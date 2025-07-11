JNU Starts UG & COP Admissions: Apply Now for UG and Certificate Courses

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially started the registration process for the Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses for the academic year 2025. Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2025 and are interested in pursuing various programs offered or language certificate courses at JNU can apply online through the official website.
The last date to apply for the programs and courses offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University for admission to undergraduate and certificate courses through CUET UG 2025 marks is July 15, 2025. This article will discuss the process and provide important details to ensure a smooth admission process for candidates.
What are the Courses Offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUTE UG?
Jawaharlal Nehru University offers admission to undergraduate and certificate courses, including a B.A. (Honours) in Foreign Languages, a B.Sc. program in Ayurveda Biology, and a Certificate of Proficiency Program. Admissions to the courses and programs offered by JNU are made through the CUET UG 2025 exam and the marks obtained. Candidates should note that JNU offers B.Tech programs for students wanting to pursue engineering based on the marks and ranks obtained in JEE Mains.
Below is the list of the courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University under the undergraduate and certificate programs through the CUET UG 2025 marks obtained:-
School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies:-
Below is the list of the courses offered under the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUET UG 2025:-
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Uzbek
|
B.A.(Honours) in Pashto
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Pashto
|
B.A.(Honours) in Japanese
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Hebrew
|
B.A.(Honours) in Arabic
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Mongolian
|
B.A.(Honours) in Korean
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Bahasa Indonesia
|
B.A.(Honours) in Chinese
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Urdu
|
B.A.(Honours) in French
|
B.A.(Honours) in German
|
B.A.(Honours) in Russian
|
B.A.(Honours) in Spanish
School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies:-
Below is the list of the courses offered under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUET UG 2025:-
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Pali
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Sanskrit Computational Linguistics
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Health Awareness and Wellness
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Sanskrit
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Yoga Philosophy
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Vedic Culture
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Natyashastra
|
Certificate of Proficiency in Indian Philosophy
What is the Fee Structure for the UG and COP Programs Offered at JNU?
Students who seek admission to the B.A. (Honours) in Foreign Languages and B.Sc in Ayurveda and Biology and Certificate of Proficiency program offered by accepting the CUET UG 2025 marks have to pay a certain fee to be able to secure their admission to these programs and courses offered by JNU. A candidate gets a seat in these programs on merit basis of the marks scored in the CUET UG 2025 exam and various other factors like reservation of seats, admission through different quotas, etc.
Once the candidates have been admitted to the preferred course after filling out the qualification details, personal details and the needed documents, the candidate has to pay the fee online. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of JNU for the B.A. and B.Sc undergraduate program and COP program:-
|
Particulars
|
COP (In Rs.)
|
B.A.(Honours) and B.Sc. (In Rs.)
|
Tuition Fee (Annual)
|
120
|
216
|
Literary and Cultural Fee (Annual)
|
16.50
|
16.50
|
Sports Fee (Annual)
|
16.50
|
16.50
|
Library Fee (Annual)
|
6.00
|
6.00
|
Medical fee (Annual)
|
-
|
9.00
|
Students Aid Fund (Annual)
|
-
|
4.50
|
Medical Booklet
|
-
|
12.00
|
Admission Fee
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
Security Deposit (Refundable)
|
40
|
40
|
Identity Card Folder
|
10
|
10
|
Enrollment Fee
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
Student Hostel and General
Information Guide
|
-
|
15
|
National Service Scheme (NSS)
|
-
|
20
What is the List of Documents Required at the Time of Applying for Admissions?
Once the candidate visits the official website of jnuee.jnu.ac.in and has completely and carefully filled in their details in the online application form for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University. The next step is to fill out the qualification details. Once the candidate has filled in the qualification details the third and most important step is to upload the documents.
Below is the list of documents and certificates required for the candidates applying to the UG and COP programs of JNU offered through the CUET UG 2025 exam:-
|
List of Documents Required
|
What is the Seat Intake of JNU for Courses Offered Through CUET for 2025-26?
JNU offers a only a few undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Every year, students from across the country apply to JNU through CUET and one of the most important detail that a student applying for admission should look for is the seat availability in different programs offered by the JNU.
Below is the list seat intake of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and of the courses that are offered under the CUET UG:-
|
Courses
|
UR
|
ST
|
SC
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
B.A. (Hons.) in French
|
19
|
4
|
7
|
13
|
5
|
48
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Russian
|
28
|
5
|
10
|
18
|
7
|
68
|
B.A.(Hons.) in German
|
19
|
4
|
7
|
13
|
5
|
48
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Spanish
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
11
|
4
|
39
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Japanese
|
19
|
4
|
7
|
13
|
5
|
48
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Chinese
|
18
|
3
|
7
|
12
|
4
|
44
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Korean
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
11
|
4
|
39
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Persian
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
11
|
4
|
39
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Pashto
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
19
|
B.A.(Hons.) in Arabic
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
11
|
4
|
39
|
B.Sc. program in Ayurveda Biology
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
20
Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the most popular universities in India, especially for language and social science programs. If any candidate is planning to be admitted to the UG or COP course for the academic year 2025-26, make sure to complete the registration within the given deadline which is July 15, 2025. Follow all the steps carefully, upload the right documents, and keep checking the official website for counselling updates.
