JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Counselling: How Many Seats are Available in Government Colleges?

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the Round 1 counselling procedure for Polytechnic admissions 2025. Candidates who took the JEECUP 2025 exam can view the seat intake for Government Polytechnics in Uttar Pradesh. This is a significant round since it provides a detailed image of the available seats in various diploma programs such as engineering, technology, and pharmacy. Round 1 of Counselling is significant since it provides an accurate picture of available seats in diploma disciplines such as pharmacy, engineering, and technology. Knowing the seat intake of institutes and courses allows students to make informed decisions during counselling and increases their chances of acquiring a seat in their selected institute.

How Many Seats Are Available in Government Polytechnics for JEECUP 2025 Round 1? To help students make informed decisions during the Round 1 counselling of JEECUP 2025, the official body has released the detailed seat intake for the Government Polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The seats are divided across Groups, leading from A to K, based on the courses offered, and then these seats are further divided based on the institute type across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Below is the breakdown of the seat intake group-wise ( for example, Group A for Engineering and technology and Group E for Pharmacy, etc.) and also lists the seat intake availability institute-wise. The table given below will allow the students to check how many seats are offered in their preferred government polytechnic colleges through JEECUP 2025.