Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Kirori Mal College CUET UG 2025: Top Courses Cut-offs, Fees and Seat Intake Explained

This article gives information about the category-wise cutoff of the Kirori Mal College for the courses offered by the college, along with the fee structure of each courses and the seat availability of the courses at Kirori Mal College.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 20, 2025, 16:59 IST
Kirori Mal College CUET UG 2025 Top Courses Cut-offs, Fees and Seat Intake Explained
Kirori Mal College CUET UG 2025 Top Courses Cut-offs, Fees and Seat Intake Explained

Kirori Mal College (KMC), a prestigious constituent college of the University of Delhi, is widely known for its academic excellence. With the introduction of the CUET UG as the mandatory entrance exam for undergraduate admissions, Kirori Mal College now admits students based on their CUET scores across multiple disciplines. 

The first round of seat allotment for various colleges and Kirori Mal College under the University of Delhi was declared on July 19, 2025. This article will discuss the fee structure of Kirori Mal College, the undergraduate courses offered, and the seat intake of these courses.

What is the CUET UG 2025Cutoff for the Top Courses Offered by KMC?

Kirori Mal College (KMC) is one of the most sought-after colleges on the North Campus of the University of Delhi. It offers a variety of undergraduate programs, enabling admission based on CUET UG scores across the Science, Commerce, and Arts fields. From English Honours to Political Science to Physics, Kirori Mal College attracts top CUET scores every year. 

Below is the list of the top CUET UG 2025 cutoff scores released by the University of Delhi for the Kirori Mal College, distributed category-wise and course-wise:-

Course Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

B.A. (Honours) Economics

850.1627

627.3429228

455.6472178

690.681937

755.7434858

B.A. (Honours) Geography

868.4535228

826.7353671

764.0036176

766.0509759

829.2974915

B.A. (Honours) English

840.787372

694.2663231

705.2569709

746.969393

763.7420747

B.A. (Honours) Hindi

596.8537708

478.7241582

251.327591

487.912565

418.2267557

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

909.6912046

813.4213553

836.6003725

866.7369089

885.7829131

B.A. (Honours) History

854.4787142

764.6388207

753.5584115

808.2797608

830.8191222

B.A. (Honours) Sanskrit

201.7524896

354.2251154

-

422.0364015

395.3726583

B.Com (Honours)

897.172925

758.3565288

701.372486

821.540641

856.3629119

B.A. (Honours) Urdu

447.5625939

233.6332524

325.909162

249.0757633

309.0800573

B.Com

883.9989287

739.7954554

660.2453361

807.9333422

842.4723475

B.Sc (Honours) Botany

602.7911421

468.6303139

447.42641

554.8786435

565.2302596

B.Sc Applied Physical Sciences with

Analytical Methods in Chemistry and

Biochemistry

350.0054757

215.3725241

105.7871124

303.0251989

318.2478556

B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science

618.0851013

477.0582631

431.1756182

554.674325

579.3140365

B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry

457.966964

285.8563066

167.7920579

401.9275331

402.3800783

B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics

764.014438

525.1990627

419.6873198

626.8244564

630.5930271

B.Sc (Honours) Statistics

822.758946

567.839982

423.2364734

647.5288157

714.6181582

B.Sc (Honours) Physics

483.578239

302.8289753

173.0006427

415.0379482

422.6019492

B.Sc (Honours) Zoology

634.9975552

523.7040475

459.4104206

597.7840866

597.2879902

Also, check:-

What is the Seat Intake of Each UG Course at the Kirori Mal College?

Understanding the seat intake of the courses offered by the Kirori Mal College is essential for understanding admission chances. Kirori Mal College seat intake is categorised based on course popularity, the reservation policies and the approved intake by the University of Delhi.  The Kirori Mal College total seat intake is 1400 for the courses offered.

Below is the list of the courses and their total seat intake at the Kirori Mal College and the fee structure for the academic year 2025-26:-

Courses

Seat Intake

Fee Structure (InRs.)

B.Sc. (Honours) Zoology

49

17115

B.Sc. (Honours) Physics

144

17115

B.Sc. (Honours) Statistics

49

17115

B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics

83

17115

B.Sc. (Honours) Chemistry

144

17115

B.Sc. (Honours) Botany

49

17115

B.Sc. Life Science

43

17115

B.Sc. Physical Science (With Chemistry)

144

17115

B.Sc. Applied Science (With Analytical Chemistry)

39

17115

B.Sc. Physical Science (With Computer Science)

39

17115

B.A. (Honours) Urdu

23

15815

B.A. (Honours) Sanskrit

23

15815

B.A. (Honours) History

54

15815

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

65

15815

B.A. (Honours) Hindi

54

15815

B.A. (Honours) English

54

15815

B.A. (Honours) Economics

78

16435

B. Com

106

17055

B. Com (Honours)

106

17055

B.A. (Honours) Geography

54

16815

Kirori Mal College offers a wide range of courses, affordable fees and a vibrant campus life. With CUET UG 2025 as the gateway, students must be well-informed about the course options, seat intake, and the fee structure of those courses.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories