Kirori Mal College CUET UG 2025: Top Courses Cut-offs, Fees and Seat Intake Explained

Kirori Mal College (KMC), a prestigious constituent college of the University of Delhi, is widely known for its academic excellence. With the introduction of the CUET UG as the mandatory entrance exam for undergraduate admissions, Kirori Mal College now admits students based on their CUET scores across multiple disciplines. The first round of seat allotment for various colleges and Kirori Mal College under the University of Delhi was declared on July 19, 2025. This article will discuss the fee structure of Kirori Mal College, the undergraduate courses offered, and the seat intake of these courses.

What is the CUET UG 2025Cutoff for the Top Courses Offered by KMC? Kirori Mal College (KMC) is one of the most sought-after colleges on the North Campus of the University of Delhi. It offers a variety of undergraduate programs, enabling admission based on CUET UG scores across the Science, Commerce, and Arts fields. From English Honours to Political Science to Physics, Kirori Mal College attracts top CUET scores every year. Below is the list of the top CUET UG 2025 cutoff scores released by the University of Delhi for the Kirori Mal College, distributed category-wise and course-wise:-