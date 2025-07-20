Kirori Mal College CUET UG 2025: Top Courses Cut-offs, Fees and Seat Intake Explained

Kirori Mal College (KMC), a prestigious constituent college of the University of Delhi, is widely known for its academic excellence. With the introduction of the CUET UG as the mandatory entrance exam for undergraduate admissions, Kirori Mal College now admits students based on their CUET scores across multiple disciplines.
The first round of seat allotment for various colleges and Kirori Mal College under the University of Delhi was declared on July 19, 2025. This article will discuss the fee structure of Kirori Mal College, the undergraduate courses offered, and the seat intake of these courses.
What is the CUET UG 2025Cutoff for the Top Courses Offered by KMC?
Kirori Mal College (KMC) is one of the most sought-after colleges on the North Campus of the University of Delhi. It offers a variety of undergraduate programs, enabling admission based on CUET UG scores across the Science, Commerce, and Arts fields. From English Honours to Political Science to Physics, Kirori Mal College attracts top CUET scores every year.
Below is the list of the top CUET UG 2025 cutoff scores released by the University of Delhi for the Kirori Mal College, distributed category-wise and course-wise:-
|
Course Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
850.1627
|
627.3429228
|
455.6472178
|
690.681937
|
755.7434858
|
B.A. (Honours) Geography
|
868.4535228
|
826.7353671
|
764.0036176
|
766.0509759
|
829.2974915
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
840.787372
|
694.2663231
|
705.2569709
|
746.969393
|
763.7420747
|
B.A. (Honours) Hindi
|
596.8537708
|
478.7241582
|
251.327591
|
487.912565
|
418.2267557
|
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
|
909.6912046
|
813.4213553
|
836.6003725
|
866.7369089
|
885.7829131
|
B.A. (Honours) History
|
854.4787142
|
764.6388207
|
753.5584115
|
808.2797608
|
830.8191222
|
B.A. (Honours) Sanskrit
|
201.7524896
|
354.2251154
|
-
|
422.0364015
|
395.3726583
|
897.172925
|
758.3565288
|
701.372486
|
821.540641
|
856.3629119
|
B.A. (Honours) Urdu
|
447.5625939
|
233.6332524
|
325.909162
|
249.0757633
|
309.0800573
|
B.Com
|
883.9989287
|
739.7954554
|
660.2453361
|
807.9333422
|
842.4723475
|
B.Sc (Honours) Botany
|
602.7911421
|
468.6303139
|
447.42641
|
554.8786435
|
565.2302596
|
B.Sc Applied Physical Sciences with
Analytical Methods in Chemistry and
|
350.0054757
|
215.3725241
|
105.7871124
|
303.0251989
|
318.2478556
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science
|
618.0851013
|
477.0582631
|
431.1756182
|
554.674325
|
579.3140365
|
B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry
|
457.966964
|
285.8563066
|
167.7920579
|
401.9275331
|
402.3800783
|
B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics
|
764.014438
|
525.1990627
|
419.6873198
|
626.8244564
|
630.5930271
|
B.Sc (Honours) Statistics
|
822.758946
|
567.839982
|
423.2364734
|
647.5288157
|
714.6181582
|
B.Sc (Honours) Physics
|
483.578239
|
302.8289753
|
173.0006427
|
415.0379482
|
422.6019492
|
B.Sc (Honours) Zoology
|
634.9975552
|
523.7040475
|
459.4104206
|
597.7840866
|
597.2879902
What is the Seat Intake of Each UG Course at the Kirori Mal College?
Understanding the seat intake of the courses offered by the Kirori Mal College is essential for understanding admission chances. Kirori Mal College seat intake is categorised based on course popularity, the reservation policies and the approved intake by the University of Delhi. The Kirori Mal College total seat intake is 1400 for the courses offered.
Below is the list of the courses and their total seat intake at the Kirori Mal College and the fee structure for the academic year 2025-26:-
|
Courses
|
Seat Intake
|
Fee Structure (InRs.)
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Zoology
|
49
|
17115
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Physics
|
144
|
17115
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Statistics
|
49
|
17115
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics
|
83
|
17115
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Chemistry
|
144
|
17115
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Botany
|
49
|
17115
|
B.Sc. Life Science
|
43
|
17115
|
B.Sc. Physical Science (With Chemistry)
|
144
|
17115
|
B.Sc. Applied Science (With Analytical Chemistry)
|
39
|
17115
|
B.Sc. Physical Science (With Computer Science)
|
39
|
17115
|
B.A. (Honours) Urdu
|
23
|
15815
|
B.A. (Honours) Sanskrit
|
23
|
15815
|
B.A. (Honours) History
|
54
|
15815
|
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
|
65
|
15815
|
B.A. (Honours) Hindi
|
54
|
15815
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
54
|
15815
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
78
|
16435
|
B. Com
|
106
|
17055
|
B. Com (Honours)
|
106
|
17055
|
B.A. (Honours) Geography
|
54
|
16815
Kirori Mal College offers a wide range of courses, affordable fees and a vibrant campus life. With CUET UG 2025 as the gateway, students must be well-informed about the course options, seat intake, and the fee structure of those courses.
