Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT

Best DU Colleges for English Honours in 2025 Cutoffs Rankings Other Details

If you wish to pursue a B.A. Honours in English from the University of Delhi, then this article will help you with the list of the best DU colleges for the program in 2025. Additionally, it will also help you with the cutoffs for the colleges for B.A. Honours in English and their NIRF Rankings.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 26, 2025, 18:44 IST
Best DU Colleges for English Honours in 2025 Cutoffs Rankings Other Details
Best DU Colleges for English Honours in 2025 Cutoffs Rankings Other Details

English Honours is one of the most popular courses among students seeking to pursue higher education, particularly those who have recently passed their Class 12th exam. Many students across India who appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) wish to seek admission to the most renowned colleges of the University of Delhi, particularly for courses such as Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English.

Many students from all over India apply for it every year because they love reading stories, poems, and learning about different cultures and ideas. This course not only teaches literature but also helps students think creatively and share their thoughts. 

Delhi University has around 69 colleges that offer  English Honours, and this article will list the best colleges of the Delhi University offering the English Honours, along with the cutoff for the CUET UG 2025 and the NIRF Rankings of the colleges of the Delhi University.

List of Best DU Colleges for English Honours and their Eligibility Criteria

Before the article lists the best colleges of Delhi University offering the English Honours course, the candidate needs to know what the eligibility requirements are for applying to this course. To seek admission to this course, the student must have qualified for Class 12th exams from a recognised board. Apart from this, Delhi University uses the CUET UG (Common University Entrance Test) score to select the students. The students will have to score well in subjects like English and general test sections.

Also, many colleges expect students to have studied English in school and to score well in the language paper. Each college may have slightly different cut-off marks, so it is recommended to check the criteria carefully. Now that the eligibility criteria are covered,  let’s get on with the list of top colleges that offer English Honours at Delhi University.

Below is the list of colleges at the Delhi University offering the English Honours courses and their NIRF Rankings for the previous academic years:-

What is the cutoff for English Honours for the DU Colleges for 2025?

Understanding the CUET UG percentile trends and cutoffs is very important for students who want to get into the English honours course of the University of Delhi. Since the University of Delhi uses the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) as the main method of admissions, the performance in the exam plays a big role in whether a candidate secures a seat in their dream college.

In the past few years, the cutoffs for English Honours have been quite high, especially in top colleges like St. Stephen’s, Lady Shri Ram, Miranda House, and Hindu College. The cutoffs of this course depend on factors like seat availability, number of students applying for the course, overall performance, reservation category, etc.

Below is the list of the CUET UG 2025 cutoff for the English Honours course of the colleges of the University of Delhi, distributed category-wise:-

College Name

UR

SC

ST 

OBC

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma

College

776.7158472

614.2814611

598.3820301

675.4473671

Daulat Ram College

782.1261215

635.8860446

635.8860446

681.4810257

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

707.0563388

521.078755

510.7420082

568.0262074

Deshbandhu College

675.0541946

476.6171954

471.0529787

533.3191587

Gargi College

776.5645688

605.2911885

606.6583857

662.6851512

Hansraj College

851.113423

715.6246694

690.6349734

770.6624674

Hindu College

885.7628699

783.1633175

785.0079094

827.5957115

Kirori Mal College

840.787372

694.2663231

705.2569709

746.969393

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women

856.5832231

677.5402623

679.2065544

726.9543252

Miranda House

863.0249541

718.4189497

681.5788386

765.66332

Sri Venketeswara College

816.2592809

663.3144302

624.3419624

712.5766221

St. Stephen's College

926.9288845

819.7463565

852.5191587

University of Delhi’s English Honours program is a gateway to not just a degree, but a creative experience. Delhi University offers the ideal ecosystem for anyone passionate about literature and critical inquiry.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories