Comprehension) along with solutions: