Best DU Colleges for English Honours in 2025 Cutoffs Rankings Other Details

English Honours is one of the most popular courses among students seeking to pursue higher education, particularly those who have recently passed their Class 12th exam. Many students across India who appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) wish to seek admission to the most renowned colleges of the University of Delhi, particularly for courses such as Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English. Many students from all over India apply for it every year because they love reading stories, poems, and learning about different cultures and ideas. This course not only teaches literature but also helps students think creatively and share their thoughts. Delhi University has around 69 colleges that offer English Honours, and this article will list the best colleges of the Delhi University offering the English Honours, along with the cutoff for the CUET UG 2025 and the NIRF Rankings of the colleges of the Delhi University.

List of Best DU Colleges for English Honours and their Eligibility Criteria Before the article lists the best colleges of Delhi University offering the English Honours course, the candidate needs to know what the eligibility requirements are for applying to this course. To seek admission to this course, the student must have qualified for Class 12th exams from a recognised board. Apart from this, Delhi University uses the CUET UG (Common University Entrance Test) score to select the students. The students will have to score well in subjects like English and general test sections. Also, many colleges expect students to have studied English in school and to score well in the language paper. Each college may have slightly different cut-off marks, so it is recommended to check the criteria carefully. Now that the eligibility criteria are covered, let’s get on with the list of top colleges that offer English Honours at Delhi University. Below is the list of colleges at the Delhi University offering the English Honours courses and their NIRF Rankings for the previous academic years:-