Complete List of Undergraduate Courses Offered by BHU in 2025: Check Before Applying

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of India’s most prestigious central universities, offers a wide range of undergraduate programs across various streams, including Arts, Science, Social Sciences, and Commerce, among others.

The online counselling process at the BHU CAP-UG 2025 portal has commenced on July 16, 2025 and will conclude on July 31, 2025. With the counselling process for the CUET UG 2025 now underway, it is important for the applicants to have a clear understanding of the available courses before filling in their preferences.

Whether a candidate seeks general courses or specialised courses in fields such as Fine Arts, Agriculture, or Education, Banaras Hindu University offers diverse academic options to suit every interest and career goal. This article lists all undergraduate programs offered by the various faculties of the Banaras Hindu University to help the candidates make an informed choice during the counselling process and filling up preference lists.