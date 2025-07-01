Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Counselling: How Many Seats are Available in Government Colleges?

This article examines the seat intake at Government Polytechnics in Uttar Pradesh that offer admission based on JEECUP 2025 exam rankings. This article also contains information about the seat intake, which is organized into groups and institutions.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 1, 2025, 16:40 IST
JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Counselling
The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the Round 1 counselling procedure for Polytechnic admissions 2025. Candidates who took the JEECUP 2025 exam can view the seat intake for Government Polytechnics in Uttar Pradesh. This is a significant round since it provides a detailed image of the available seats in various diploma programs such as engineering, technology, and pharmacy.

Round 1 of Counselling is significant since it provides an accurate picture of available seats in diploma disciplines such as pharmacy, engineering, and technology. Knowing the seat intake of institutes and courses allows students to make informed decisions during counselling and increases their chances of acquiring a seat in their selected institute.

How Many Seats Are Available in Government Polytechnics for JEECUP 2025 Round 1?

To help students make informed decisions during the Round 1 counselling of JEECUP 2025, the official body has released the detailed seat intake for the Government Polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The seats are divided across Groups, leading from A to K, based on the courses offered, and then these seats are further divided based on the institute type across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Below is the breakdown of the seat intake group-wise ( for example, Group A for Engineering and technology and Group E for Pharmacy, etc.) and also lists the seat intake availability institute-wise. The table given below will allow the students to check how many seats are offered in their preferred government polytechnic colleges through JEECUP 2025.

Below is the total seat intake based on the groups, institutes, and programs offered. The total seat intake includes all the seats offered to each category:-

Institute Name

Groups

Programs Offered

Seat Intake 

Aryika Gyanwati Government Girls Polytechnic, Ayodhya

A

Electronics Engineering

75

Information Technology

75

K5

Information Technology (Lateral Entry)

7

K3

Electronics Engineering (Lateral Entry)

7

Government Girls Polytechnic, Amethi

A

Computer Science And Engineering

75

Electronics Engineering

75

K5

Computer Science And Engineering (Lateral Entry)

7

K3

Electronics Engineering (Lateral Entry)

7

D

Modern Office Management And Secretariat Practice

37

Government Girls Polytechnic, Arnia, Bulandshahr

A

Civil Engineering

75

Electrical Engineering

75

Mechanical Engineering (Production)

75

K4

Mechanical Engineering (Production)(Lateral Entry)

7

K2

Electrical Engineering (Lateral Entry)

7

K1

Civil Engineering(Lateral Entry)

7

Government Girls Polytechnic, Ballia

A

Electronics Engineering

75

Information Technology

75

K5

Information Technology (Lateral Entry)

7

K3

Electronics Engineering (Lateral Entry)

7

Government Girls Polytechnic, Bareilly

A

Electronics Engineering

75

K3

Electronics Engineering (Lateral Entry)

7

D

Modern Office Management And Secretariat Practice

37

Government Leather Institute, Agra

A

Computer Science And Engineering

61+14

Leather Technology (Tanning)

61+14

Leather Technology Footwear (Computer-Aided Shoe Design)

60+15

K5

Computer Science And Engineering (Lateral Entry)

4+3

Government Leather Institute, Kanpur

A

Leather Technology (Tanning)

59+16

Leather Technology Footwear (Computer-Aided Shoe Design)

60+15

Government Polytechnic Aadampur, Tarabganj, Gonda

A

Computer Science And Engineering

59+16

Mechanical Engineering (Automobile)

60+15

Mechanical Engineering (Production)

60+ 15

K5

Computer Science And Engineering (Lateral Entry)

5+2

K4

Mechanical Engineering (Automobile)(Lateral Entry)

4+3

 

Mechanical Engineering (Production)(Lateral Entry)

4+3

Government Polytechnic, Alapur, Budaun

A

Civil Engineering

60+15

Electrical Engineering

59+16

Mechanical Engineering (Production)

60+15

K1

Civil Engineering(Lateral Entry)

4+3

K2

Electrical Engineering (Lateral Entry)

4+3

K4

Mechanical Engineering (Production)(Lateral Entry)

7

Government Polytechnic, Ayodhya

A

Civil Engineering

60+15

Electrical Engineering

61+14

Mechanical Engineering (Production)

59+16

K1

Civil Engineering(Lateral Entry)

4+3

K2

Electrical Engineering (Lateral Entry)

4+3

K4

Mechanical Engineering (Production)(Lateral Entry)

5+2

F

P.G.Diploma In Bio Technology (Tissue Culture)

59+16

Government Polytechnic, Bahraich

A

Civil Engineering

59+16

Electrical Engineering (Industrial Control)

60 +15

Electronics Engineering

59 +16

K1

Civil Engineering(Lateral Entry)

6+1

K2

Electrical Engineering (Industrial Control)(Lateral Entry)

5+2

K3

Electronics Engineering (Lateral Entry)

5+2

 
The seat intake of Uttar Pradesh's Government Polytechnics, which admits students who appeared and qualified in the JEECUP 2025, offers a comprehensive picture of the admission scenario for diploma candidates across the state. Candidates might make better decisions during the counselling process if they know how many seats are available. 

