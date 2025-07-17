BHU CUET Preference List 2025 and Why it is Important?

Every year, lakhs of people apply to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) through CUET UG, making it one of India's most prominent universities. Getting admitted to BHU through CUET UG entails more than just scoring good. Once the CUET UG results are out, BHU opens a preference-filling window in which students can select their desired courses and colleges. This is known as the BHU Preference List. The sequence in which a candidate fills out a choice for courses is crucial and advantageous in the candidates' ultimate admission decision. Many students are perplexed about how to complete the list, which course to choose first, and how to avoid errors. This article will walk you through the steps necessary for the candidate to accurately complete the preference list.

Latest Update:- Banaras Hindu University launched the Samarth portal for online admission and counseling for undergraduate courses beginning July 16, 2025, and ending July 31, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to Banaras Hindu University can visit this link https://bhucuet.samarth.edu.in/index.php and register for the admission process online.

What is the BHU Preference List? The Banaras Hindu University Preference List is an important part of the BHU UG admission process for students who are seeking admission through the CUET UG 2025 in the Banaras Hindu University. After the announcement of the CUET UG 2025 results, BHU invites all the eligible students to fill out an online preference list on its admission portal, CAP-UG 2025. In this list, students are asked to choose and arrange the preferred undergraduate courses that are offered by different colleges and faculties of Banaras Hindu University in order of their preference. For example, if a candidate want to pursue academic studies in the field of social sciences, they must arrange the courses given in the course in order of choice, as well as select the college and preferences in the same manner. The Faculty of Social Science at BHU offers the following Major and Minor subjects as part of the NEP 2020 Curriculum. This list will provide an idea of the types of subjects offered by the different colleges and faculties of the Banaras Hindu University that the candidate can fill out in their preference list based on the desired course of the candidate.

Major and Minor Subjects of the Faculty of Social Science:- Below is the list of the major and minor subjects offered by the Faculty of Social Science of the Banaras Hindu University, which the candidate can choose from while filling out the preference list:-