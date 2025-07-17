Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Complete List of Undergraduate Courses Offered by BHU in 2025: Check Before Applying

This article will provide you with a list of undergraduate programs offered by the Banaras Hindu University through the CUET UG 2025 scores. It will help the applicants to understand which subjects they should list courses in the order of their preference, and will additionally help with the information on the registration start and ending dates.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 17, 2025, 15:32 IST
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of India’s most prestigious central universities, offers a wide range of undergraduate programs across various streams, including Arts, Science, Social Sciences, and Commerce, among others. 

The online counselling process at the BHU CAP-UG 2025 portal has commenced on July 16, 2025 and will conclude on July 31, 2025. With the counselling process for the CUET UG 2025 now underway, it is important for the applicants to have a clear understanding of the available courses before filling in their preferences.

Whether a candidate seeks general courses or specialised courses in fields such as Fine Arts, Agriculture, or Education, Banaras Hindu University offers diverse academic options to suit every interest and career goal. This article lists all undergraduate programs offered by the various faculties of the Banaras Hindu University to help the candidates make an informed choice during the counselling process and filling up preference lists.

How to use this Course List during the Counselling process and Preference filling?

As the BHU CUET UG 2025 counselling process begins from July 16, 2025, the list of undergraduate programs becomes an important tool for the applicants. This list will not only help the applicant explore the wide academic options Banaras Hindu University offers but will also play a key role in planning the applicant's preference order during the counselling registration process.

Below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the various faculties of the Banaras Hindu University:-

Faculties

Courses Offered 

Faculty of Arts - Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

Bachelor of Vocation in Fashion Technology and Apparel Design

Bachelor of Vocation in Retail and Logistics Management

Bachelor of Vocation in Modern Office Management

Bachelor of Vocation in Medical Lab Technology

Bachelor of Vocation in Food Processing and Management

Bachelor of Vocation in Hospitality and Tourism Management

Faculty of Law

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (Honours)

Faculty of Agriculture, Institute of Agricultural Sciences

Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Agriculture

Bachelor of Technology in Dairy Technology

Faculty of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Financial Market Management

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

Faculty of Modern Medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Medical Technology (Radiotherapy)

(The above-listed programs are not covered under the National Educational Policy 2020.)

Faculties

Courses Offered

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Economics

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Geography

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Travel & Tourism Management

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with English

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Education with Geography

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Economics

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Geography

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with History of Art

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with Russian

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History of Arts with Museology

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History of Arts with Office Management & Secretarial Technique

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Music Instrumental with English

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Music Instrumental with Philosophy

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Philosophy with Economics

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Philosophy with History of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sanskrit with Geography

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sanskrit with History of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sanskrit with Linguistics

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in French with Geography

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in French with Travel and  Tourism Management

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in German with English

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in German with Philosophy

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Japanese with History of Art

Faculty of Science, Institute of Science (For Maths Group)

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Mathematics

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Computer Science with Mathematics

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geography with Mathematics

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Earth Science with Mathematics

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Earth Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physics with Computer Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Statistics with Computer Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Statistics with Physics

Faculty of Science, Institute of Science (For Biology Group)

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Zoology with Chemistry

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Botany with Chemistry

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Home Science with Chemistry

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Home Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geography with Earth Science

(For a detailed list of undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University, visit the official website or go through this link https://bhu.ac.in/Images/files/list_of_ug_pgm_com.pdf.)

Before applying for the online counselling process, applicants must check if they qualify for the basic eligibility criteria as stated in the important instructions of the admission process and should also keep the necessary documents ready for the admission process and physical verification.

As Banaras Hindu University’s counselling process progresses, having a well-researched understanding of all the available undergraduate programs is key to making informed and confident choices. The university offers rich academic diversity, allowing students from all streams and interests to find a suitable path. 

