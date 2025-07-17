BHU CUET Preference List 2025 and Why it is Important?

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Learn about the BHU preference list 2025, which provides admission to undergraduate programs based on CUET UG scores. In addition, this essay will explain why filling up the preference list is essential.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 17, 2025, 11:16 IST
BHU CUET Preference List 2025
BHU CUET Preference List 2025

Every year, lakhs of people apply to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) through CUET UG, making it one of India's most prominent universities. Getting admitted to BHU through CUET UG entails more than just scoring good. Once the CUET UG results are out, BHU opens a preference-filling window in which students can select their desired courses and colleges. This is known as the BHU Preference List.

The sequence in which a candidate fills out a choice for courses is crucial and advantageous in the candidates' ultimate admission decision. Many students are perplexed about how to complete the list, which course to choose first, and how to avoid errors. This article will walk you through the steps necessary for the candidate to accurately complete the preference list.

Latest Update:-

Banaras Hindu University launched the Samarth portal for online admission and counseling for undergraduate courses beginning July 16, 2025, and ending July 31, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to Banaras Hindu University can visit this link https://bhucuet.samarth.edu.in/index.php  and register for the admission process online.

What is the BHU Preference List?

The Banaras Hindu University Preference List is an important part of the BHU UG admission process for students who are seeking admission through the CUET UG 2025 in the Banaras Hindu University. After the announcement of the CUET UG 2025 results, BHU invites all the eligible students to fill out an online preference list on its admission portal, CAP-UG 2025. In this list, students are asked to choose and arrange the preferred undergraduate courses that are offered by different colleges and faculties of Banaras Hindu University in order of their preference.

For example, if a candidate want to pursue academic studies in the field of social sciences, they must arrange the courses given in the course in order of choice, as well as select the college and preferences in the same manner. The Faculty of Social Science at BHU offers the following Major and Minor subjects as part of the NEP 2020 Curriculum. This list will provide an idea of the types of subjects offered by the different colleges and faculties of the Banaras Hindu University that the candidate can fill out in their preference list based on the desired course of the candidate.

Major and Minor Subjects of the Faculty of Social Science:-

Below is the list of the major and minor subjects offered by the  Faculty of  Social Science of the Banaras Hindu University, which the candidate can choose from while filling out the preference list:-

Major Subjects

Minor Subjects

Geography

Economics

Political Science

History

Psychology

Sociology

Economics

Political Science

Sociology

History

Geography

Psychology

Political Science

Sociology

History

Geography

Psychology

Economics

History

Geography

Psychology

Economics

Sociology 

Political Science

Sociology

Geography

Psychology

Economics

History

Political Science

Psychology

Political Science

Sociology

History

Geography

Economics

In the same pattern, different faculties of the Banaras Hindu University, such as the Faculty of  Commerce, the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Visual Arts, the Faculty of Performing Arts, the Faculty of Arts, the Institute of Medical Sciences, the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, and the Faculty of Sciences, offer a combination of Major and Minor subjects as provided under the NEP 2020. 

From the list of courses offered, the students have to fill out the preferred major subject and the preferred minor subject in the BHU preference list for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the different faculties of BHU.

How does the BHU Preference List help in the Seat Allotment process?

The BHU preference list is a crucial part of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) undergraduate admission process for students who seek admission to the central university by appearing in the CUET UG 2025 exam. 

BHU launches a separate admission portal where eligible applicants must register on the CAP UG-2025 portal, fill out a form with personal information and document uploads, and then submit their college and course preferences. In the portal, candidates should ensure that they select and arrange their desired courses and colleges in the order of preference, for example, the course they appeared for in the CUET UG should be first, followed by the others.

Below is the list of the courses that are offered at the different colleges of the Banaras Hindu University, and its affiliated colleges:-

List of Colleges

Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Barkachha, Mirzapur

Faculty in the Main Campus, BHU, Varanasi

Mahila Mahavidyalaya in the Main Campus, BHU, Varanasi

Arya Mahila Post Graduate College, Chetganj, Varanasi

Vasanta College for Women, Rajghat, Varanasi

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Kamachha, Varanasi

DAV Post Graduate College, Ausanganj, Varanasi

List of Colleges of Banaras Hindu University
 

The main purpose of the preference list is to help the university understand each student’s course preferences and college preferences, which then becomes the basis for automated and merit-based seat allotment. The final result of the seat allotment depends on various factors like CUET UG scores, reservation category, availability of the seats, and the order in which the preferences are submitted.

Below are the steps which are used to ensure the seat allotment for the candidate’s preferred courses and colleges via the candidate’s preference list:-

  • Once the candidates submit their preferences for courses and colleges on the BHU admission portal, BHU prepares a merit list using the CUET UG scores.
  • Based on the marks scored and the seat availability of the course, the system checks the candidate's preference list from top to bottom.
  • The candidate’s first course preference and college preference, where a seat is available for that student’s rank, are allotted.
  • If any candidate is not satisfied with the allotted course, and college can wait for further rounds of counselling for admission and may be able to upgrade their seats depending on university rules.

Filling out the Banaras Hindu University Preference list 2025 correctly is very important for getting admission to the preferred course and college. Candidates are advised to check the official website and read the instructions carefully, and plan their preferences accordingly. 

What are the Skill-Based, Value-Added and Vocational Courses Offered by BHU?

In present time competitive world, having just a degree is often not enough to stand out. That's why many students wish to enroll in skill-based courses, value-added courses and vocational courses to gain practical knowledge adn improve their career readiness. These courses are designed to build and help learners stay ahead in their chosen fields. 

Similarly, Banaras Hindu University, also offers the students seeking admission to the undergraduate courses to pursue skill-based courses, value-added courses and vocational courses which are aligned with the NEP 2020, and also offers credits to the students.

Below is the list of the skill-based courses, value-added courses and vocational courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University and is compuslroy for the student to pursue:-

Skill-Based Courses:-

The skill based courses of the Banaras Hindu University offers the student a 9 credits and they are as follows:-

Communication Skill
Information Technology Skill
Life Skill
Account and Finance Management Skill

Candidates are allowed to choose from a variety of courses within each subject. Candidates will have the option of selecting Skill Enhancement Courses.

Value-Added Courses:-

The value added courses of the Banaras Hindu University offers the student a 8 credits and they are as follows:-

Agricultural Sciences
Indian Economy Environmental Science
Health Well-being, Yoga
Indian Knowledge System
Culture and Heritage
World Civilization
Geography
History of India
Constitution of India
Religion and Culture

Vocational Courses:-

The vocational courses of the Banaras Hindu University offers student 12 credits and they are as follows:-

Health Care
Business and Management
Accounting and Finance
Graphic Design
Home Science
Hospitality
Information Technology
Agriculture Science
Library and Media Science

