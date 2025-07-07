List of Government Medical Colleges in Delhi: Check Details Here

Now that the NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) 2025 results have been released, students eagerly await the start of counselling for admission to the M.B.B.S course. From undergraduate MBBS programs to specialty postgraduate degrees, government medical institutions in Delhi provide high-quality education at reasonable costs, making them an excellent choice for NEET-qualified candidates.
Some of India's most prestigious government medical institutes can be found in Delhi, the country's capital. These colleges are known for their experienced professors and strong academic standards, and one of the reasons why most students choose government colleges is their low tuition and the clinical experience that government medical colleges provide owing to the high volume of patients.
List of Government Medical Colleges in Delhi
Many NEET UG candidates aim to attend a prestigious government medical institution, which provides a high-quality education, inexpensive tuition, and cutting-edge facilities. The tuition structure of these government medical colleges varies by state, but they frequently provide excellent value to aspiring doctors.
Below is the list of the government medical colleges in Delhi that offer admission to their various medical courses:-
|
Medical Colleges Name
|
Courses Offered in the Government Medical Colleges in Delhi
Maulana Azad Medical College
Maulana Azad Medical College of the Government of NCT of Delhi offers courses in medical specialisations at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and postdoctoral levels. All of these courses are approved by the Medical Council of India and affiliated with the University of Delhi.
Below is the list of the courses offered by the Maulana Azad Medical College, along with the seat intake:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Seat Intake
|
Undergraduate (M.B.B.S.)
|
250
|
Postgraduate (Diploma)
|
23
|
Postgraduate (MD or MS)
|
153
|
Post-Doctoral (M. Ch.)
|
4
Some of the specialisations offered in the postgraduate MD or MS courses that are offered by the Maulana Azad Medical College are as follows:-
|
MD Specialisations
|
MS Specialisations
|
Anatomy
|
Ophthalmology
|
General Medicine
|
Orthopaedics
|
Psychiatry
|
General Surgery
|
Pharmacology
|
Physiology
|
Paediatrics
|
Pathology
Fee Structure of the Institution
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the Maulana Azad Medical College for the undergraduate M.B.B.S course, which has an intake of 250 seats:-
|
Particulars
|
Fees (In Rs.)
|
Library Fee
|
100
|
Annual Tuition Fee
|
240
|
Annual Laboratory Fee
|
10
|
University fees, stipulated by the University, i.e. enrollment Fee
|
300
|
Security deposit for breakage
|
2000
|
Annual Special University fee for students of Delhi University only
|
25
|
Medical Examination Fee
|
25
Also, check these articles:-
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi
The Government of India founded the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) at Safdarjung Hospital in November 2001. VMMC is affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in New Delhi.
Below is the list of the courses offered by the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi, along with seat intake:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Seat Intake
|
M.B.B.S
|
150 (200 seats are sanctioned for the internship training)
|
Postgraduate courses
|
181
|
Super Speciality Courses
|
22
|
MLT (Voc.) Apprenticeship Training
|
25
|
Diploma in Medical Lab Technician
|
33
|
Pre-hospital Trauma Technician
|
30
Some of the specialisations offered in the postgraduate MD or MS courses that are offered by the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College are as follows:-
|
MD Courses
|
MS Courses
|
Anaesthesia
|
Obstetrics and Gynaecology
|
PSM
|
Radio-Diagnosis
|
ENT
|
Dermatology
|
Paedriatics
|
Biochemistry
Also, check these articles:-
- Top Environmental Science Colleges in India with NIRF Ranking: Check Eligibility Criteria and Career Scope