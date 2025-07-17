BHU CUET Preference List 2025 and Why it is Important?

Every year, lakhs of people apply to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) through CUET UG, making it one of India's most prominent universities. Getting admitted to BHU through CUET UG entails more than just scoring good. Once the CUET UG results are out, BHU opens a preference-filling window in which students can select their desired courses and colleges. This is known as the BHU Preference List.
The sequence in which a candidate fills out a choice for courses is crucial and advantageous in the candidates' ultimate admission decision. Many students are perplexed about how to complete the list, which course to choose first, and how to avoid errors. This article will walk you through the steps necessary for the candidate to accurately complete the preference list.
Latest Update:-
Banaras Hindu University launched the Samarth portal for online admission and counseling for undergraduate courses beginning July 16, 2025, and ending July 31, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to Banaras Hindu University can visit this link https://bhucuet.samarth.edu.in/index.php and register for the admission process online.
What is the BHU Preference List?
The Banaras Hindu University Preference List is an important part of the BHU UG admission process for students who are seeking admission through the CUET UG 2025 in the Banaras Hindu University. After the announcement of the CUET UG 2025 results, BHU invites all the eligible students to fill out an online preference list on its admission portal, CAP-UG 2025. In this list, students are asked to choose and arrange the preferred undergraduate courses that are offered by different colleges and faculties of Banaras Hindu University in order of their preference.
For example, if a candidate want to pursue academic studies in the field of social sciences, they must arrange the courses given in the course in order of choice, as well as select the college and preferences in the same manner. The Faculty of Social Science at BHU offers the following Major and Minor subjects as part of the NEP 2020 Curriculum. This list will provide an idea of the types of subjects offered by the different colleges and faculties of the Banaras Hindu University that the candidate can fill out in their preference list based on the desired course of the candidate.
Major and Minor Subjects of the Faculty of Social Science:-
Below is the list of the major and minor subjects offered by the Faculty of Social Science of the Banaras Hindu University, which the candidate can choose from while filling out the preference list:-
|
Major Subjects
|
Minor Subjects
|
Economics
|
Political Science
|
History
|
Psychology
|
Sociology
|
Political Science
|
Sociology
|
History
|
Geography
|
Psychology
|
Sociology
|
History
|
Geography
|
Psychology
|
Economics
|
Geography
|
Psychology
|
Economics
|
Sociology
|
Political Science
|
Geography
|
Psychology
|
Economics
|
History
|
Political Science
|
Political Science
|
Sociology
|
History
|
Geography
|
Economics
In the same pattern, different faculties of the Banaras Hindu University, such as the Faculty of Commerce, the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Visual Arts, the Faculty of Performing Arts, the Faculty of Arts, the Institute of Medical Sciences, the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, and the Faculty of Sciences, offer a combination of Major and Minor subjects as provided under the NEP 2020.
From the list of courses offered, the students have to fill out the preferred major subject and the preferred minor subject in the BHU preference list for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the different faculties of BHU.
How does the BHU Preference List help in the Seat Allotment process?
The BHU preference list is a crucial part of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) undergraduate admission process for students who seek admission to the central university by appearing in the CUET UG 2025 exam.
BHU launches a separate admission portal where eligible applicants must register on the CAP UG-2025 portal, fill out a form with personal information and document uploads, and then submit their college and course preferences. In the portal, candidates should ensure that they select and arrange their desired courses and colleges in the order of preference, for example, the course they appeared for in the CUET UG should be first, followed by the others.
Below is the list of the courses that are offered at the different colleges of the Banaras Hindu University, and its affiliated colleges:-
|
List of Colleges
|
Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Barkachha, Mirzapur
|
Faculty in the Main Campus, BHU, Varanasi
|
Mahila Mahavidyalaya in the Main Campus, BHU, Varanasi
|
Arya Mahila Post Graduate College, Chetganj, Varanasi
|
Vasanta College for Women, Rajghat, Varanasi
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Kamachha, Varanasi
|
DAV Post Graduate College, Ausanganj, Varanasi
The main purpose of the preference list is to help the university understand each student’s course preferences and college preferences, which then becomes the basis for automated and merit-based seat allotment. The final result of the seat allotment depends on various factors like CUET UG scores, reservation category, availability of the seats, and the order in which the preferences are submitted.
Below are the steps which are used to ensure the seat allotment for the candidate’s preferred courses and colleges via the candidate’s preference list:-
|
Filling out the Banaras Hindu University Preference list 2025 correctly is very important for getting admission to the preferred course and college. Candidates are advised to check the official website and read the instructions carefully, and plan their preferences accordingly.
What are the Skill-Based, Value-Added and Vocational Courses Offered by BHU?
In present time competitive world, having just a degree is often not enough to stand out. That's why many students wish to enroll in skill-based courses, value-added courses and vocational courses to gain practical knowledge adn improve their career readiness. These courses are designed to build and help learners stay ahead in their chosen fields.
Similarly, Banaras Hindu University, also offers the students seeking admission to the undergraduate courses to pursue skill-based courses, value-added courses and vocational courses which are aligned with the NEP 2020, and also offers credits to the students.
Below is the list of the skill-based courses, value-added courses and vocational courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University and is compuslroy for the student to pursue:-
Skill-Based Courses:-
The skill based courses of the Banaras Hindu University offers the student a 9 credits and they are as follows:-
|Communication Skill
|Information Technology Skill
|Life Skill
|Account and Finance Management Skill
Candidates are allowed to choose from a variety of courses within each subject. Candidates will have the option of selecting Skill Enhancement Courses.
Value-Added Courses:-
The value added courses of the Banaras Hindu University offers the student a 8 credits and they are as follows:-
|Agricultural Sciences
|Indian Economy Environmental Science
|Health Well-being, Yoga
|Indian Knowledge System
|Culture and Heritage
|World Civilization
|Geography
|
History of India
|Constitution of India
|Religion and Culture
Vocational Courses:-
The vocational courses of the Banaras Hindu University offers student 12 credits and they are as follows:-
|
Health Care
|Business and Management
|Accounting and Finance
|Graphic Design
|Home Science
|Hospitality
|Information Technology
|Agriculture Science
|Library and Media Science
