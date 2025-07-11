Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

JNU Starts UG & COP Admissions: Apply Now for UG and Certificate Courses

This article will give information about the list of documents required for admission to the courses and programs offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University. Additionally, this article gives information about the fee structure of the courses and programs offered by JNU.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 11, 2025, 12:05 IST
JNU Starts UG & COP Admissions
JNU Starts UG & COP Admissions

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially started the registration process for the Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses for the academic year 2025. Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2025 and are interested in pursuing various programs offered or language certificate courses at JNU can apply online through the official website.

The last date to apply for the programs and courses offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University for admission to undergraduate and certificate courses through CUET UG 2025 marks is July 15, 2025. This article will discuss the process and provide important details to ensure a smooth admission process for candidates.

What are the Courses Offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUTE UG?

Jawaharlal Nehru University offers admission to undergraduate and certificate courses, including a B.A. (Honours) in Foreign Languages, a B.Sc. program in Ayurveda Biology, and a Certificate of Proficiency Program. Admissions to the courses and programs offered by JNU are made through the CUET UG 2025 exam and the marks obtained. Candidates should note that JNU offers B.Tech programs for students wanting to pursue engineering based on the marks and ranks obtained in JEE Mains. 

Below is the list of the courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University under the undergraduate and certificate programs through the CUET UG 2025 marks obtained:-

School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies:-

Below is the list of the courses offered under the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUET UG 2025:-

B.A.(Honours) in Persian

Certificate of Proficiency in Uzbek 

B.A.(Honours) in Pashto

Certificate of Proficiency in Pashto

B.A.(Honours) in Japanese

Certificate of Proficiency in Hebrew

B.A.(Honours) in Arabic

Certificate of Proficiency in Mongolian

B.A.(Honours) in Korean

Certificate of Proficiency in Bahasa Indonesia

B.A.(Honours) in Chinese

Certificate of Proficiency in Urdu 

B.A.(Honours) in French 

 

B.A.(Honours) in German

B.A.(Honours) in Russian

B.A.(Honours) in Spanish

School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies:-

Below is the list of the courses offered under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through CUET UG 2025:-

B.Sc. in AyurvedaBiology

Certificate of Proficiency in Pali

Certificate of Proficiency in Sanskrit Computational Linguistics

Certificate of Proficiency in Health Awareness and Wellness

Certificate of Proficiency in Sanskrit

Certificate of Proficiency in Yoga Philosophy

Certificate of Proficiency in Vedic Culture

Certificate of Proficiency in Natyashastra

Certificate of Proficiency in Indian Philosophy

Also, check:-

What is the Fee Structure for the UG and COP Programs Offered at JNU?

Students who seek admission to the B.A. (Honours) in Foreign Languages and B.Sc in Ayurveda and Biology and Certificate of Proficiency program offered by accepting the CUET UG 2025 marks have to pay a certain fee to be able to secure their admission to these programs and courses offered by JNU. A candidate gets a seat in these programs on merit basis of the marks scored in the CUET UG 2025 exam and various other factors like reservation of seats, admission through different quotas, etc.

Once the candidates have been admitted to the preferred course after filling out the qualification details, personal details and the needed documents, the candidate has to pay the fee online. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of JNU for the B.A. and B.Sc undergraduate program and COP program:-

Particulars

COP (In Rs.)

B.A.(Honours) and B.Sc. (In Rs.)

Tuition Fee (Annual)

120

216

Literary and  Cultural Fee (Annual)

16.50

16.50

Sports Fee (Annual)

16.50

16.50

Library Fee (Annual)

6.00

6.00

Medical fee (Annual)

-

9.00

Students Aid Fund (Annual)

-

4.50

Medical Booklet

-

12.00

Admission Fee

5.00

5.00

Security Deposit (Refundable)

40

40

Identity Card Folder

10

10

Enrollment Fee

5.00

5.00

Student Hostel and General 

Information Guide

-

15

National Service Scheme (NSS)

-

20

Also, check:-

What is the List of Documents Required at the Time of Applying for Admissions?

Once the candidate visits the official website of jnuee.jnu.ac.in and has completely and carefully filled in their details in the online application form for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University. The next step is to fill out the qualification details. Once the candidate has filled in the qualification details the third and most important step is to upload the documents.

Below is the list of documents and certificates required for the candidates applying to the UG and COP programs of JNU offered through the CUET UG 2025 exam:-

List of Documents Required

  • A candidate has to upload at least two copies of the NTA CUET (UG)- 2025 scorecard.
  •  A candidate has to upload five sets of the pre-enrollment form and eight copies of the passport-size photographs.
  • A candidate has to upload two sets of class 10th and class 12th mark sheets and certificates for the age and date of birth of the candidate.
  • A candidate also has to upload a Character certificate from the head of the institution's last attended.
  • A candidate has to provide two sets of self-attested copies of the SC or ST category certificate to seek admission under the reserved category.
  • A candidate has to provide two sets of self-attested copiesof the OBC certificate, along with the recently issued OBC Non-creamy layer certificate.
  • To apply for admission under the PWD quota, applicants must provide two copies of a disability certificate in the required format issued by the Competent Medical Authority, detailing the kind and extent of their physical disability, including the percentage. 
  • A candidate has to provide two sets of income and asset certificates attested by an officer not less than the rank of Tehsildar in the States/UTs.
  • A candidate has to provide a Migration certificate from the head of the institution or university last attended.

What is the Seat Intake of JNU for Courses Offered Through CUET for 2025-26?

JNU offers a only a few undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Every year, students from across the country apply to JNU through CUET and one of the most important detail that a student applying for admission should look for is the seat availability in different programs offered by the JNU.

Below is the list seat intake of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and of the courses that are offered under the CUET UG:-

Courses

UR

ST

SC

OBC

EWS

Total

B.A. (Hons.) in French

19

4

7

13

5

48

B.A.(Hons.) in Russian

28

5

10

18

7

68

B.A.(Hons.) in German

19

4

7

13

5

48

B.A.(Hons.) in Spanish

15

3

6

11 

4

39

B.A.(Hons.) in Japanese

19

4

7

13

5

48

B.A.(Hons.) in Chinese

18

3

7

12

4

44

B.A.(Hons.) in Korean

15

3

6

11 

4

39

B.A.(Hons.) in Persian

15

3

6

11 

4

39

B.A.(Hons.) in Pashto

8

1

3

5

2

19

B.A.(Hons.) in Arabic

15

3

6

11 

4

39

B.Sc. program in Ayurveda Biology

8

2

3

5

2

20

Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the most popular universities in India, especially for language and social science programs. If any candidate is planning to be admitted to the UG or COP course for the academic year 2025-26, make sure to complete the registration within the given deadline which is July 15, 2025.  Follow all the steps carefully, upload the right documents, and keep checking the official website for counselling updates. 

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories