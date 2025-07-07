Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

List of Government Medical Colleges in Delhi: Check Details Here

This article covers the top government medical institutes in Delhi. Furthermore, it will include information on the tuition structure, courses, and specializations offered by some of the government medical colleges' undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

List of Government Medical Colleges in Delhi
Now that the NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) 2025 results have been released, students eagerly await the start of counselling for admission to the M.B.B.S course. From undergraduate MBBS programs to specialty postgraduate degrees, government medical institutions in Delhi provide high-quality education at reasonable costs, making them an excellent choice for NEET-qualified candidates.

Some of India's most prestigious government medical institutes can be found in Delhi, the country's capital. These colleges are known for their experienced professors and strong academic standards, and one of the reasons why most students choose government colleges is their low tuition and the clinical experience that government medical colleges provide owing to the high volume of patients.

Many NEET UG candidates aim to attend a prestigious government medical institution, which provides a high-quality education, inexpensive tuition, and cutting-edge facilities. The tuition structure of these government medical colleges varies by state, but they frequently provide excellent value to aspiring doctors.

Below is the list of the government medical colleges in Delhi that offer admission to their various medical courses:-

 
Government Medical Colleges in Delhi
 
These are some of the most famous government medical colleges in Delhi. These colleges offer various medical courses and accept admission through the NEET UG marks and counselling. These government medical colleges offer excellent clinical exposure and practical skills because of the heavy inflow of patients, which helps the students to understand and tackle a wide range of medical cases, emergencies, and surgeries.

Courses Offered in the Government Medical Colleges in Delhi

Government Medical Colleges offer a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-speciality courses in the field of medicine and healthcare. Some of the famous institutes like Maulana Azad Medical College, AIIMS, and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College are renowned for the experienced faculty, good infrastructure and academic standards. From MBBS and BDS to MD, DM, MS and MCh, these government medical colleges offer comprehensive medical education and training, preparing students to excel in both clinical practice and research.
 
Below is the list of some of the courses offered by the Government Medical Colleges of Delhi, along with the fee structure of some of the colleges:-

Maulana Azad Medical College

Maulana Azad Medical College of the Government of NCT of Delhi offers courses in medical specialisations at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and postdoctoral levels. All of these courses are approved by the Medical Council of India and affiliated with the University of Delhi.

Below is the list of the courses offered by the Maulana Azad Medical College, along with the seat intake:-

Courses Offered

Seat Intake

Undergraduate (M.B.B.S.)

250

Postgraduate (Diploma)

23

Postgraduate (MD or MS)

153

Post-Doctoral (M. Ch.)

4

Some of the specialisations offered in the postgraduate MD or MS courses that are offered by the Maulana Azad Medical College are as follows:-

MD Specialisations

MS Specialisations

Anaesthesiology

Anatomy

Dermatology

Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T

Biochemistry

Ophthalmology

General Medicine

Orthopaedics

Psychiatry

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Microbiology

General Surgery

Pharmacology

 

Physiology

Paediatrics

Radio-Diagnosis

Pathology

Forensic Medicine

Community Medicine

Fee Structure of the Institution

Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the Maulana Azad Medical College for the undergraduate M.B.B.S course, which has an intake of 250 seats:-

Particulars

Fees (In Rs.)

Library Fee

100

Annual Tuition Fee

240

Annual Laboratory Fee

10

University fees, stipulated by the University, i.e. enrollment Fee

300

Security deposit for breakage

2000

Annual Special University fee for students of Delhi University only

25

Medical Examination Fee

25

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi

The Government of India founded the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) at Safdarjung Hospital in November 2001. VMMC is affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in New Delhi.

Below is the list of the courses offered by the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi, along with seat intake:-

Courses Offered

Seat Intake

M.B.B.S

150 (200 seats are sanctioned for the internship training)

Postgraduate courses

181

Super Speciality Courses

22

MLT (Voc.) Apprenticeship Training

25

Diploma in Medical Lab Technician

33

Pre-hospital Trauma Technician

30

Some of the specialisations offered in the postgraduate MD or MS courses that are offered by the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College are as follows:-

MD Courses

MS Courses

Anaesthesia

Anatomy

Physiology

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

PSM

Orthopaedics

General Medicine

Ophthalmology

Radio-Diagnosis

ENT

Dermatology

General Surgery

Pathology

 

Paedriatics

Pharmacology

Biochemistry


