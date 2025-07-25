Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers: The UPSC CAPF AC previous year papers helps analyse a candidate’s preparation level. The written exam comprises two papers (Paper-I objective + Paper-II descriptive) totaling 450 marks. Solve past papers to assess your preparation, time management, and improve performance. Get direct PDF links with solutions below.

Jul 25, 2025, 12:48 IST
Jul 25, 2025, 12:48 IST
Download the UPSC CAPF Previous Year Question Papers

UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers: The UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant exam is highly competitive. Practicing previous year papers (PYQs) is one of the most effective strategies- it helps you uncover frequently asked topics, exam trends, and difficulty levels. The previous year papers are an important resource for streamlining the preparation strategy. The past year papers help you analyse the most important topic, past trends, and helps build a better strategy. Solutions included can help you cross-check and correct your errors.

UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers PDF Download

Aspirants can download the previous year paper for Paper‑I and Paper‑II PDFs (General Ability & Intelligence; General Studies, Essay & Comprehension) along with solutions:

UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2024

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2023

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2022

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2021

Paper I

Paper II

How to Download UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers

The UPSC CAPF AC previous year papers can be downloaded by visiting the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Follow these steps to access PDFs from the UPSC official site:

  • Visit upsc.gov.in.

  • Navigate to the “Previous Year Question Papers” section.

  • Select the year and choose the CAPF AC Paper‑I or Paper‑II PDF.

  • Download and save for offline practice.

How to Solve UPSC CAPF AC Previous Year Papers

Aspirants who are going to appear for the UPSC CAPF AC exam must practice as many mock tests as possible and they also need to prepare from the previous year papers, as these are the most vital source of preparation.

  • Download the PDFs and identify answer keys/solution PDFs.

  • Use a timer: 2 hours for objective, 3 hours for descriptive paper.

  • Attempt questions in exam-like conditions.

  • Mark your answers and compare with solution PDFs.

  • Review mistakes- focus on recurring errors and weak topics.

Benefits of Solving UPSC CAPF AC PYQs

There are a lot of benefits of practicing previous year papers. The previous year papers helps you:

  • Get familiar with exam pattern, question types, and marking scheme.

  • Improve time management, accuracy, and reduce negative marking.

  • Identify high‑weightage topics and recurring themes.

  • Enhance writing skills for Paper‑II essays and comprehension.

  • Boost confidence and exam-day readiness.

FAQs

  • Is there negative marking?
    +
    Yes, Paper I carries a penalty of ⅓ marks for each wrong answer. No negative marking in Paper II.
  • How many papers are there in the UPSC CAPF AC exam?
    +
    Two written papers: Paper I (Objective, 250 marks) and Paper II (Descriptive, 200 marks), followed by Physical and Interview stages.

