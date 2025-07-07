List of Government Medical Colleges in Delhi: Check Details Here

Now that the NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) 2025 results have been released, students eagerly await the start of counselling for admission to the M.B.B.S course. From undergraduate MBBS programs to specialty postgraduate degrees, government medical institutions in Delhi provide high-quality education at reasonable costs, making them an excellent choice for NEET-qualified candidates.

Some of India's most prestigious government medical institutes can be found in Delhi, the country's capital. These colleges are known for their experienced professors and strong academic standards, and one of the reasons why most students choose government colleges is their low tuition and the clinical experience that government medical colleges provide owing to the high volume of patients.