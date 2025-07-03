List of Constituent Colleges of LNMU and Courses Offered

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, was established in 1972 and is affiliated with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and consists of 43 constituent colleges. It is well-known for its academic excellence and its wide network of constituent colleges. These colleges play an important role in providing higher education across various districts in Bihar. Each constituent college under LNMU offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, along with professional and vocational programs offered with select few institutes. These colleges aim to cater to the academic needs of students across urban and rural regions.

List of Constituent Colleges of LNMU The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, consists of a total of 43 constituent colleges offering a wide range of courses in various disciplines. This university and its constituent colleges serve students across four major districts, and they are as follows:-