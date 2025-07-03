List of Constituent Colleges of LNMU and Courses Offered

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, was established in 1972 and is affiliated with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and consists of 43 constituent colleges. It is well-known for its academic excellence and its wide network of constituent colleges. These colleges play an important role in providing higher education across various districts in Bihar.
Each constituent college under LNMU offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, along with professional and vocational programs offered with select few institutes. These colleges aim to cater to the academic needs of students across urban and rural regions.
List of Constituent Colleges of LNMU
The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, consists of a total of 43 constituent colleges offering a wide range of courses in various disciplines. This university and its constituent colleges serve students across four major districts, and they are as follows:-
These constituent colleges offer various courses at the undergraduate, postgraduate, vocational and doctoral programs in subjects like Commerce, Law, Arts, etc. Below is a list of some of the constituent colleges of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University and the courses that they offer:-
Constituent Colleges Name
C. M. College (Arts and Commerce)
R. C. S. College, Manjhaul, Begusarai
S. K. M. College, Begusarai
G. D. College, Begusarai
Dr. L. K. V. D. College, Tajpur, Samastipur
Women’s College, Samastipur
C. M. J. College, Downwarihat, Madhubani
J. M. D. P. L. Mahila College, Madhubani
B. M. College, Rahika, Madhubani
B. R. B. College, Samastipur
A. P. S. M. College, Barauni, Begusarai
Courses Offered by LNMU Constituent Colleges
There is a wide variety of courses under the undergraduate and postgraduate programs that are offered by the constituent colleges of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Below is the list of some of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses under various disciplines.
Undergraduate Courses:-
Here is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the constituent colleges of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University:-
Postgraduate Courses:-
Here is the list of the postgraduate courses offered by the constituent colleges of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University:-
The constituent colleges of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) offer detailed academic offerings from foundational bachelor’s degrees to advanced doctoral programs and cater to diverse educational aspirations across Bihar. This structured educational ecosystem ensures widespread access to quality learning, fostering regional development and helping thousands of students.