JNU Starts UG & COP Admissions: Apply Now for UG and Certificate Courses

The last date to apply for the programs and courses offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University for admission to undergraduate and certificate courses through CUET UG 2025 marks is July 15, 2025 . This article will discuss the process and provide important details to ensure a smooth admission process for candidates.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially started the registration process for the Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses for the academic year 2025. Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2025 and are interested in pursuing various programs offered or language certificate courses at JNU can apply online through the official website.

Below is the list of the courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University under the undergraduate and certificate programs through the CUET UG 2025 marks obtained:-

Jawaharlal Nehru University offers admission to undergraduate and certificate courses, including a B.A. (Honours) in Foreign Languages, a B.Sc. program in Ayurveda Biology, and a Certificate of Proficiency Program. Admissions to the courses and programs offered by JNU are made through the CUET UG 2025 exam and the marks obtained. Candidates should note that JNU offers B.Tech programs for students wanting to pursue engineering based on the marks and ranks obtained in JEE Mains.

What are the Courses Offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUTE UG?

Below is the list of the courses offered under the School of Language , Literature and Cultural Studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUET UG 2025:-

Below is the list of the courses offered under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUET UG 2025:-

What is the Fee Structure for the UG and COP Programs Offered at JNU?

Students who seek admission to the B.A. (Honours) in Foreign Languages and B.Sc in Ayurveda and Biology and Certificate of Proficiency program offered by accepting the CUET UG 2025 marks have to pay a certain fee to be able to secure their admission to these programs and courses offered by JNU. A candidate gets a seat in these programs on merit basis of the marks scored in the CUET UG 2025 exam and various other factors like reservation of seats, admission through different quotas, etc.

Once the candidates have been admitted to the preferred course after filling out the qualification details, personal details and the needed documents, the candidate has to pay the fee online. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of JNU for the B.A. and B.Sc undergraduate program and COP program:-